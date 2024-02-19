In this post, we list and discuss the 25 Coldest Cities In the World. If you would like to skip our discussion of the global climate and temperature, you can go directly to 10 Coldest Cities In the World.

According to NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) scientists, the Earth’s temperature has increased by at least 1.1° Celsius (1.9 °F) since 1880. Over 144 years, a 1 °C change may seem small — a 1 °C change in a country or city’s temperature is merely noticeable.

Despite the rise in global temperature and global warming happening for over a century, there are some places on Earth so cold that habituating them is impossible for humans. The AGU’s geophysical research finds that the East Antarctic Plateau regularly reached snow surface temperatures of −98 °C and below between 2004 to 2016. Living in such harsh weather conditions, especially in winter, is unbearable for ordinary civilians. During Summer, however, up to 5,000 scientists and researchers live in the East Antarctic Plateau. The number drops to 1000 in winter. There are also some permanently inhabited places where the temperature often falls drastically below the freezing point. Oymyakon, a small village in Russia, is the coldest inhabited place where the temperature touches −71.2 °C (−96.2 °F). The village has a population of around 500 people.

Does the presence of these places nullify the existence of Global Warming? No. Over time, the term Global Warming has been used interchangeably with Climate Change. However, in essence, Climate Change is the umbrella term under which Global Warming resides. According to scientists, Global Warming is causing Arctic regions to warm up four times faster than the rest of the planet. As a result, the band of air that circles the Arctic and keeps the Arctic air restricted within the northern regions – the polar jet stream – is weakening and allowing frigid air to escape more easily into the South.

A 2017 study by Nature Geoscience concluded that due to this phenomenon, North America will see harsher winters in the future. Another study conducted by Nature Communications in March 2018 concluded the same but also added that the northeastern portion of the U.S. will face the harshest impact. (See: 25 Coldest Cities in the US) All in all, there is a blatantly evident link between Global Warming, Climate Change, and the rise and fall of global temperatures. Scientists predict that by 2100, extreme and deadly weather conditions will see an increase of 50%.

Countries like Russia, Canada, and Norway often experience harsh weather conditions in winter, with frigid temperatures, strong winds, and heavy snowfall. For citizens and visitors alike, these situations can get extremely difficult to endure. Moreover, snow and icy roads combined with harsh cold winds pose significant driving hazards, which, as a result, negatively affect a country’s economy and disrupt logistic activities.

Logistic activities usually come to a halt in places with harsh weather conditions, such as the northern region of Canada. The 2024 winter season has been extremely harsh in Northern Ontario, Canada, which has threatened the winter road system in the region, according to CBC reports. Winter roads are seasonal roads built every year on land and frozen sea, which are then used as an alternative means of transportation during winter. Note that these roads are extremely difficult to build in harsh cold weather, but at the same time, they are extremely important for the locals to engage in economic activities. During winter, costs for many essentials rise, such as gas and electricity.

Business activities are also often forced to slow down in winter due to lower demand from consumers or infrastructural damage such as pipe bursts or power outages. During January, Des Moines in Iowa experienced a record-breaking cold that caused an electricity outage, leaving 85,000 homes and businesses without power, Guardian News reports.

However, not all businesses stumble in cold climates. Some businesses, such as snow removal services, ski rentals and resorts, and electric heater manufacturers, survive and thrive in cold climates. Some examples of the leading Winter season companies include Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN), Watsco (NYSE: WSO), and Columbia Sportswear (Nasdaq: COLM).

Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) is a leader in the ski industry, owning 41 resorts across four countries, including the US. Unfortunately, climate change has threatened the ski industry, and Vail Resorts has experienced the impact. According to EPA, 57% of stations across the country observed a decrease in total snowfall since widespread observations became available in 1930. To achieve sustainability and protect the climate, Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) committed in 2017 to achieving a zero net operating footprint by 2030.

Columbia Sportswear (Nasdaq: COLM) a leading company in winter apparel and ski equipment, has also suffered dramatically due to Climate Change. The company’s CEO, Timothy Boyle, said that warm winters have affected their fourth quarter’s sales. According to NOAA, the northern tier and much of the far West of the US experienced warmer-than-average temperatures in winter.

