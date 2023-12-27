In this article, we will be looking at the 25 best online accounting degree programs heading into 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Best Online Accounting Degree Programs Heading Into 2024.

Accounting Services Market and Job Outlook

Accounting services entail a diverse range of services including audits, counseling, and tax preparation. According to the US Bureau of Statistics (BLS), the employment rate for auditors and accountants is expected to grow 4% faster, compared to other occupations, between 2022 and 2032. The growth rate will add almost 126,500 job openings every year during the forecast period. The demand for accountants is directly linked to the changing condition of the economy. A blossoming economy surges the demand for accountants needed to maintain and examine financial documents. The increase in demand is evident at both the national and international levels. Globalization of business has created a need for accountants with expertise in international trade. Accountants render various services including smooth mergers and acquisitions in international trade.

The incorporation of technology in almost every field is inevitable. Cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence are becoming a norm in accounting services. The use of technology, however, is not expected to hinder the demand for accountants in the future. The use of technology in accounting services is mainly used in streamlining day-to-day processes. The need for accountants is predicted to stay persistent during the forecast period.

The accounting services market is growing rapidly. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global accounting services market was valued at $628.4 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% to reach $1.5 trillion by 2032. One of the key factors fuelling the growth of the market is the use of advanced accounting software and automation tools in the provision of accounting services. The advanced software has refined the overall process for accounting services companies by reducing errors. The software can process large amounts of data in relatively short periods, helping firms make informed decisions. The use of technology has also helped costs for accounting services companies and is expected to drive growth during the forecast period as well.

Story continues

In 2022, North America was the most dominant region in the accounting services market. The presence of industry-specific accounting services companies in the region was the main factor contributing to the large market share of the region. The presence of industry-specific firms attracts more businesses in that domain to seek accounting services. The region is expected to experience consistent growth during the forecast period as well.

Major Players in the Industry

Wolters Kluwer NV (AMS:WKL) is one of the most prominent companies in the accounting services industry. The company provides professional information, software solutions, and services for accounting firms. On December 13, Wolters Kluwer NV (AMS:WKL) announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software. The CCH Tagetik Budgeting, Planning, and Forecasting software by the company is an AI-based software. The software has been designed to help enterprises in financial and operational planning. Wolters Kluwer NV (AMS:WKL) is ambitious to develop software that provides data-driven insights and can be used in the financial and accounting services industry.

Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) is another prominent name in the accounting services industry. The company offers accounting and financial services through its cloud-based human capital management (HCM) system. On December 12, the company announced that it had entered into a collaboration with Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) to enhance its customer experience using generative AI. The partnership will combine the HCM expertise of Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) and the Customer 360 platform by Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) to enable and provide informed responses to customer queries. The use of generative AI will help Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) deliver a more personalized experience to over 1 million of its clients.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is a renowned company in the accounting services industry. On December 19, Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) reported earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2024. The company reported an EPS of $3.27, beating estimates by $0.14. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 3.03% and amounted to $16.22 billion, ahead of market consensus by $28.92 million. As of December 27, Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) has surged nearly 17.49% over the past six months. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"It’s using the technology to drive both growth and cost. And I would just say on the macro side, right, is that our clients, we recognize you cannot cut yourself to growth. And if you think about the examples that I used in today’s script, most of them were both cost and growth, right? Because that is what our clients are focused on, is how are they going to grow revenue despite whatever the environment is. And that, of course, is our unique capabilities to be able to do both. And then, with respect to GenAI, so first of all, I just want to say $450 million in sales this quarter, we’re very pleased. I mean, it demonstrates we are leading here. All of last year, it was $300 million. And to your point, the conversations are changing. You have examples like BBVA, which we talked about earlier in my script, where we’re starting to use it at scale."

Getting an accounting degree could directly launch you into the accounting services industry. We have made a list of the best accounting degree programs heading into 2024.

