In this article, we will be taking a look at the 30 tallest buildings in the US in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the construction industry, you can go directly to 5 Tallest Buildings in the US in 2024.

A New Supertall Skyscraper on the Horizon

Skyscrapers play a crucial role in today's world by efficiently utilizing limited urban space and accommodating growing populations. These tall buildings can serve as iconic landmarks while also facilitating economic growth through increased office and residential space.

On March 17, Bloomberg reported that Matteson Capital and California-based architecture firm Architects Orange (AO) are planning to build the tallest tower in the US in Oklahoma City. The proposed Legends Tower, part of the Boardwalk at Bricktown development, would reach a height of 1,907 feet, if it is built as planned. However, the possibility of constructing the tallest skyscraper in the US in Oklahoma City, the 20th most populated city in the nation, raises questions about the city's readiness and the residents' desire for such a huge project. The president and CEO of Newport Beach, California-based Matteson Capital, Scot Matteson, believes that Oklahoma City is poised for significant growth, drawing parallels to other rapidly expanding second-tier cities like Austin, Nashville, and Charlotte. Developer Scot Matteson has confirmed that the Boardwalk project in Oklahoma City has received approval from the city. In addition to securing $200 million in tax increment financing, he has successfully attracted a significant investor to complete the total $1.5 billion financing needed for the project. As per the report, Matteson has chosen not to disclose the identity of this major investor at this time.

North America's Construction Market on the Rise

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the North American construction market is projected to reach a value of $2.56 trillion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.82% from 2024 to 2029 to reach a value of $3.11 trillion by the end of the forecast period. As the population continues to grow, there is a rising demand for residential and infrastructure construction. The shift towards urban living is fueling the development of new urban areas, which is a key factor driving growth in the construction market. Industrial real estate is expected to further augment market growth during the forecast period.

Story continues

The construction industry is embracing technologies like 3D printing, drones, and robotics to enhance productivity, safety, and operational efficiency on construction sites. The industry is also benefiting from growth in several sectors, such as manufacturing and mining.

Key Players in the Construction Industry

Some of the most prominent names in the construction industry are Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE), and AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is a leading American construction and engineering company that provides infrastructure consulting services across the globe. On February 5, AECOM (NYSE:ACM) reported strong earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05, surpassing EPS estimates by $0.10. The company’s revenue for the quarter grew by 15.30% year-over-year and amounted to $3.90 billion, ahead of market consensus by $242.32 million. Here are some comments from AECOM's (NYSE:ACM) Q1 2024 earnings call:

"Supporting future organic growth, our design backlog hit a new record high and our pipeline continued to expand, reflecting the strength of our end markets and the continued expansion of our addressable market through our Day 1, Day 2, Day 3 strategy. To that point, our program management pipeline remains at an all-time high, which is consistent with our long-term aspiration for program management and advisory to represent 50% of our revenue. We are encouraged by our clients’ investment plans. The growth of which is apparent in our record pipeline of pursuits. Even more encouragingly growth has accelerated in the earlier stages of our pipeline, which aligns well with our expectation for an extended period of elevated growth and opportunity."

Construction firms and companies are innovating and expanding their product offerings to meet the evolving needs of customers in the construction industry. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of construction and mining equipment. On March 15, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced the launch of the new Cat 973 Track Loader. A track loader is a versatile machine designed to handle various tasks efficiently, from clearing and loading to digging, carrying and filling, even in tough or slick ground conditions. The new Cat 973 Track Loader is the largest track loader in the industry and it offers enhanced versatility, up to 10% improved fuel efficiency, increased productivity, cab enhancements, and optional Payload technology. Cat Payload technology offers detailed bucket load information with on-the-go weighing, ensuring accurate loading to prevent overloading or underloading. This precision in loading not only saves time but also reduces labor and fuel costs by reducing cycle times.

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) is a building services consulting company that offers expert planning, design, and construction solutions. On March 14, NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) announced that it has acquired Fluhrer Reed. Fluhrer Reed specializes in structural engineering and forensics engineering services and it utilizes the latest building information modeling and analytic software to provide innovative, practical, and structurally sound solutions for various building types, including educational, life sciences, industrial, and multifamily residential structures. This strategic acquisition bolsters NV5 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NVEE) existing structural engineering division, enhancing its capabilities and adding expert witness resources to support the company's growing forensics engineering business. Furthermore, Fluhrer Reed's services complement NV5 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NVEE) offerings in mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and technology design for both facility renovations and new construction projects.

