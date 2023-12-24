In this article, we will take a look at the 25 happiest states in the US in 2023. If you want to skip our discussion on the happiness measurement metrics, you can go directly to the 5 Happiest States In The US.

For the longest time, people have believed that happiness is not quantifiable; it is just a state of mind. While that may be true, recent research and studies have shown that individual happiness can be measured, if not completely accurately, through several metrics. These include personal well-being, financial stability, and a thriving community. These factors can be used to determine the happiness score for different regions, cities, states, and countries. It is important to note that happiness can often be directly linked to economics. This domain is called happiness economics, which studies the relationship between individual satisfaction and economic prosperity. It states that generally, people in wealthy nations are happier than those in poorer nations. This is because the quality of life and institutions in wealthy countries is often much better than others, which allows residents to live more comfortable lives.

According to the World Happiness Report, Finland is the happiest country in the world. This report considers elements such as social support, income, freedom, health, generosity, and the absence of corruption to determine individual and collective happiness within a country. Governments use this information to decide what policies to make to ensure their public’s happiness. European countries make up most of the top 10 happiest countries in the world. Meanwhile, the United States ranks at the 16th spot. This may be due to several reasons, such as the healthcare crisis in the US or the skyrocketing housing prices that have left the population bereft. This is not to say that Americans are collectively an unhappy population. Depending on which state or city they live in, Americans can have different happiness indices. As of 2023, Fremont, San Jose, and Madison have been labeled as the top three happiest cities in America. These cities are located in California and Wisconsin, both of which are in the top 20 happiest states in the US.

Hawaii, Minnesota, and Utah have remained in the top 5 happiest states in the US for a few years now. In this year’s ranking, too, Utah tops the list, with Hawaii and Minnesota following closely behind. While the majority of a citizen’s happiness score is dependent on policies made by governmental institutes, some big corporations are also contributing to the happiness and well-being of Americans. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a multinational company that is known for its commitment to healthcare and well-being. It produces high-tech medical devices, lifesaving drugs, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods for improved life quality and better health. Another company contributing to a higher living standard is Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), a retail giant with employee-friendly policies, dedication to fair wages, and high-quality products. The provision of affordable groceries, electronics, and other everyday essentials allows people to lead better lives, eat healthier, and put the stress of inflation to rest.

Similarly, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) frequently finds itself listed among companies with the most happy employees. In the year 2021, the company secured the top position for having the happiest employees. Throughout the pandemic, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) actively gauged employee sentiment using surveys, company-wide meetings, and focus groups. After gathering feedback, the company implemented several measures, including the introduction of monthly days off to provide essential breaks for employees. Furthermore, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) established 20 new paid days off annually, specifically for employees who were impacted by events such as pandemics or natural disasters.

Here’s what Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC said about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is one of the largest and most diversified software companies in the world. It has been known for brands such as Acrobat, Photoshop and Adobe Document Cloud. Adobe’s business is organized into three reportable segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Company’s products allow users to express and use information across all print and electronic media. We see Adobe as a key enabler of digital transformation initiatives through the Digital Media and Digital Experience business segments. Adobe continues to innovate and integrate new capabilities across all its product suites. We see several products per customer continuing to increase as Adobe users continue to use more products. We see this as a competitive advantage.”

25 Happiest States In The US

beer worawut/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To compile a list of the 25 happiest states in the US, we utilized data from WalletHub’s happiness report. This study assessed 50 states across 30 key metrics, categorized into emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment. Each of these metrics was assigned a weight to represent its significance. Each measure was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 indicating maximum happiness. By calculating the weighted average across all measures for each state, an overall score was determined. The states have been ranked in ascending order of their total scores.

25 Happiest States in the US

25. Pennsylvania

Total Score = 53.96

Pennsylvania is among the top 5 most populated states in the US. It scored 17th in emotional and physical well-being, but it did not make it within the top 25 spots in the work environment and community categories. It has one of the worst sleep rates in the country, contributing to a lower rank on the list of the happiest states in the US.

24. Georgia

Total Score = 54.1

With a score of 54.1 out of 100, Georgia ranked 24th across the country. The state ranked 15th in community and environment, which was higher than its ranks for the other two categories.

