In this article, we will look at the 25 easiest and best paying jobs of 2024. We have also discussed the industrial and sectoral growth in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 10 Easiest and Best Paying Jobs of 2024.

In January 2024, the US job market exceeded expectations, adding 353,000 jobs, maintaining a strong labor market with an unemployment rate of 3.7%. This marked the continuation of a trend, as revisions showed that the previous year's job growth was even stronger than initially reported, totaling 3.1 million new jobs. Economists were surprised by the resilience of the labor market despite aggressive interest rate increases, attributing it to factors such as rising consumer sentiment and easing inflation.

The unexpected job growth in January mirrors the strength seen in gross domestic product measurements for the fourth quarter of 2023, reinforcing the Federal Reserve's patient approach to interest rates. While January's gains were broad-based, particularly in professional and business services and healthcare, analysts cautioned against overinterpretation due to potential survey anomalies and temporary factors like weather disruptions.

Despite some sectors experiencing growth slowdowns, the overall outlook for the US economy remains positive, with strong wage growth, high consumer confidence, and a tight labor market persisting. However, uncertainties persist, including potential short-lived surges in job creation and fluctuations in specific industries. Nonetheless, the economy's resilience and the continuation of positive trends suggest a promising start to the year for American workers and businesses alike.

Job openings in various industries have seen major shifts as some are experiencing a decline, relieving the pressures of labor shortages, while others continue to grapple with the challenge. The easing of worker scarcity coincides with the gradual abatement of the pandemic, marking a turning point in the employment landscape. Sectors like retail have witnessed a complete elimination of labor shortages, while industries such as healthcare persistently struggle to fill vacancies, exemplifying the divergent trajectories across different sectors.

It is also interesting to note that measuring the tightness of the labor market involves various indicators, including the share of unfilled job openings and the number of unemployed workers per opening. For instance, in industries like financial activities and government, the share of unfilled job openings ranges from 32.5% to 63.5%, with minimal unemployed workers per opening, hovering around 0.2 to 0.39. Meanwhile, sectors like construction and retail exhibit different figures, with negative shares of unfilled openings indicating more hires than vacancies and higher ratios of unemployed workers per opening, indicating looser market conditions. To read more about industries hiring, see Top Industries That Are Hiring Right Now.

As manufacturing is one of the prime industries in the US which is also currently hiring, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is partnering with Jacksonville Job Corps to address a manufacturing shortage, investing $200,000 in a training center at the campus. The program guarantees jobs with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) after completion, aiming to fill 600,000 nationwide manufacturing vacancies. So far, 10 students have undergone training, with six already employed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). This initiative benefits both the company and the local workforce, providing opportunities for young adults aged 16-24. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) plans to expand this partnership to focus on community contribution and career development in manufacturing.

Moreover, in the realm of corporate social responsibility, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s innovative program, Talent for Good continues to offer employees the opportunity to contribute their time and skills toward meaningful causes. Since its inception in 2017, the initiative has witnessed remarkable participation. By the end of 2020, an estimated 4,890 employees had collectively volunteered an impressive 55,000 hours.

On the other hand, the Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s Liquid Nutrition Manufacturing Plant in Tipp City is set for a sizable growth with a $179 million expansion plan, set to create 123 new jobs. This expansion will see a 155,000 square-foot addition to the existing facility, which currently spans 195,000 square feet. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is focusing on increasing the production capacity for liquid products like PediaSure, Ensure, and Glucerna.

The involvement of the Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority in facilitating this expansion confirms its scale and importance. Utilizing its tax-exempt status, the port authority will aid Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in procuring building materials without sales tax. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s proactive approach to meeting global demand for adult nutrition products is evident in their strategic planning, which began over a year ago.

Furthermore, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s commitment to the Tipp City community is demonstrated through their request for tax abatement, aiming to bolster job creation. The Tipp City Board of Education has been notified about the project plans, highlighting the collaboration between the company and local stakeholders.

25 Easiest and Best Paying Jobs of 2024

wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

To list the easiest and best-paying jobs of 2024, we divided our methodology into two parts. Firstly, we identified jobs that were perceived as easy using keywords like jobs with minimal work, jobs with low stress and jobs with clear guidelines and expectations. We relied on Reddit threads to identify these jobs. Secondly, one we identified these jobs, we then acquired their average salaries from our salary database. Out of the 40 easy jobs identified, the 25 highest paying were eventually selected and have been listed below. The list is presented in ascending order.