Now that we have discussed what’s going on in the construction industry, let’s take a look at the 30 tallest buildings in the US in 2024. You can also take a look at the largest construction companies in the US.

30 Tallest Buildings in the US in 2024

A busy financial district in a major city, with skyscrapers silhouetted against the setting sun.

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the 30 tallest buildings in the US in 2024. To collect data for our list, we consulted the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH). This database provided us with a list of the tallest buildings in the US. We used the data available to narrow down our selection and rank the 30 tallest buildings in the US in 2024, which are listed below in ascending order of their height.

30 Tallest Buildings in the US in 2024

30. Two Prudential Plaza

Height: 995 feet

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Two Prudential Plaza is one of the tallest buildings in the US in 2024. Completed in 1990, it is a 64-story skyscraper located in the Loop area of Chicago, the most populated city in the US state of Illinois. Two Prudential Plaza stands at a height of 995 feet.

29. One Manhattan West

Height: 996 feet

Location: New York City, New York

One Manhattan West is a 67-story office tower on the West Side of Manhattan in New York City. New York City is the most populated city in the US and it ranks high among the cities with the most skyscrapers in the world. One Manhattan West was completed in 2019. The towering skyscraper reaches a height of 996 feet.

28. 35 Hudson Yards

Height: 1,000 feet

Location: New York City, New York

35 Hudson Yards is a mixed-use skyscraper in Manhattan's West Side in New York City. Composed of apartment units and a hotel, it stands at a height of 1,000 feet. 35 Hudson Yards ranks 28th on our list of the tallest buildings in the US in 2024.

27. JPMorgan Chase Tower

Height: 1,002 feet

Location: Houston, Texas

The JPMorgan Chase Tower, previously known as Texas Commerce Tower, is the tallest building in the US state of Texas. Located in Downtown Houston, Texas, the tower reaches a height of 1,002 feet. While the JPMorgan Chase Tower was completed in 1982, it is still one of the tallest buildings in the US in 2024.

26. One57

Height: 1,004 feet

Location: New York City, New York

One57, previously known as Carnegie 57, is a 75-story skyscraper in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York City. One57 was completed in 2014. The skyscraper reaches a height of 1,004 feet.

25. The Franklin - North Tower

Height: 1,007 feet

Location: Chicago, Illinois

The Franklin - North Tower is a 60-story skyscraper in downtown Chicago, Illinois. While the tower was completed in 1989, it ranks among the top 25 on our list of the tallest buildings in the US in 2024. The Franklin - North Tower stands at a height of 1,007 feet.

24. U.S. Bank Tower

Height: 1,018 feet

Location: Los Angeles, California

U.S. Bank Tower, also referred to as the Library Tower, is a 72-story skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles, California. It was completed in 1990. U.S. Bank Tower reaches a height of 1,018 feet.

23. Bank of America Plaza

Height: 1,023 feet

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Bank of America Plaza is a supertall skyscraper in Atlanta, Georgia. This 55-story supertall skyscraper was completed in 1992. Standing at a height of 1,023 feet, Bank of America Plaza is the tallest building in the US state of Georgia.

22. The Spiral

Height: 1,030 feet

Location: New York City, New York

The Spiral, also known as 66 Hudson Boulevard, is a skyscraper in Manhattan, New York City. As one of the tallest buildings in the US in 2024, The Spiral reaches a height of 1,030 feet.

21. New York Times Tower

Height: 1,046 feet

Location: New York City, New York

The New York Times Tower, also known as The New York Times Building, is a skyscraper near Times Square, on the west side of Midtown Manhattan in New York City. It is a 52-story building that stands at a height of 1,046 feet. The New York Times Tower was completed in 2007.

20. Chrysler Building

Height: 1,046 feet

Location: New York City, New York

The Chrysler Building ranks among the top 20 on our list of the tallest buildings in the US in 2024. This skyscraper is located on the East Side of Manhattan in New York City. The Chrysler Building reaches a height of 1,046 feet. It was the tallest building in the world when it was completed in 1930.

