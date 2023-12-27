In this article, we will be looking at the 25 best online degree programs for working adults. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Best Online Degree Programs For Working Adults.

The Ed Tech Boom Driving Adult Online Learning

The adoption of EdTech was accelerated across the globe because of the pandemic. The world had to adapt as educational institutions across the world went into lockdown. EdTech has made education more accessible, as anyone with a smartphone can access online courses. Online education offers more flexibility which makes it a good option for working adults wanting to pursue their education.

The EdTech market is growing rapidly. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global EdTech market was valued at $142.37 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2024 to 2030 and reach $348.41 billion by 2030. EdTech is more cost-effective compared to traditional forms of education. It eliminates a wide range of costs that are a part of the traditional education delivery including commute and printing. It also improves student engagement by using the latest technologies including immersive tech. The cost-effectiveness, innovation, and rapid adaption of EdTech solutions are expected to be the driving factors for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In 2022, North America was the most dominant region in the education technology market. The region accounted for 36% of the total market share. The large investments from venture capitalists in the EdTech sector contributed to the large market share. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Increasing access to affordable broadband connectivity in the region is expected to fuel the market growth.

Noteworthy Companies in EdTech

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is one of the most significant names in the EdTech industry. The company partners with educational institutions enabling them to conduct their degrees online. The online platform offers degrees from credible institutions which makes it a popular choice among the working adults wanting to pursue a degree. On December 7, 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) announced that it has partnered with Degreed to provide skill-based educational content to enterprises. The collaboration entails the integration of the edX For Business platform by 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) with the Degreed platform. The partnership will enable businesses to curate their unique selection of programs based on their organizational vision and needs.

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) is another prominent name in the EdTech market. The company offers a wide variety of courses suitable for working adults. On December 14, Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) announced the expansion of the availability of generative AI tools to students learning various courses using the company's platform. The generative AI tool uses the course content to answer the queries of the students. The expansion has been done after receiving a positive response from the students who used the beta AI study tools by Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) during the fall of this year. 75% of the students who used the beta AI tools found them to be helpful.

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) is a noteworthy company in the EdTech industry. The company offers a variety of courses that help students learn at their own pace which makes it a good option for working adults. On November 2, Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $0.05, beating estimates by $0.07. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 16.59% and amounted to $184.71 million, ahead of market consensus by $6.5 million. As of December 27, Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) has surged nearly 47.89% over the past six months. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"Udemy once again delivered results that exceeded our expectations for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. On a year-over-year basis, Udemy Business revenue increased 30%, while consumer revenue increased 1%. We also raised our outlook, which now projects our first full year of positive adjusted EBITDA well ahead of plan. During the quarter, Udemy Business customers remain highly engaged with our platform as demonstrated by the 14% year-over-year increase in logos and the 114% large customer net dollar retention rate. We added new or expanded existing relationships with global customers, including Assurant, Deutsche Telekom, Schlumberger USA, Shell and Walmart Chile to name a few.We closed many six-figure deals during the quarter, including three $1 million-plus deals, contributing to Udemy Business ARR growth of 26% year-over-year. Compared to the prior quarter, deal velocity improved, our win rates increased, and we’re seeing higher average enterprise plan contract values. Given these results, we are very encouraged by the demand on both sides of our business. While still too soon to call a bottom, we are seeing customers beginning to ease their budgetary constraints, although still below historic norms. As customers plan for 2024, it is clear that investments in upskilling and reskilling are a key focus. Our conversations with CLOs across the globe suggest that developing skills-based practices will be a top priority for the foreseeable future."

Online learning platforms enable students to manage professional commitments while getting an education. Online degree programs have become a popular choice for many working adults. We have made the list of the best online degree programs for working adults.

Our Methodology

To make our list of the best online degree programs for working adults, we have used a consensus methodology. We consulted four sources, including Intelligent.com, Affordable Colleges Online, My College Guide, and Best Colleges. The consensus methodology entailed extracting names that appeared in at least 2 of the 4 sources. We then calculated the average ranking for each degree program across the sources. The computation of average ranks involved aggregating the individual rankings assigned to each program and dividing it by the number of sources it appeared in. The resulting list has been arranged in descending order based on the calculated average ranks.