On the other hand, we have Watsco (NYSE: WSO). The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and is a heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration equipment distributor in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The demand for Watsco (NYSE: WSO) heating equipment is often highest in the first and fourth quarters, which happen to be winter selling seasons in the US.

Our Methodology

For our list of the coldest cities in the world, we have analyzed habitable places that experience the lowest temperatures during Winter. We have sourced our data on temperature, weather, and climate from Weather Atlas and Accu Weather. To compile the list, we shortlisted the cities that had experienced significantly lower temperatures than the rest of the world, going as low as 64 °C in the lowest temperature ever recorded metric. The list is in ascending order, going from cold to coldest cities.

25 Coldest Cities In the World

25. Anchorage, USA

February average temperature in °C: -9.3

Lowest temperature ever recorded (in °C): -31.4

Anchorage is the largest city located in the state of Alaska in the USA. It falls under the subarctic climate zone and faces extreme winters. Overall, it has extremely dynamic and variable weather conditions owing to its geographical position – at the merging point of maritime and continental climates.

The coldest month of the year in Anchorage is December, and temperatures fall as low as -10.5 °C. In summer, temperatures peak only up to 16.6 °C. In February, the temperatures increase slightly more than in January but remain subzero, falling as low as -9.3 °C during nighttime. The lowest temperature ever recorded in Anchorage was -31.4 °C.

24. Vladivostok, Russia

February average temperature in °C: -10.6

Lowest temperature ever recorded (in °C): -31.4

On number 24, we have Vladivostok, a port city in Russia where winter lasts for five months: November, December, January, February, and March. The lowest temperature ever recorded in this city was -31.4 °C. As of February 2024, the average temperature recorded for Vladivostok is -10.6 °C.

23. Nuuk, Greenland

February average temperature in °C: -10.7

Lowest temperature ever recorded (in °C): -36.2

Known for its polar climate, Nuuk is famously known as the northernmost capital in the world. Wintertime in Nuuk is freezing, windy, and snowy, and the lowest temperature ever recorded here was -36.2 °C. As of February 2024, the average temperature recorded for the city is -10.7 °C.

22. Golmud, China

February average temperature in °C: -11.6

Lowest temperature ever recorded (in °C): -33.6

Golmud, the second biggest city in Qinghai province of China, has long, harsh, and extremely cold winters. The lowest temperature ever recorded in Golmud was -33.6 °C, and the coldest months in this city are December, January, and February. As of February 2024, the average temperature recorded for Golmud, China is -11.6 °C.

21. Valdez, USA

February average temperature in °C: -12

Lowest temperature ever recorded (in °C): -31

Valdez is a city in Alaska, USA, with a subarctic climate. The city faces severe winters and cool summers, with no dry season. The highest that the temperature peaks in Valdez is 11.8 °C in July. Throughout the rest of the year, the city sees fluctuation in temperature, falling as low as -12.2 °C in January. Winters in Valdez are extreme, and the temperatures drop to -7.8 °C in December, and -6.7 °C in February. The lowest temperature ever recorded for this city was -31 °C. As of February 2024, the average temperature for Valdez during the month has been -12 °C.

20. Lapland, Finland

February average temperature in °C: -13

Lowest temperature ever recorded (in °C): -51.5

Lapland is a city in Finland’s northernmost region. Winter is the longest season in this city and lasts around 200 days. February in Lapland is the coldest month of the year. On January 28th, 1999, the temperature in Lapland’s municipality Kittilä, dropped to -51.5 °C, marking the lowest temperature ever recorded in the city.

As of February 2024, the average temperature recorded in Lapland is -13 °C.

19. Urumqi, China

February average temperature in °C: -13.7

Lowest temperature ever recorded (in °C): -28

Urumqi is the second largest city in China’s northwestern interior. While February shows a subtle transition from the harshness of cold weather compared to January, the winter chill is still quite dominant during February. Winters in Urumqi last for over five months — from November to April. In this city, the lowest temperature ever recorded was -28 °C.

As of February 2024, the average temperature recorded for the city is -13.7 °C.

