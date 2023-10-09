In this article, we take a look at the 25 best cheap summer vacation destinations in the US. If you would like to skip our detailed analysis of the tourism industry, go to the 5 Best Cheap Summer Vacation Destinations In The US.

According to a report from the early 2023, almost 85% of Americans expressed a desire to travel in the summer months, a 5% increase from 2022. And while people are slowly returning to international travel after the pandemic, surveys have shown that most Americans would still prefer vacationing within the country. The US itself offers every kind of vacation experience out there, so many never feel the need to take an overseas trip. Another reason for sticking to the home turf is the rising cost of travel as demand increases in a post-pandemic world. According to CNBC experts, international travel costs are ‘off the charts’, with airline tickets becoming more than 20% pricier compared to previous years. But travel costs within the US aren’t exactly cheap either. According to Forbes, just three nights in a mid-range hotel can cost you up to $500 per person, which reaches almost $2,000 for a family of four.

However, that wouldn’t mean Americans are traveling less; intentions to travel are still increasing, as showcased by a statistic before. In the year 2022, the entire nation collectively spent $1.2 trillion on travel, which is a considerable number for the tourism industry. All this spending generated a $2.6 trillion economic footprint, almost double the amount. The key here is not to travel less but to travel smarter. The US has many hidden gems that are not the most popular locations for a family vacation, but they offer a much cheaper alternative compared to some of the most popular cities in the country.

The choice of destination can make a grand difference in the total costs accumulated by a vacation, which is why picking a cheaper destination for your summer vacation really matters. This is precisely why this article focuses on the best cheap summer vacation destinations in the US that will deliver the whole experience without requiring you to break the bank.

The US tourism and travel industry also supports millions of jobs around the country and generates more than 2% of the total GDP. The US has one of the largest tourism industries in the world, and hotel groups make up one of the biggest chunks in this sector. Intercontinental Hotels Grp Plc (NYSE:IHG) is one of the top-performing hotel chains in the country and has 25 branches located throughout the 50 states. Intercontinental Hotels Grp Plc (NYSE:IHG) generated gross revenue of more than $25 billion in 2022 and showcased a 4.9% net system size growth year over year. Intercontinental Hotels Grp Plc (NYSE:IHG) is a luxury hotel brand that offers a deluxe experience, complete with fantastic amenities and exclusive reward credit cards, that make the company a top priority for many tourists, both internationally and domestically.

However, the past decade has moved the tourism industry beyond being limited to just airlines and hotels. Technological advancements have made the digital space a massive part of traveling. Corporations like Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB), and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have revolutionized the way people travel, making it a lot easier to score discounts and locate the best travel deals.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has its most prominent presence in the US, with many cities being highly profitable for the corporation. The company also runs its own analytics site under the name of Airbtics, which helps investors analyze the best places in the US to open up their own rentals. The company has managed to bridge the gap between tourists and rental owners, but it has also opened up questions about sustainable tourism. The state of New York just recently passed a piece of legislation that places a ‘de-facto ban’ on the functioning of rentals like Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB). The reason behind this was the opening of too many rental units that failed to meet the safety requirements.

Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) was founded in 2000 and, in just 23 years, has grown to become one of the largest tourism-related sites in the whole world. By delivering user-generated reviews and price comparisons, Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) makes it easier to make travel-related decisions. The company had a revenue of $1.4 billion in 2022, showcasing a whopping 65% increase from the year 2021. These statistics offer a deep look into how the world is adjusting to travel after the COVID-19 lockdowns have been listed. The billions of dollars of revenue lost during the years of 2020 and 2021 are slowly being made up for.

Then there’s Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), which is on a whole other level altogether. This is the largest travel company in the world, which includes a whole bunch of different sites that collectively offer more than 28 million global listings. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) generated more than $17 billion in revenue in 2022 alone and has a market cap of almost $106 billion right now. The corporation has embraced new technological ventures, such as offering conversational trip planning with ChatGPT. The AI experience will enhance people’s travel experience by making the planning process much more interactive than it currently is. The presence of companies like these in the market means travel is now easier than ever. In order to make sure that you fulfill your vacation dreams within your budget, here are the 25 best cheap summer vacation destinations in the US.

25 Best Cheap Summer Vacation Destinations in the US

Photo by Cris Tagupa on Unsplash

Our Methodology

We have followed a consensus approach to compile a list of the best cheap summer vacation destinations in the US. After looking through multiple sources and evaluating cities based on the most affordable average rates for hotels, these are the 25 places that we managed to shortlist. To reach this conclusion, we evaluated six sources (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6) and then ranked the cities from expensive to cheapest in descending order.

Based on that methodology, here are the 25 best cheap summer vacation destinations in the US:

25. St. Augustine, Florida

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $81

St. Augustine has a range of beaches and historical attractions that combine to offer a fulfilling summer vacation experience. The place is even better in the later months of the summer because there are smaller crowds, leading to even cheaper hotel rates.

24. Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $80

WalletHub releases an annual list of the best US cities for a staycation, analyzing data from 44 different indicators to reach this conclusion. Their 2022 list mentioned Ft. Lauderdale as the 4th best US city for a staycation. These indicators are spread across a diverse range of factors, such as parks per capita, costs per restaurant meal, and the number of vaccinated individuals. The city offers every summer activity you could think of, giving you the perfect taste of the season.

