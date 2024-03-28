In this article, we will take a look at the 25 rainiest states in the US. If you would like to skip our discussion on the rainfall disparities across the country, you can go to the 5 Rainiest States in the US.

The United States does not rank among the wettest countries on Earth, as its rainfall falls within the middle range globally and does not experience extreme precipitation compared to other regions. Nevada, with an average annual rainfall of 9.5 inches (241 mm), stands as one of the driest states in the US. Conversely, Mississippi is amongst the rainiest states in the country, with a mean annual precipitation of 59 inches. Given its vast landmass, the United States experiences diverse climates and geographies across its regions. Globally, Colombia is one of the countries with the highest rainfall, averaging 112 inches of rainfall in 2022.

Heavy daily precipitation poses significant challenges for affluent, industrialized nations, particularly impacting their service and manufacturing sectors. The top rainiest states in the US frequently experience heavy downpours and the accompanying issues they bring. One of the primary issues related to excessive rainfall is property damage and loss of personal belongings. Dealing with insurance claims and the time-consuming process of repairing, rebuilding, or relocating in the aftermath of floods adds further strain.

While the occurrence of global flood disasters fluctuates annually, there is an upward trend in the data. In 2022, the count stood at 176 global flooding disasters, marking an increase from 59 recorded in 1990. Data from the Global Flood Database showed that there was a 24% rise in areas vulnerable to flooding between 2000 and 2015. This threat is expected to double by the year 2030. In the US alone, flooding has resulted in damages totaling over $850 billion since 2000. This figure accounts for approximately two-thirds of the total costs associated with all natural disasters during this period.

Although most businesses suffer from extreme weather conditions, companies specializing in home improvements, such as Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), typically witness an uptick in business following heavy rainfall. These businesses cater to the demand for essential items during rainy periods, including batteries and supplies for building and covering materials. Additionally, during acute rainfall events, there is increased demand for repair and cleaning supplies and equipment, further boosting the sales of these companies. In 2016, Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) reported around $100 million in storm-related sales following Hurricane Matthew. Similarly, hurricane-related impacts in 2017 and Storm Florence in 2018 also led to a rise in comparative sales for Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

During the Q4 2024 earnings call, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shared an update regarding the company's performance:

Our teams did a great job in the quarter, finishing the year strong. For the year, in constant currency, we achieved 5.6% net sales growth and over 8% adjusted operating income growth. We have strong underlying momentum exiting Q4 and are clear about the strategic initiatives we’re seeing driving profitable growth in the years ahead. This is reflected in the sustained sales and operating income growth included in our FY 2025 guidance.

Our Methodology

We have compiled a list of the 25 rainiest states in the US based on the mean annual precipitation levels. The latest data has been sourced from the National Climatic Data Center. The states have been ranked in ascending order based on their average rainfall levels.

25 Rainiest States in the US

25. Indiana

Mean Annual Precipitation: 41.72 Inches

Over the past five years, Indiana experienced an average of 15 inches more rainfall compared to the preceding 100-year period. According to experts, there has been a noticeable rise in annual rainfall in Indiana over the past 125 years. Precipitation is increasing in every season throughout the state, with the most significant increases anticipated between November and April in the future.

24. Missouri

Mean Annual Precipitation: 42.23 Inches

Missouri has witnessed a rise in the frequency of extreme precipitation events, and its location in the lower river basins of several large Midwestern rivers poses a significant risk of downstream flooding. Missouri typically undergoes prolonged, warm summers and mild winters.

23. Maine

Mean Annual Precipitation: 42.28 Inches

Maine is the largest New England state, with a population of 1.38 million and a GDP of $84 billion as of 2022. Temperatures in Maine have increased by nearly 3.5°F since the early 20th century. Winter warming has been roughly twice as pronounced as summer warming since the mid-1990s, with consistently above-average temperatures persisting since that time.

22. Vermont

Mean Annual Precipitation: 42.82 Inches

Since the 1960s, annual average precipitation in Vermont has risen by nearly 6 inches. Vermont is prone to various extreme weather events, including flash floods, heavy snowstorms, and river floods resulting from snowmelt and heavy rains.

21. Pennsylvania

Mean Annual Precipitation: 43.02 Inches

Precipitation is plentiful in Pennsylvania, with annual statewide levels fluctuating from a minimum of 28.9 inches in 1930 to a maximum of 64.0 inches in 2018. The least rainy periods were during the 1960s, while the wettest periods were experienced in the 1970s and 2010s.