18. Edmonton, Canada

February average temperature in °C: -15.1

Lowest temperature ever recorded (in °C): -49.4

Edmonton is the fifth largest city in Canada and experiences harsh Winters every year. In February, Edmonton experiences high levels of snowfall, and the daylight hours in the city slowly begin to increase, too. The lowest temperature ever recorded in the city was -49.4 °C on January 19 and 21, 1886.

As of February 2024, the average temperature recorded for the month in Edmonton is -15.1 °C.

17. Kronayarsk, Russia

February average temperature in °C: -15.1

Lowest temperature ever recorded (in °C): -52.8

Kronayarsk is a Russian city situated along the Yenisey River in Siberia. It is the second-largest city in the region. It has a Dfc Köppen climate classification and a dominant subarctic climate. It faces severe Winters, cool summers, and no dry season. The lowest temperature ever recorded in Kronayarsk was -52.8 °C.

In February 2024, the average temperature recorded in the month was -15.1 °C.

16. International Falls, USA

February average temperature in °C: -16.8

Lowest temperature ever recorded (in °C): -48.3

International Falls is also known as the Icebox of America due to its temperatures being frequently the lowest in the 48 contiguous states during winters. The winter season in International Falls is usually cloudy, frigid, and snowy, and the lowest temperature ever recorded for the city stands at -48.3 °C. As of February 2024, the average temperature of the city is -16.8 °C.

15. Winnipeg, Canada

February average temperature in °C: -17.8

Lowest temperature ever recorded (in °C): -48

Winnipeg is the capital city of the Canadian province of Manitoba. The winter weather in this city is fierce and comes with heavy snowfall and windchill. January in Winnipeg is the coldest month of the year, with temperatures falling as low as 18.5 °C. Daylight hours are shortened as well, going as low as only 8.2 hours in December. The lowest temperature ever recorded for Winnipeg stands at -48 °C today.

As of February 2024, the average temperature of this city is recorded to be -17.8 °C.

14. Saskatoon, Canada

February average temperature in °C: -17.8

Lowest temperature ever recorded (in °C): -50

Next on the list of coldest cities in the world, is Saskatoon, a growing and friendly city located in Saskatchewan, Canada. As of February 2024, the average temperature recorded for this city is around -17.8 °C. During winter, the temperature remains below freezing even during the daytime. On February 1, 1893, Saskatoon experienced the lowest temperature ever recorded in the city’s history: −50.0 °C.

13. Astana, Kazakhstan

February average temperature in °C: -18

Lowest temperature ever recorded (in °C): -51.6

Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, is the second-coldest national capital in the world. Astana sees some of the harshest winters, with the temperatures being the lowest between December and February. Compared to December and January, February is somewhat less cold, with an average temperature of -18 °C as of 2024. The lowest temperature ever recorded for Astana, Kazakhstan was -51.6 °C.

12. Whitehorse, Canada

February average temperature in °C: -17.4

Lowest temperature ever recorded (in °C): -56.2

Whitehorse is the capital city of the Yukon territory in Canada. It lies in the Subarctic and Subalpine zone, going through sharp temperature fluctuations. The highest temperatures in the city are observed in July, reaching up to 17.8 °C. On the other hand, the lowest temperatures are observed in January, falling as low as -17.5 °C. Overall, the winter season in Whitehorse lasts from November to March. During the season, daylight hours are minimal too, shortening to as little as 5.8 hours in December.

In February, the temperatures generally increase slightly more than in January. However, the opposite has been the case in February 2024, with the average temperature being -17.4 °C. The lowest temperature ever recorded in this city was -56.2 °C.

11. Fairbanks, USA

February average temperature in °C: -19.2

Lowest temperature ever recorded (in °C): -54.4

Ranked eleven, Fairbanks, a city in the state of Alaska in the USA, is known for having breathtaking views of aurora dancing during winter. It has a subarctic climate with long, cold winters lasting for five full months – from November to March. The lowest temperature ever recorded in Fairbanks was -19.2 °C.

As of February 2024, the average temperature recorded for the city is -19.2 °C.