23. Tampa, Florida

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $79

The fourth spot in the 2023 list by WalletHub was acquired by Tampa instead. The city is gaining much more popularity as people realize that the area has fewer tourists and doesn’t get overcrowded during the summers. The city has also become a popular spot to live, especially for millennials and Gen Z.

22. Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $78

Cape Cod offers the perfect escape to the city's industrial life by providing a whole range of beach houses and quaint cottages as vacation rentals. However, recent trends show that in areas like Cape Cod, the demand for short-term rentals is dropping as people flock towards buying their own properties.

21. Manteo, North Carolina

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $77

This small coastal community near the waters offers visitors the chance to return to simpler days with fishing rods and days spent by the sea. The city is super-friendly for bike riding, and one can experience living the small-town life during their summer vacations.

20. Moab, Utah

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $75

In addition to a plethora of water activities, Moab offers great stargazing opportunities, providing the perfect way to cap off your vacation days. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has several hotels in this lovely town sandwiched between two national parks.

19. Williamsburg, Virginia

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $74

The US cruise tourism industry is one of the biggest ones in the world, bringing in billions of dollars of revenue every year. Williamsburg is a popular location for cruises where people can sail past some of the most legendary sites, like the Statue of Liberty. This city is also a slice of history preserved in time, perfect for getting a look at the colonial history of the states.

18. Lake Tahoe, California

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $73

While many of the best cheap summer vacation destinations in the US offer a beach lifestyle, Lake Tahoe provides a mountainous backdrop perfect for all your summer adventures. From hiking and biking to ziplining, it’s an adventure paradise for all those who want a change of scenery for the summer.

17. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $71

The remarkable thing about Myrtle Beach is that it’s so much more than just a seaside. With more than 90 courses and over 30 mini-courses, the city is a golfer’s heaven. Rent out a rustic cabin on Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB), or pick a beach home right on the ocean to enjoy some of the best nature views in the whole country. Myrtle Beach also has the top-rated Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the US, with three critic awards under its belt.

16. Door County, Wisconsin

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $70

Filled with apple and cherry orchards and wineries, Door County is a special place to spend your summer. The city is also home to the largest number of state parks in the entire state of Wisconsin. This picturesque location is one of the best cheap summer vacation destinations in the US and offers a wonderful experience from May till October.

15. Bend, Oregon

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $69

Bend is most popular for shaking up the culinary scene and becoming the ultimate destination for all food enthusiasts. In 2023, food and serving-related jobs make up for 10% of all local employment in Bend, also providing an hourly wage higher than the average for the country. The city has more than 20 breweries and taprooms that serve various kinds of craft beer.

14. San Antonio, Texas

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $68

The city of San Antonio played a massive role in the independence of Texas and offers a look into its Hispanic history and culture till today. On top of that, the region is the perfect abode for Tex-Mex cuisine, another factor making it one of the best cheap summer vacation destinations in the US.

13. St. Louis, Missouri

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $67

Tourism in St. Louis saw a 71% visitor increase from the year 2021 to 2022, with the most popular attraction receiving over six million visitors. St. Louis also has a branch of The Ritz-Carlton, which is number two overall in the list of the best hotels in the city. While this one is more on the expensive side, tourists can expect to land rental homes for much cheaper rates.

12. Cincinnati, Ohio

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $65

Cincinnati is most known for two elements: food and architecture. This is where Graeter’s Ice Cream is located, America’s oldest family-owned ice cream parlor. The city also used to be known as the ‘beer capital of the world’ back in the day, when German immigrants settled in the area and brought their brewing techniques.

11. Destin, Florida

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $64

The US is not short on beaches, but few cities can match the bright white sand and emerald green waters of Destin in Florida. More than 4.5 million visitors make it to the city every year, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. This is one of the most famous cities in the country for all kinds of water sports.

10. Denver, Colorado

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $63

Denver welcomed 36.3 million visitors in 2022, which spent a collective of $9.4 billion. The average per day spending for these individuals was around $229, which included accommodation, food, travel, and shopping. These rates make Denver one of the cheapest summer vacation destinations in the US.

9. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $60

Famous for its hot air balloons and for having one of the world’s longest tramways, Albuquerque has showcased a remarkable rebound in the tourism department post-pandemic. In 2022, the city showed a hotel occupancy rate of 67.4%, which was higher than the national average.

8. Durango, Colorado

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $59

Despite being a small town, Durango has become known exclusively as a ‘tourist city’, making its mark as one of the most popular tourist destinations in Colorado. Tourism is one of the largest industries in the city, especially in La Plata County. 62% of local shop purchases are by tourists. For every dollar spent by a tourist, an impact of $28 is seen across the economy.

7. Branson, Missouri

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $58

Branson is located within a day’s drive for almost one-third of the American population and is known as the ‘live entertainment capital of the world.’ With over 50 theatres, the city sees ten million visitors each year who adore the city for its affordability. With a little bit of something for everyone, there’s a reason why Branson is considered one of the best cheap summer vacation destinations in the US.

6. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Average Per Night Rate At Cheap Hotels: $57

The tourism industry in Oklahoma City is currently bringing in $4.3 billion in revenue, with one in every twenty residents being tied to the sector directly or indirectly. Tourists enjoy a wide range of community assets at surprisingly affordable prices. For those who’d like a fancier experience, chains like Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) also have a presence.

