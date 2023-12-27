In this article, we will be looking at the 25 best online criminal justice degree programs heading into 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Best Online Criminal Justice Degree Programs Heading Into 2024.

Criminal Justice Degree: Career Outlook

The completion of a criminal justice degree program makes you eligible to become a police officer or a detective. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the employment rate of police officials and detectives is expected to grow 3% faster, compared to all other occupations, between 2022 and 2032. The projected employment rates imply the addition of 64,500 jobs for police officials and detectives annually over the forecasted period.

The demand for police and detectives is fuelled by the need for public safety. If the state adopts policies focused on the safety of its citizens, the employment of police and detectives also increases. It is directly linked to the availability of the budget. Budget strains can hinder the hiring of new police officers and detectives to the force. However, the overall demand for police and detectives has been noted to stay consistent in the periods when crime rates fall.

Students with a criminal justice degree can also join legal occupations after graduating. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 91,700 openings in legal occupations will be added on average every year from 2022 till 2032. The high number of annual job openings offers promising prospects for students with a criminal justice degree. In May 2022, the median annual salary of the legal services group was $95,170 which was higher compared to all other occupations. A diverse range of legal occupations are open to criminal justice students including arbitrators, mediators, hearing officers, and conciliators.

Online Platforms for Attaining a Criminal Justice Degree

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) is an online learning platform that enables students to pursue various degrees and courses online. Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) offers various online criminal justice degree programs as well. On November 14, the company announced that it had become an official learning and skills partner of McLaren Racing. The partnership with McLaren includes the McLaren Formula 1 Team, Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, and NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team. Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) will now be able to offer business licenses to McLaren individuals.

Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR) is an EdTech company initially launched by two Stanford professors. Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR) offers a wide range of credible online courses including online degree programs in criminal justice. On December 5, Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR) announced that it had expanded AI-powered translations to include 17 languages. The expansion enables access to more than four thousand courses and fifty-five plus professional certificates in the newly introduced languages. The added languages also include Russian, Turkish, and Italian.

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) also offers a diverse range of online courses including criminal justice degree programs. On October 24, Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) reported earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2024. The company reported an EPS of $0.11, beating estimates by $0.41. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 12.94% and amounted to $480.18 million, ahead of market consensus by $29.41 million. As of December 27, Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has surged nearly 17.98% over the past six months. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"I think our numbers for this quarter speak for themselves, record revenue, record career enrollments, record career revenue, and except for the pandemic year, our highest profitability also except for the pandemic year, our highest growth rate in the past decade. Total revenue growth for the past few years, including at the midpoint of our range for this year, has been right around 9% a year. Adjusted operating income at the midpoint of our range is up over 400% from fiscal year 2020 and up well over 50% from fiscal year 2021 when we had the pandemic benefit. Our net income will be up something like 600% from fiscal year 2020. Our EPS will be over $3.60 a share, which is six times higher than fiscal year 2020. Now, as we’ve returned to a sense of normalcy following the worst of the pandemic, while our programs have continued to flourish, unfortunately many public school systems have largely reverted back to doing exactly what they were doing pre-pandemic."

Online learning enables students to pursue education from the comfort of their homes. We have made a list of the best online criminal justice degree programs heading into 2024.

25 Best Online Criminal Justice Degree Programs Heading Into 2024 (Ready For Review)

Our Methodology

To make our list of the best online criminal justice degree programs heading into 2024, we have used a consensus methodology. We consulted four sources, including Intelligent.com, Best Colleges, Value Colleges, and Degree Choices. The consensus methodology employed involved identifying names that were present in a minimum of two out of the four sources. Our selection process included the computation of average ranks assigned to each program. The average ranking was calculated by dividing the sum of the ranking by the number of sources the item appeared in. The list has been arranged in descending order of the calculated average ranks.

25 Best Online Criminal Justice Degree Programs Heading Into 2024

25. The University of Alabama

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 33

The University of Alabama offers an online Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. The program is delivered through the Department of Criminology & Criminal Justice at the university.

24. Excelsior University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 27.5

Excelsior University has one of the best online criminal justice degree programs heading into 2024. The Excelsior University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program. The program is comprehensive and prepares students for successful careers in the field.

23. Bethel University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 27

Bethel University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. The university is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

22. Indiana University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 26

Indiana University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program. The degree programs prepare students for successful careers by imparting applicable skills to them. The program is delivered through the IU Online portal.

21. Polk State College

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 25.5

Polk State College has one of the best online criminal justice degree programs heading into 2024. The Polk State College offers an online Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program. The university is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

20. Concordia University St. Paul

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 24

Concordia University St. Paul offers an online Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice program. The program is flexible and facilitates students to follow at their own pace. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

19. University of Louisville

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 24

The University of Louisville offers an online Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. The degree program is offered through the College of Arts & Sciences. 121 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. The University of Louisville is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association.

18. Georgia Southern University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 17.5

Georgia Southern University offers both an online Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Criminology program. 123 credit hours are required for completion. The university is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

17. Central Christian College of Kansas

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 16

Central Christian College of Kansas offers an online Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

16. University of Cincinnati

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 15.5

The University of Cincinnati has one of the best online criminal justice degree programs heading into 2024. The University of Cincinnati offers both an online Bachelor and Master of Science in Criminal Justice program. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

15. University of Central Florida

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 15

The University of Central Florida offers an online Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program. The degree programs prepare students for successful careers in the field. The university is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

14. San Francisco State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 15

San Francisco State University offers an online Bachelor's Degree Program in Criminal Justice Studies. The program enables students to transfer up to 60 credits. The university is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

13. Colorado State University Global

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 14

Colorado State University Global has one of the best online criminal justice degree programs heading into 2024. Colorado State University Global offers an online Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program. The degree program is flexible and suited for students managing other commitments alongside education.

12. University of Nebraska

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13

The University of Nebraska at Omaha offers an online Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice. The degree program requires 120 credits for completion. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

11. Missouri Southern State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 12.5

Missouri Southern State University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice program. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. The program is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

10. Eastern Kentucky University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 10

Eastern Kentucky University has one of the best online criminal justice degree programs heading into 2024. Eastern Kentucky University offers several online criminal justice degree programs, including an online Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. The online criminal justice degree provides students with leadership skills.

9. Arizona State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 10

Arizona State University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice program. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

8. Indian River State College

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 8

Indian River State College offers an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice Technology. The degree program imparts practical skills to the students. The Indian River State College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

7. Liberty University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 6.5

Liberty University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program. The university enables students to tailor their degree programs to meet their career aspirations. Liberty University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

6. Franklin University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 4

Franklin Univerity has one of the best online criminal justice degree programs heading into 2024. Franklin University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration. Franklin University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Online Criminal Justice Degree Programs Heading Into 2024.