25. Freelance Writer

Average Salary: $59,402

Freelance writing is often considered easy because it offers flexibility in work hours and location, allowing writers to pursue their passion and manage their time. With a basic setup, like a computer and internet connection, writers can produce content on various topics without extensive physical exertion. It is one of the easiest and best paying jobs of 2024 without a degree.

24. Digital Marketer

Average Salary: $66,877

The job of a digital marketer is seen as easy owing to its remote nature and reliance on digital tools. Digital marketers leverage social media, email campaigns, and analytics platforms to reach target audiences efficiently. It is one of the highest paying jobs in the world in the future.

23. Life Insurance Agent

Average Salary: $66,999

A life insurance agent sells life insurance policies to individuals or groups. They assess clients' needs, explain policy options, and help them choose suitable coverage. It is one of the highest paying jobs in 2024.

22. Virtual Assistant

Average Base Salary: $74,837

The virtual assistant role is often perceived as easy due to its flexible nature and the misconception that it only involves simple tasks. Many believe it primarily consists of basic administrative duties like answering emails or making appointments. Additionally, the remote aspect of the job may lead some to underestimate its complexity, assuming it requires less effort compared to traditional in-person roles.

21. Funeral Home Managers

Average Salary: $84,770

The job of a funeral manager may be considered "easy" by some due to its perceived routine nature and limited physical demands. It involves coordinating funeral arrangements, managing paperwork, and overseeing logistics. It does, however, require emotional intelligence.

20. Dental Hygienist

Average Salary: $84,860

A dental hygienist performs oral health assessments, cleans teeth, removes plaque and tartar, applies fluoride treatments, educates patients on oral hygiene practices, takes X-rays, and assists dentists during procedures. It is one of the highest paying jobs without a degree.

19. Equity Research Associate

Average Salary: $100,946

Equity Research Associates are often highly paid in the US owing to the crucial role they play in providing valuable financial analysis and recommendations to investors. Companies like Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) hire them. It is one of the easiest but most paying jobs.

18. Professional Sleeper

Average Salary: $101,159

A professional sleeper, often employed by mattress companies or sleep research facilities, tests mattresses and sleep products to assess comfort and quality. They provide valuable feedback on factors such as firmness, support, and overall sleep experience.

It is one of the highest paying jobs in the world per hour.

17. SEO Director

Average Salary: $102,102

SEO Directors are usually well-compensated because they boost online visibility and revenue for businesses. Big companies like Amazon.com, inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) hire them for strategic SEO management. A bachelor's degree in marketing is an ideal qualification for this role. However, experience in SEO specialization is the key to reaching this position. It is one of the best jobs for the future.

16. Private Island Caretaker

Average Salary: $102,585

Big businesses hire private island caretakers to maintain exclusive retreats and provide elite experiences for high-paying clientele. Speaking of private islands, do read the World’s 16 Most Expensive Private Islands to Visit.

15. HR manager

Average Salary: $103,685

The HR manager's role is often perceived as easy due to misconceptions about its responsibilities. It involves tasks like recruitment, training, and policy enforcement, which are often considered not as technical. However, it is still one of the most powerful jobs in the world.

14. Senior Editor

Average Salary: $104,135

A senior editor oversees the editorial process, managing a team of editors and writers to ensure high-quality content production. They guide content strategy, review and edit articles for accuracy, clarity, and style. It is one of the highest paying jobs in the world per month.

13. Fire Chief

Average Salary: $104,523

A fire chief is hired for their extensive experience in fire prevention, emergency response, and leadership skills. These professionals are responsible for managing firefighting operations, ensuring public safety, and coordinating with other emergency services.

12. Scrum Master

Average Salary: $106,213

They are employed to facilitate Agile methodologies within software development teams. Their role involves coaching the team on Scrum practices, removing obstacles, and fostering collaboration to enhance productivity.

11. Software Tester

Average Salary: $110,935

They are employed to ensure the quality and reliability of software products before release. Their expertise lies in designing test cases, executing tests, and identifying defects to be addressed by developers. It is also going to be one of the highest paid jobs in 2025.

Click here to see the 10 Easiest and Best Paying Jobs of 2024.

