In this article, we will be looking at the 25 cheapest online business degree programs heading into 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Cheapest Online Business Degree Programs Heading Into 2024.

Human Resources: Career Spotlight

Joining the human resources industry is a popular career choice among students with a business degree. The two prominent roles within the industry are human resource specialists and human resource managers. Human resource specialists deal with screening, recruiting, and training new talent whereas human resource managers are focused on planning and execution of administrative functions related to human resources. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the employment of human resource specialists is expected to grow 6% faster, compared to other occupations, from 2022 to 2032. 78,700 openings are estimated to be added every year during the forecast period.

Whereas, the employment of human resource managers is projected to grow 5% faster, compared to all other occupations, during the same period. 15,500 jobs are expected to be created every year during the forecast period. Employment laws are becoming more becoming more complex. As businesses expand, the need for specialized individuals that will ensure compliance also increases. Human resource management impacts the performance of individuals in the organization as well. The complex regulatory structures and growing enterprise size are expected to fuel the employment growth in human resource roles.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global human resource management market was valued at $24.25 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% from 2024 to 2030 and reach $56.15 billion by 2030. Digital transformation and automation are optimizing human resource operations. Companies are using predictive analytics to plan human resource-related activities. The incorporation of the latest technologies is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In 2022, North America dominated the human resource management market. The region accounted for 34.0% of the global revenue share. The region has a concentration of human resource management solutions providers which contributed to the large revenue share. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Automation initiatives in human resource management are predicted to contribute greatly to market growth.

Noteworthy Companies

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is a notable company in the human resource management industry. The company offers many services including HR operations services and employee experience consulting services. On December 19, Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) announced that it had expanded its strategic partnership with McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The partnership will help McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) enhance the digital capabilities of its employees. The learning and development programs by Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will help inculcate the latest skills needed in the digital era including edge computing skills.

Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) is a prominent name in the human resource management industry. The company provides many HRM-related services including cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions. On December 12, Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) announced the launch of ADP Retirement Trust Services, LLC (RTS). RTS is a fully insured limited liability company that will provide trustee plan services to enterprises of all sizes. As the parent company, Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) is providing RTS with comprehensive support and access to innovative technology.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) is a noteworthy company in the human resource management industry. The company provides many human resources-related services including developing human capital management software. On November 1, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $0.37, beating estimates by $0.08. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 19.61% and amounted to $377.5 million, ahead of market consensus by $8.09 million. As of December 28, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) has surged nearly 3.88% over the past six months. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"Adjusted cloud recurring gross margins of 78.3% expanded by approximately 350 basis points year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $107.2 million or 28.4% of revenue and expanded 827 basis points year-over-year. This margin expansion reflects revenue upside, a greater share of recurring revenue in the business and continued scale across the Dayforce platform. And as I mentioned earlier based on our Q3 performance and increased visibility, we are raising and narrowing the range of our growth and profitability outlook for 2023. This reflects the full flow-through of the beach in Q3 and an incremental raise into Q4 and the full year. Noemie will dig into the guidance details shortly. Other highlights of the quarter included another record break in INSIGHTS, where we had a record number of attendees, including customers, prospects and partners."

A degree in business offers promising prospects in the human resource management industry. We have made a list of the cheapest online business degree programs heading into 2024.

25 Cheapest Online Business Degree Programs Heading Into 2024

Our Methodology

To make our list of the cheapest online business degree programs heading into 2024, we initially used a consensus methodology. We consulted four sources, including Intelligent.com, MyDegreeGuide, Best Colleges, and Degree Choices. The consensus methodology involved identifying names that were consistently mentioned in at least two of the four sources. We extracted almost forty different titles from the sources. We individually looked up the estimated cost per credit for these degree programs to identify the cheapest ones. The list has been arranged in descending order of cost per credit.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

25. The University of Texas Permian Basin

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $362

The University of Texas Permian Basin offers an online Bachelor of Business Administration. The degree program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. 42 credits are required for the completion of the degree program.

24. Lewis-Clark State College

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $358

Lewis-Clark State College offers several online business degree programs, including a Bachelor of Business Administration. The degree program is accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education. The programs are designed to help students develop analytical skills.

23. Indiana University East

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $352

The Indiana University East offers an online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program. It is one of the cheapest online business degree program programs heading into 2024. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree.

22. Missouri State University

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $348

Missouri State University offers an online Bachelor of Science in General Business. The program is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and the Association of Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. The program prepares students for successful careers in the field.

21. The University of Arkansas

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $339

The University of Arkansas offers an online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. The program requires a minimum of 120 credit hours to complete. The program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

20. Mayville State University

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $336

Mayville State University offers online business degree programs, including a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. The degree program is one of the cheapest online business degree programs heading into 2024. The program is flexible and facilitates students to learn at their own pace.

19. University of Missouri

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $335

The University of Missouri offers several online business degree programs through Missouri Online and the Trulaske College of Business. These programs include a Master of Science in Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. The Trulaske College of Business is accredited by AACSB International.

18. Missouri Southern State University

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $330

Missouri Southern State University offers an online Bachelor of Science in General Business. The program is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program.

17. Eastern Oregon University

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $323

Eastern Oregon University offers an online Bachelor of Applied Science in Business. The degree program is accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education. The program prepares students for successful careers in the field.

16. Western New Mexico University

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $329

Western New Mexico University offers one of the cheapest online business degree programs heading into 2024. Western New Mexico University offers an online Master of Business Administration. The program is designed to develop analytical skills.

15. Dickinson State University

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $319

Dickinson State University offers various online business degree programs through its School of Business and Entrepreneurship. The degree program offers a flexible schedule suited for students managing other personal and professional commitments.

14. Faulkner University

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $315

Faulkner University offers an online Bachelor of Science Degree in Business program. 60 upper-level semester hours are required for the completion of the degree program. The university is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission.

13. Ohio University

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $312

Ohio University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Business program. The program requires 120 credits for completion. The university is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

12. Peru State College

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $310

Peru State College offers an online Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in Management. 120 credits are required for the completion of the degree program. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

11. CUNY School of Professional Studies

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $305

The CUNY School of Professional Studies offers an online Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. The degree program requires 120 credits for completion. The university is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

10. City Vision University

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $266

City Vision University offers an online Associate's Degree in Business Administration. The program requires a total of 60 credits. City Vision University is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission.

9. Central Methodist University

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $260

Central Methodist University offers various business degree programs, including a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor of Science in Business. It has some of the cheapest online business degree programs heading into 2024. 30 credits are required for the Master's and 120 credits for the Bachelor's degree.

8. Central Christian College of Kansas

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $255

Central Christian College of Kansas offers various online business degree programs, including nine bachelor's programs and one master's program in business administration. The number of credits required varies based on the program. Central Christian College of Kansas is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

7. Fort Hays State University

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $242

Fort Hays State University offers an online Master of Business Administration. 24 credits are required for the degree program. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.

6. University of the Cumberlands

Estimated Cost Per Credit: $220

The University of the Cumberlands offers various online business degree programs, including a Master of Business Administration. The degree program required 37 credit hours for completion. The university's business programs are accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education.