20. New Hampshire

Mean Annual Precipitation: 43.42 Inches

New Hampshire is projected to experience a continued increase in annual average precipitation throughout this century, especially during the winter months. This pattern is consistent with a broader trend across a significant portion of the Northern Hemisphere in the higher mid-latitudes, where precipitation totals are expected to rise.

19. Virginia

Mean Annual Precipitation: 44.39 Inches

The mean annual precipitation level stands at 44.39 inches in Virginia. The state experiences a humid climate characterized by very warm summers and slightly cold winters.

18. Maryland

Mean Annual Precipitation: 44.64 Inches

Maryland enjoys a climate marked by warm and humid summers followed by mild winters. According to NOAA, Maryland witnessed a rise in precipitation by an average of 2.63 inches per decade from 2000 to 2020.

17. West Virginia

Mean Annual Precipitation: 45.3 Inches

West Virginia is often referred to as the Mountain State due to its range of mountains and rivers. West Virginia experiences mild winters and warm, humid summers. The state is prone to frequent storms due to its geographical location and topography.

16. Delaware

Mean Annual Precipitation: 45.68 Inches

Delaware is expected to see a rise in total annual precipitation, with the most significant increases anticipated during the winter and spring seasons. Projections at the state level indicate a potential increase of 0.5 to 1 day each year, with rainfall exceeding 2 inches by the century's end. These projections may heighten the risk of flooding across the state.

15. New Jersey

Mean Annual Precipitation: 47.15 Inches

New Jersey is among the top 15 rainiest states in the US. New Jersey experiences moderately cold winters accompanied by occasional snowfall, along with warm and humid summers. The state's economy is primarily driven by the pharmaceutical and biotechnical sectors while also serving as a host to numerous IT companies.

14. Massachusetts

Mean Annual Precipitation: 47.88 Inches

Massachusetts' humid climate brings warm summers and cold winters, often accompanied by frequent snowfall. The state receives rain frequently all year round. Education and health services are the top employers in the state.

13. Rhode Island

Mean Annual Precipitation: 47.98 Inches

Rhode Island's climate is marked by a consistent distribution of precipitation across the year. Primary sources of precipitation throughout the year are storm centers and their associated fronts. The most significant amounts of rain and snow are typically generated by storms moving up the Atlantic coast.

12. Kentucky

Mean Annual Precipitation: 48.98 Inches

The climate in Kentucky is humid, with snowfall occurring from November to March. Kentucky is at the twelfth position on our list of the 25 rainiest states in the US.

11. South Carolina

Mean Annual Precipitation: 49.84 Inches

South Carolina relies heavily on tourism as its major economic activity. The state experiences a humid, subtropical climate, with hot and humid summers and precipitation occurring throughout the year.

10. Connecticut

Mean Annual Precipitation: 50.39 Inches

Connecticut experiences abundant rainfall, although it can vary significantly from year to year. Overall, annual precipitation has trended above average since the 1970s. The driest multiyear periods occurred in the 1960s, while the wettest were observed in the late 1970s and late 2000s.

9. North Carolina

Mean Annual Precipitation: 50.45 Inches

North Carolina enjoys mild temperatures, with average annual temperatures ranging around 60 °F. The months of July and August typically receive the highest rainfall, often accompanied by tropical cyclones during the summer months. The state's economy is focused on key industries such as banking, pharmaceuticals, and technology.

8. Georgia

Mean Annual Precipitation: 50.71 Inches

Georgia is among the top 10 rainiest states in the US. The state observes prolonged hot and humid summers and short and mild winters. Georgia is home to popular companies like Delta Airlines, Home Depot, UPS, and Coca-Cola.

7. Arkansas

Mean Annual Precipitation: 50.78 Inches

Arkansas enjoys mild average temperatures. Precipitation is plentiful year-round, with heavy rains occasionally resulting in totals exceeding 10 inches. Winter and spring typically see the highest levels of rainfall across the state.

6. Tennessee

Mean Annual Precipitation: 54.22 Inches

Tennessee has a moderate climate characterized by warm summers and cool winters. Rainfall is frequent throughout the year across the state. Tennessee frequently experiences extreme weather events such as flooding, severe thunderstorms, and tornadoes.

