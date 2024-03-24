In this article, we will take a look at the 30 countries with most dangerous roads in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the road safety industry, you can go directly to 5 Countries with Most Dangerous Roads in the World.

Why Do We Need Technology to Enhance Road Safety?

According to a report by Forbes, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die and four times more likely to be injured in a road accident. In 2021, almost 83,000 motorcyclists were injured and 5,932 motorcyclists were killed in fatal traffic accidents. This has been the highest reported number since 1975. Almost 2,251 accident deaths occurred in the absence of a helmet and 34% of deaths involved overspeeding. Helmets prevent fatalities by 37% for motorcyclists. Such suggests why it is important to revolutionize the helmet industry. There are multiple startups using technology to enhance the functionality of helmets.

Forcite makes helmets backed by technology to provide a safer experience to motorcyclists. Forcite's patented peripheral LED display signals riders of any threats using road alerts and navigation commands. Users receive updates without having to divert their attention on the road. The Forcite MK1S is an all-in-one helmet backed by AI and Bluetooth control. The helmet by Forcite also comes with music control, map navigation, camera control, and phone control. Customers ordering from Forcite receive the helmet, a helmet bag, a charging cable, a charging adapter, a certificate of authenticity, a Bluetooth controller, and a Forcite maintenance tool. On January 16, GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) signed an agreement to acquire Forcite. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) aims to produce technology-based helmets, and Forcite will provide them with the perfect starting point.

Companies Making Moves to Enhance Road Safety

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY), Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), and Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) are among the leading automotive companies focused on enhancing road safety. Let's discuss some recent updates and offerings from these companies. You can also take a look at the countries with the most beautiful roads in the world.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) ranks as one of the largest automotive companies specializing in auto-drive assistance. It also produces cameras, computer chips, and software. Through the company's Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS) model, autonomous vehicles cater to rules often overlooked by humans. These rules ensure that accidents are minimized. Mobileye Global Inc.'s solutions (NASDAQ:MBLY) include Base Driver-Assist, Cloud-Enhanced Driver-Assist, Mobileye SuperVision, Mobileye Chauffeur, and Mobileye Driver. These products enhance road safety using cameras, use past data to provide real-time traffic light information, and enable vehicles to run in a hands-off and eyes-off model.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is a technology company in the automotive industry. Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is home to advanced safety solutions that prevent road injuries and accidents. The company offers software for active safety, driver assistance, and automated driving. In 2022, the company launched the Gen7 Radar Family. The SRR7 radar helps detect close objects and other vulnerable road users. The FLR7 radar has a 300-meter detection range with enhanced angular resolution. The SRR7+ enables cruise control with high sensitivity. Finally, the FLR4+ is a 4D imaging radar with a detection range of almost 300 meters. It supports true elevation target discrimination.

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) is a leading automotive safety company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The company has operations in 25 countries and has over 14 tech centers across the globe. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) is currently working with the United Nations Road Safety Fund (UNRSF) to prevent 50% of road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030. The company has 20 crash test tracks facilitating crash simulations across the globe. These vehicle crash tests are performed up to a velocity of 100 km/h. Some test models include flat barrier impact, angled barrier impact, offset barrier impact, pole barrier front or side impact, under-ride barrier impact, and rollover tests. Other safety solutions by the company include airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflators.

Now that we have discussed what companies are doing for road safety, without further ado, let's take a look at the 30 countries with most dangerous roads in the world. You can also read our piece on the countries with best drivers and stringent traffic laws. There were 12.7 US road deaths per 100,000 people and this figure is higher than dozens of other countries. The US has a strong car culture, with a higher rate of car ownership and miles driven per person than many other developed nations. This simply means more cars on the road, translating to a higher chance of accidents. On the other hand, in 2022, a survey conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed a nationwide seat belt use rate of only 91.6 percent.

Our Methodology

To come up with the 3o countries with most dangerous roads in the world, we ranked our list in ascending order of the traffic deaths per 100,000 people in 2019 from the World Health Organization.

30. Yemen

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 29.4

Yemen is one of the countries with the most dangerous roads in the world. It reported 29.4 road accident deaths per 100,000 people in 2019.

29. Rwanda

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 29.4

Rwanda, officially referred to as the Republic of Rwanda, ranks 29th on our list of the countries with the most dangerous roads in the world.