23. Kansas

Total Score = 54.46

With a population of 3 million, Kansas was ranked as the 23rd happiest US state. It achieved the 14th rank in the environment category. However, it ranked 19th in the emotional and physical well-being category. Kansas has the third lowest long-term unemployment rate in the country as of 2023.

22. Washington

Total Score = 54.87

Washington attained a total score of 54.87 out of 100, securing the 22nd position in the ranking of the happiest states in the US. It claimed the 12th spot in the community and environment category, followed by the 26th position in emotional and physical well-being and the 23rd position in the work environment category. Furthermore, Washington stood out with the third-highest income growth and sports participation rate in the entire country.

22. Iowa

Total Score = 55.03

Iowa ranked 18th in both emotional and physical well-being and work environment categories. However, it ranked lower for community and environment at 37th position. Iowa tied with Kansas and Idaho for the third place in the lowest long-term unemployment rate.

21. South Carolina

Total Score = 55.27

South Carolina achieved high rankings in the assessment of happiness, placing 11th in the community and environment category, 20th in the work environment category, and 28th in emotional and physical well-being.

19. Wisconsin

Total Score = 55.74

Wisconsin was ranked 13th in work environment, 19th in emotional and physical well-being, and 32nd in community and environment category.

18. South Dakota

Total Score = 55.93

South Dakota secured the 9th position in the work environment category, followed by the 27th position in emotional and physical well-being and the 16th position in community and environment. Moreover, South Dakota featured the 4th lowest adult depression rate.

17. Illinois

Total Score = 56.23

Illinois was ranked in the top 10 states for emotional and physical well-being, but it ranked quite low for work environment and community & environment at 37th and 40th places, respectively.

16. New York

Total Score = 56.71

New York secured the 7th position for physical and emotional well-being, contributing to its second-lowest suicide rate in the country. However, its standings were less favorable in other categories, ranking 39th for both work environment and community.

15. New Hampshire

Total Score = 57.29

New Hampshire had a relatively good score across all three categories. It ranked 20th for emotional and physical well-being, 19th for work environment, and 9th for community and environment. It featured the fourth-highest sports participation rate and was also ranked as the third-safest state in the country.

14. Virginia

Total Score = 57.69

Virginia ranked 8th for work environment, 13th for emotional and physical well-being, and 35th for community and environment, contributing to a score of 57.69.

13. North Dakota

Total Score = 58.02

North Dakota was in the top 5 states in the work environment category, while it ranked 14th for emotional and physical well-being and 21st for community and environment. The state also recorded the third-highest mean working hours, second-lowest income growth, and the lowest long-term unemployment rate. North Dakota also has the second-lowest divorce rate across the US.

12. Massachusetts

Total Score = 58.43

Massachusetts ranked 4th for emotional and physical well-being, 16th in work environment, and 48th in community and environment. Massachusetts also had the third-lowest suicide rate in the country.

11. Delaware

Total Score = 58.68

Delaware secured the 11th position in emotional and physical well-being, 6th in community and environment, and 29th in work environment. The state has the second-highest long-term unemployment rate, tying with New York, across the country.

10. Nebraska

Total Score = 58.92

Nebraska is among the top 10 happiest states in the United States. It was ranked 12th for emotional and physical well-being, 7th for work environment, and 25th for community and environment. Nebraska featured the fourth-highest adequate-sleep rates and the fifth-lowest divorce rates across the nation.

9. Idaho

Total Score = 59.31

Idaho scored 59.31 out of 100 and tied with Florida. It ranked 2nd in community and environment, 6th in work environment, and 30th in emotional and physical well-being. Idaho also has the fourth-highest income growth rate.

8. Florida

Total Score = 59.31

Florida tied with Idaho in its happiness score, but both states differ significantly in terms of their ranking in each category. While Florida ranks higher in emotional and physical well-being, at the 2nd spot, it remains behind Idaho in the work environment and community categories. Florida has the second-lowest depression rate across the country.

7. California

Total Score = 60.53

California ranks well for emotional and physical well-being and community, at 5th and 10th places, respectively. California has the third-lowest adult depression rate across the US.

6. Connecticut

Total Score = 60.68

Connecticut ranked within the top 10 states for emotional and physical well-being and community. It ranked 32nd in the work environment category.

The happiness of residents in a state is influenced by various factors, including the presence of companies such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