19. 53 West 53

Height: 1,050 feet

Location: New York City, New York

53 West 53 is a skyscraper at 53 West 53rd Street in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York City. This 77-story supertall skyscraper was completed in 2019. 53 West 53 reaches a height of 1,050 feet.

18. The Brooklyn Tower

Height: 1,066 feet

Location: New York City, New York

The Brooklyn Tower is a mixed-use skyscraper in the Downtown Brooklyn neighborhood of New York City. It ranks among the tallest buildings in the US in 2024. The Brooklyn Tower stands at a height of 1,066 feet.

17. Salesforce Tower

Height: 1,070 feet

Location: San Francisco, California

Salesforce Tower, previously known as Transbay Tower, is a 61-story skyscraper in San Francisco, California. This 61-story skyscraper was completed in 2018. Standing at a height of 1,070 feet, it is the tallest building in the city of San Francisco.

16. 3 World Trade Center

Height: 1,079 feet

Location: New York City, New York

3 World Trade Center, or 3 WTC, is a skyscraper in Lower Manhattan, New York City. Standing at a height of 1,079 feet, it is one of the tallest buildings in New York City. 3 World Trade Center was completed in 2018.

15. Wilshire Grand Center

Height: 1,100 feet

Location: Los Angeles, California

Wilshire Grand Center is a skyscraper in Los Angeles, California that ranks among the top 15 on our list of the tallest buildings in the US in 2024. It stands at a height of 1,100 feet and it is the tallest building in the city of Los Angeles. Wilshire Grand Center was completed in 2017.

14. Comcast Technology Center

Height: 1,112 feet

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Comcast Technology Center is a supertall skyscraper in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was completed in 2018 and it stands at a height of 1,112 feet. Comcast Technology Center is the tallest building in Philadelphia.

13. 875 North Michigan Avenue

Height: 1,128 feet

Location: Chicago, Illinois

875 North Michigan Avenue, also known as The John Hancock Center, is a 100-story skyscraper in Chicago, Illinois. It was completed in 1969. Standing at a height of 1,128 feet, 875 North Michigan Avenue is one of the tallest buildings in Chicago.

12. Aon Center

Height: 1,136 feet

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Aon Center is a skyscraper located in Chicago, Illinois. The building was completed in 1973. With 83 floors and a height of 1,136 feet, it is the 12th tallest building in the US in 2024.

11. St. Regis Chicago

Height: 1,191 feet

Location: Chicago, Illinois

St. Regis Chicago, previously known as Wanda Vista Tower, is a multi-use skyscraper in Chicago, Illinois. This 101-story supertall skyscraper was completed in 2020. Standing at a height of 1,191 feet, St. Regis Chicago is the third tallest building in Chicago.

10. Bank of America Tower

Height: 1,200 feet

Location: New York City, New York

Bank of America Tower, also known as 1 Bryant Park, is a skyscraper in Manhattan, New York City. This 55-story skyscraper was completed in 2009. Standing at a height of 1,200 feet, Bank of America Tower ranks among the 10 tallest buildings in the US in 2024.

9. Empire State Building

Height: 1,250 feet

Location: New York City, New York

The Empire State Building is a skyscraper in the Midtown South neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City. This 102-story skyscraper stands at a height of 1,250 feet. The Empire State Building was the tallest building in the world when it was completed in 1931.

8. 30 Hudson Yards

Height: 1,270 feet

Location: New York City, New York

30 Hudson Yards is one of the tallest buildings in New York City. This supertall skyscraper stands at a height of 1,270 feet. 30 Hudson Yards ranks 8th on our list of the tallest buildings in the US in 2024.

7. Trump International Hotel and Tower

Height: 1,389 feet

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Named after Donald Trump, the Trump International Hotel and Tower is a skyscraper in Chicago, Illinois. Standing at a height of 1,389 feet, it is the second tallest building in Chicago. Trump International Hotel and Tower was completed in 2009.

6. 432 Park Avenue

Height: 1,397 feet

Location: New York City, New York

432 Park Avenue is a skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan in New York City, overlooking Central Park. This residential skyscraper was completed in 2015. 432 Park Avenue reaches a height of 1,397 feet. It ranks 6th on our list of the tallest buildings in the US in 2024.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Tallest Buildings in the US in 2024.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 30 Tallest Buildings in the US in 2024 is published on Insider Monkey.