25 Best Online Accounting Degree Programs Heading Into 2024

25 Best Online Accounting Degree Programs Heading Into 2024

Our Methodology

To make our list of the best online accounting degree programs heading into 2024, we have used a consensus methodology. We consulted four sources, including Intelligent.com, MyDegreeGuide, Value Colleges, and Degree Choices. The consensus methodology involved identifying names that were consistently mentioned in a minimum of two out of the four sources. We calculated the average rank of each course based on its individual rank in each of our sources. The resultant list has been organized in descending order of the computed average ranks.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

25 Best Online Accounting Degree Programs Heading Into 2024

25. Arizona State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 18.5

Arizona State University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Accountancy degree program. The program requires 120 credits for completion. The accountancy degree program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

24. Western Governors University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 18.5

Western Governors University has one of the best online accounting degree programs heading into 2024. The university offers an online Bachelor of Science in Accounting program. The program requires 120 credits. It is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.

23. Franklin University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 17

Franklin University offers completely online accounting degree programs including a Bachelor of Science in Accounting program. The Bachelor of Science in Accounting program is accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education.

22. University of South Carolina

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 16

The University of South Carolina offers an online Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting. The program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. 125 credits are required for graduation.

21. Touro University Worldwide

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 14

Touro University Worldwide has the best online accounting degree programs heading into 2024. Touro University Worldwide offers an online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program with a concentration in Accounting. The program is accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education.

20. Texas A&M University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13.5

Texas A&M University-Central Texas offers an online Bachelor of Science in Accounting program. The program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. The program prepares students with both practical and theoretical knowledge of accounting.

19. University of South Florida

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13

The University of South Florida offers an online Bachelor in Accounting program. The degree program is offered through the Muma College of Business. The program is flexible and suitable for students managing other commitments alongside education.

18. University of Alaska Fairbanks

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 12.5

The University of Alaska located in Fairbanks has one of the best online accounting degree programs heading into 2024. The University of Alaska Fairbanks offers an online Associate of Applied Science in Applied Accounting program and an online Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting program.

17. Colorado Christian University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 12.5

Colorado Christian University offers an online Bachelors Degree in Accounting program. The program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs. The program also accepts transfer students facilitating them to up to 90 credits.

16. Colorado State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 12

The Colorado State University offers an online Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. The program is flexible and facilitates students to complete courses according to their pace. The university also offers an online MBA in Advanced Accounting.

15. Indiana Wesleyan University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 12

Indiana Wesleyan University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Accounting program. Indiana Wesleyan University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission. The accounting programs have also attained a separate accounting accreditation through the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.

14. Eastern New Mexico University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 9.5

Eastern New Mexico University has one of the best online accounting degree programs heading into 2024. The Eastern New Mexico University offers an online Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. The degree programs prepare students to get professional accounting certification.

13. University of Minnesota

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 9

The University of Minnesota offers an online Bachelor of Science in Accounting program. The University of Minnesota is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. 120 credits are required for completion.

12. Washington State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 5

Washington State University offers an online Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with a major in Accounting program. The program requires 120 credits for completion. Washington State University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.

11. Auburn University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 4.5

Auburn University offers online accounting degree programs through the Harbert College of Business. The programs include a Master of Accountancy online and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accountancy. The School of Accountancy at Auburn University is accredited by The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

10. Florida Institute of Technology

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 4

Florida Institute of Technology has one of the best online accounting degree programs heading into 2024. The institute offers an online Bachelor of Arts in Accounting program. Florida Tech is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

9. University of Maryland Global Campus

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 20.7

The University of Maryland Global Campus offers an online Bachelor of Science in Accounting program. The online Bachelor of Science in Accounting program requires 120 credits to complete. The University of Maryland Global Campus is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

8. Temple University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 19.7

Temple University offers an online Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting program. 124 credits are required for the completion of the program. Temple University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

7. University of Massachusetts – Dartmouth

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 14.3

The University of Massachusetts – Dartmouth offers an online Bachelor of Science in Accounting program. The online Bachelor of Science in Accounting program requires 120 credits to complete. The University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education.

6. Southern New Hampshire University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 12.3

Southern New Hampshire University offers several online accounting degree programs, including an Associate of Science in Accounting, a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, and a Master of Science in Accounting. Southern New Hampshire University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Online Economics Degree Programs Heading Into 2024.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Best Online Economics Degree Programs Heading Into 2024 is originally published on Insider Monkey.