25. Northwestern State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 31.5

Northwestern State University offers over 40 online degree programs. The degree programs include associate, bachelor's, certificate, and graduate degree programs in various fields. The university is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

24. Arizona State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 29

Arizona State University offers over 300 online degree programs and certificates. The wide variety of degree programs makes it one of the best universities for online degree programs for working adults. Arizona State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

23. University of Massachusetts Global

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 28

The University of Massachusetts Global offers some of the best online degree programs for working adults. University of Massachusetts Global offers over 80 online degree and certificate programs especially suitable for working adults. UMass Global is accredited by the WSCUC Senior College and University Commission.

22. Saint Leo University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 26.5

Saint Leo University offers a robust selection of online degree programs. The degree programs are flexible and can be adjusted as per individual requirements. Saint Leo University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

21. Endicott College

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 25

The college offers a variety of online degree programs, including majors, minors, and graduate degrees in various fields. A minimum of 120 credits is required for graduate degree programs. Endicott College is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education.

20. Regent University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 20

The university offers a variety of online degree programs, including bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in various fields. The degree programs are flexible and well-suited for working adults. Regent University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

19. Northeastern University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 18.5

Northeastern University offers a variety of online degree programs for working adults, with more than 50 online undergraduate and graduate programs available. The degree programs facilitate students to complete courses at their own pace. The university is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

18. Ohio Christian University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 17.5

Ohio Christian University offers some of the best online degree programs for working adults. Ohio Christian University offers online degree programs for working adults in various fields, including Business, Government, Psychology, and Education.

17. Liberty University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 16

Liberty University offers over 400 online degree programs at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels. The vast range of degree programs makes it one of the best universities for working adults. The university is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

16. University of Maryland Global Campus

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 15

The University of Maryland Global Campus offers some of the best online degree programs for working adults. The university has a comprehensive range of degree programs in various fields. The University of Maryland Global Campus is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

15. Florida Institute of Technology

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 14

Florida Institute of Technology offers a range of online undergraduate and graduate degree programs, providing flexibility and convenience for working adults. The university is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

14. Davenport University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 11.5

Davenport University offers over 50 online degree programs for working adults, including undergraduate and graduate degrees. The degree programs are offered in various fields including business, psychology, cybersecurity, and aviation management. The university is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

13. Columbia College

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 10

Columbia College offers more than 30 online degree programs for working adults, including undergraduate and graduate degrees in various fields. A minimum of 120 credits are required for the undergraduate degree program and 30 credits for graduate degree programs. The university is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

12. Purdue University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 7.5

Purdue University offers a wide range of online degree programs for working adults, providing flexibility and accessibility. The university is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission. Purdue University's online programs cover various fields, including business, economics, and technology.

11. Azusa Pacific University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 5.5

Azusa Pacific University has some of the best online degree programs for working adults. The flexibility of online programs facilitates students to manage other commitments while getting a formal education. The university is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission.

10. Western Governors University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 19.3

Western Governors University offers a wide range of online degree programs. The degree programs are credible and suited for working adults. The university is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.

9. Regis University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 9.3

Regis University offers a variety of fully online degree programs designed to be flexible and fit the busy lifestyles of working adults. The university provides over 130 majors and programs, including undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees. Regis University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

8. Maryville University of Saint Louis

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 9.3

Maryville University of Saint Louis offers a variety of online degree programs for working adults, including undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

7. Union Institute & University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 8.3

Union Institute & University offers some of the best online degree programs for working adults. The diverse range of courses makes it a suitable choice for working adults. The online degree programs enable students to pursue education while managing professional commitments.

6. Colorado State University Global

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 5.7

Colorado State University Global offers a variety of online degree programs for working adults, including bachelor's and master's degrees. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. 120 credits are needed to graduate with a bachelor's degree.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Online Degree Programs For Working Adults.