28. Gambia

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 29.6

Gambia, officially known as the Republic of The Gambia, is a country in West Africa. It is home to some of the most dangerous roads in the world.

27. Guinea

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 29.7

Guinea reported 29.7 road accident deaths per 100,000 people in 2019. It ranks 27th on our list of the countries with the most dangerous roads in the world.

26. Congo

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 29.7

Congo is a country located in Central Africa. Congo reported 29.7 road accident deaths per 100,000 people in 2019. It ranks 26th on our list of the most dangerous roads in the world.

25. Saint Lucia

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 29.8

Saint Lucia is home to some of the most dangerous roads in the world. Saint Lucia reported 29.8 road accident deaths per 100,000 people in 2019.

24. Mozambique

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 30.0

Mozambique reported 30 road accident deaths per 100,000 people in 2019, contributing to its ranking as one of the countries with the most dangerous roads in the world.

23. Cameroon

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 30.2

Cameroon, officially referred to as the Republic of Cameroon, ranks 23rd on our list of countries with the most dangerous roads in the world. In 2019, it reported 30.2 road accident deaths per 100,000 people.

22. Viet Nam

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 30.6

Viet Nam has a speed limit of 40 Kph in rural areas, 60 Kph in Urban areas, and 80 Kph on highways. Viet Nam is home to some of the most dangerous roads in the world.

21. Burkina Faso

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 31.0

Burkina Faso ranks 21st on our list of the countries with the most dangerous roads in the world. The country reported 31 road accident deaths per 100,000 people in 2019.

20. United Republic of Tanzania

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 31.1

With 31.1 road accident deaths per 100,000 people in 2019, the United Republic of Tanzania is home to some of the most dangerous roads in the world.

19. Lesotho

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 31.9

Lesotho is a landlocked country in Southern Africa. It ranks 19th on our list of the countries with the most dangerous roads in the world.

18. Thailand

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 32.2

Thailand, officially referred to as the Kingdom of Thailand, is a country in Asia, and a popular tourist destination. It reported 32.2 road accident deaths per 100,000 people in 2019.

17. Guinea-Bissau

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 32.2

Guinea-Bissau is a tropical country in West Africa. It ranks 17th on our list of the countries with the most dangerous roads in the world.

16. Chad

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 32.4

Chad ranks 16th on our list of countries with the most dangerous roads in the world. It reported 32.4 road death accidents per 100,000 people in 2019.

15. Sierra Leone

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 33.0

Sierra Leone is a country in West Africa, known for its white sand beaches. In 2019, Sierra Leone reported 33 road accident deaths per 100,000 people.

14. Tonga

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 33.0

With 33 road accident deaths per 100,000 people in 2019, Tonga ranks as one of the countries with the most dangerous roads in the world.

13. Malawi

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 33.4

Malawi ranks 13th on our list of the countries with the most dangerous roads in the world. Malwai has a speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour in urban areas.

12. Eswatini

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 33.5

Eswatini has one of the most dangerous roads in the world. It reported 33.5 road accident deaths per 100,000 people, contributing to its ranking on our list.

11. Namibia

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 34.8

With 34.8 road accident deaths per 100,000 people, Namibia ranks 11th on our list of the countries with the most dangerous roads in the world.

10. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 34.9

Democratic Republic of the Congo is home to some of the most dangerous roads in the world. In 2019, the country reported 34.9 road accident deaths per 100,000 people.

9. Burundi

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 35.5

Burundi, officially referred to as the Republic of Burundi, ranks ninth on our list of the countries with the most dangerous roads in the world, with 35.5 road accident deaths per 100,000 people.

8. Saudi Arabia

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 35.9

With 35.9 road accident deaths per 100,000 people, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranks as one of the countries with the most dangerous roads in the world.

7. South Sudan

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 36.7

South Sudan, officially referred to as the Republic of South Sudan, is a landlocked country in East Africa. The driving speed limit in South Sudan is 130 Kph on motorways, 110 Kph on highways, 90 kph in outside built-up areas, and 50 Kph in built-up areas.

6. Central African Republic

Road Accident Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 37.7

The Central African Republic ranks sixth on our list of the countries with the most dangerous roads in the world. The country reported 37.7 road accident deaths per 100,000 people in 2019.

