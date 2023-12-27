In this article, we will be looking at the 25 best online computer science degree programs heading into 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Best Online Computer Science Degree Programs Heading Into 2024.

Software Development Industry: Career Spotlight

Joining the software development industry is a popular choice among students with a computer science degree. According to the US Bureau of Statistics (BLS), the employment rate for software developers is expected to grow 25% faster, compared to all other occupations, from 2022 to 2032. The high growth rate entails the addition of 153,900 job openings for software developers annually during the forecast period.

Furthermore, as businesses become more digital and automated, the concerns over threats to computer security are increasing. Enterprises are more vigilant and are investing in computer security software. Businesses are searching for software solutions customized to cater to their individual needs. The demand for software developers in the custom software development industry is projected to grow as well.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global custom software development market was valued at $35.42 billion in 2023. The market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% from 2024 to 2030 and reach $146.18 billion by 2030. One of the most notable trends in the custom software market is embedding analytics into a company's custom software. The incorporation of analytics provides enterprises with error-free data that facilitates operational and strategic decision-making. The increasing adoption of custom software by companies is expected to fuel market growth.

In 2022, North America was the most dominant region in the custom software market. The region accounted for 37% of the total revenue share of the industry. The region has a concentration of budding enterprises. The presence of a large number of small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) combined with the digital transformation contributed to the prominent status of the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The presence of large tech firms in the region will contribute to the market growth.

Major Players in the Software Industry

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) offers a diversified cloud computing software platform. The computing software platform enables users to perform various tasks including managing their workflow and generating analytics. On December 18, ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire UltimateSuite. The acquisition will help the company improve its automation and artificial intelligence capabilities, which will be used to improve service delivery to customers. The enhanced intelligent automation capabilities of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will be used to catalyze the digital transformation of the customer businesses and eliminate operational bottlenecks.

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is another noteworthy software company that provides customer relationship management software that facilitates businesses to generate analytics and manage customer relations. On December 14, Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) announced updates to its Einstein 1 Platform. The update includes the addition of a Data Cloud Vector Database and Einstein Copilot Search. Data Cloud Vector Database provides analytics for efficient decision-making. The update has also significantly improved the capabilities of the generative AI assistant by Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is one of the largest software companies in the world by revenue. On November 28, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) reported earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2024. The company reported an EPS of $2.47, beating estimates by $0.49. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 14.67% and amounted to $2.98 billion, ahead of market consensus by $94.53 million. As of December 27, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has surged nearly 36.12% over the past six months. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"We believe this is Intuit’s most exciting era yet. Five years ago, we declared our strategy to be an AI-driven expert platform with data and AI core to fueling innovation across our platform. We’re delivering experiences where the hard work is done for you with a gateway to human expertise, powering our customers’ prosperity and accelerating penetration of our $300 billion in TAM. The launch of Intuit Assist is the result of years of investment in data and AI. At the core of our platform is powerful, relevant data. Intuit has incredibly rich longitudinal, transactional and behavioral data for our 100 million customers. We have 500,000 customer and financial attributes per small business and 60,000 financial and tax attributes per consumer on our platform."

Getting a degree in computer science offers promising career prospects in the software development industry. We have made a list of the best online computer science degree programs heading into 2024.

Our Methodology

To make our list of the best online computer science degree programs heading into 2024, we have used a consensus methodology. We consulted four sources, including Intelligent.com, Best Colleges, Degree Choices, and MyDegreeGuide. The consensus methodology involved identifying names that were consistently present in a minimum of two out of the four sources. We calculated the average rankings assigned to each program across our sources. The list has been organized in descending order of the calculated average ranks.

25 Best Online Computer Science Degree Programs Heading Into 2024

25. Troy University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 18.5

Troy University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. Troy University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

24. Pace University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 15.5

Pace University has one of the best online computer science degree programs heading into 2024. Pace University offers an online Master of Science in Computer Science program. Pace University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

23. Dakota State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 15

Dakota State University offers an online Master of Science in Computer Science program. 30 credit hours are required for the completion of the degree program. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

22. Old Dominion University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13.5

Old Dominion University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. Old Dominion University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

21. Florida State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13.5

Florida State University has one of the best online computer science degree programs heading into 2024. Florida State University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program. The degree program is accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology/Computing Accreditation Commission.

20. Southern New Hampshire University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13

Southern New Hampshire University offers a variety of online computer science degree programs including an online Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree. The university is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education.

19. Davenport University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13

Davenport University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. 120 credits are required for graduation. Davenport University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

18. Fort Hays State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 12

Fort Hays State University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. Fort Hays State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

17. Auburn University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 11

Auburn University offers an online Bachelor of Computer Science program. The program requires 120 credit hours for completion. The online degree program is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

16. University of Wisconsin

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 9.5

The University of Wisconsin-Madison offers an online Bachelor of Computer Science program. The program requires a minimum of 120 credit hours for completion. The online computer science degree program is accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology.

15. California State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 9.5

California State University has one of the best online computer science degree programs heading into 2024. California State University offers an online Bachelor of Computer Science degree. The university is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission.

14. University of Illinois Springfield

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 8.5

The University of Illinois Springfield offers a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program. The degree program requires 24 months of study. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

13. Baker College

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 6

Baker College offers several online computer science programs, including a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. The program is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

12. University of Missouri

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 5.5

The University of Missouri has one of the best online computer science degree programs heading into 2024. The University of Missouri offers an online Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. The University of Missouri is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

11. University of Florida

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 4.5

The University of Florida offers an online Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program. The online degree program requires 120 credit hours for completion. The degree program is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

10. Maryville University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 4.5

Maryville University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program. 128 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

9. Brigham Young University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 2

Brigham Young University has one of the best online computer science degree programs heading into 2024. The university offers an online Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science. The degree program is flexible and enables students to follow the course at their own pace.

8. National University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 15.3

National University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program. The program imparts comprehensive theoretical and practical knowledge to its students. The online degree program is accredited by the Computing Accreditation Commission of ABET.

7. Saint Leo University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 14.3

Saint Leo University offers a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program. The degree program prepares students for a successful career in computer science. The university is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission.

6. Regent University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 14.3

Regent University has the best online computer science degree program heading into 2024. The Regent University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program. The university is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission.

Disclosure: None. 25 Best Online Computer Science Degree Programs Heading Into 2024 is originally published on Insider Monkey.