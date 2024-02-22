In this piece, we will look at the 25 Safest Cities in Asia to Visit In 2024. If you want to skip the detailed analysis on the travel and tourism sector and other Safest Cities in Asia to Visit In 2024, you can head on to 5 Safest Cities in Asia to Visit In 2024.

In the ever-evolving landscape of global tourism, the industry has not only rebounded from the challenges posed by the pandemic but is poised for unprecedented growth. According to a report by Future Market Insights, the global tourism industry soared to a valuation of $10.5 trillion in 2022, with projections indicating a staggering ascent to $17.1 trillion by 2032, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate of 5% over the forecasted period. Remarkably, the return to pre-pandemic travel levels began to materialize in 2023, with 235 million international tourists embarking on journeys within the first three months of the year, as reported by UN Tourism. According to data shared by United Nations World Tourism Organization, international tourism will rise by 15% in 2024 from last year. In fact, it is even expected to exceed 2019, pre pandemic levels by 2%.

In its 2024 Global Travel Outlook, Skift Research has forecasted that Asia will emerge as a key growth driver in the travel industry. As we stand on the precipice of 2024, the quest for travel experiences that seamlessly blend safety and enrichment has never been more compelling. In this pursuit, Asia emerges as a treasure trove of secure havens, each city offering a distinct and captivating narrative. The majority of these safest cities are nestled in East Asia, showcasing a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, while the thriving metropolises of the Middle East make a significant contribution to this diverse mix of secure Asian destinations. These cities, irrespective of their geographical location, beckon travellers with promises of safety, serenity, and an array of experiences that span cultural richness and modern allure.

As we explore the Safest Cities in Asia to Visit In 2024, we acknowledge the substantial contribution these destinations make to the global travel industry. The World Travel & Tourism Council anticipates that the Asia-Pacific region will lead the way in adding 65% of new jobs to the global travel industry over the next decade, with economic powerhouses such as China and India at the forefront of this growth.

This comprehensive guide navigates through the safest gems of the Asian continent, providing in-depth insights into the unique charm and security offered by each city. As we embark on this exploration, let us unravel the stories, cultures, and unwavering safety promised by the Safest Cities in Asia to Visit In 2024, inviting travellers to partake in experiences that transcend the ordinary and create lasting memories.

Amidst the burgeoning landscape of global travel, the role of travel companies has become increasingly pivotal, acting as architects of seamless and secure journeys for enthusiasts seeking the perfect blend of safety and adventure. As we navigate the Safest Cities in Asia to Visit In 2024, these travel companies emerge as facilitators, guiding and curating experiences that transcend the ordinary. Their expertise becomes paramount, ensuring that travellers can explore the cultural richness and modern allure of these cities with utmost confidence. These companies not only connect explorers with the safest accommodations, reliable transportation, and expertly crafted itineraries but also serve as guardians of the evolving travel landscape.

25 Safest Cities in Asia to Visit In 2024

lev radin/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

We identified 25 Safest Cities in Asia to Visit In 2024 by using Numbeo's security index, which ranges from zero to a hundred—higher scores indicating greater safety. To increase the credibility of our rankings, these cities were then further assessed using the Legatum Prosperity Index, focusing on health, security, and safety matrices, each given equal weight in the ranking process. This Prosperity Index ranks 167 countries, with 167th ranked country standing worst in terms of the three matrices used. For instance, if two countries have Prosperity indices of 128 and 122, the one with 122 boasts better prospects in terms of health, security, and safety.

This comprehensive approach resulted in a definitive ranking of 25 Safest Cities in Asia to Visit In 2024, considering both their inherent safety features and broader prosperity indicators. Our meticulous methodology ensures a thorough assessment of each city's overall livability and well-being, providing valuable insights for residents, travelers, and policymakers.

25. Davao, Philippines

Prosperity Index: 128

Safety Index: 72.5

Starting our list of 25 Safest Cities in Asia to Visit In 2024 is Davao City, the regional centre of Davao Region, which holds the distinction of being the most populous city in Mindanao and the third largest in the Philippines. Renowned for its bustling economy and modern amenities, it is a vital economic player on the island and the third most important urban centre in the country. Covering 244,000 hectares, Davao City is recognized as the Orchid Capital of the Philippines and is famous for its fruits. It serves as a gateway for climbing Mt. Apo, the Philippines' highest mountain, boasts a mild, pleasant climate year-round, shielded from typhoons.

24. Antalya, Turkey

Prosperity Index: 122

Safety Index: 72.6

Antalya, renowned for its breathtaking beaches with pristine sands and crystal-clear waters, offers a perfect blend of relaxation and entertainment is next on our list of 25 Safest Cities in Asia to Visit In 2024. The city comes alive after dark with a vibrant nightlife scene suitable for all ages, featuring everything from live music and seaside cocktails to late-night clubs and atmospheric opera.

For an optimal visit, consider planning your trip to Antalya during the favorable periods of April to mid-June (Spring) or September to mid-October (Autumn), avoiding the wet winters and hot summers. During these seasons, popular activities like canoeing, trekking, and rafting are in full swing, providing ample opportunities for outdoor adventures in the stunning surroundings.

23. Eskisehir, Turkey

Prosperity Index: 122

Safety Index: 74.2

Eskisehir, a beautiful and modern city, is known for its safety and is particularly popular among the young population. It has earned the distinction of being ranked second in the national survey for "the finest cities in Turkey for living." The city boasts a high level of security, with a notably low risk of significant robberies, making it a dependable and secure place to live. As an excellent alternative to the bustling capital, Eskisehir combines modern amenities with vintage charm. The city offers a pleasant living environment, attracting residents and visitors alike with its unique blend of contemporary comforts and historical allure.

22. Baku, Azerbaijan

Prosperity Index: 90

Safety Index: 69.6

Baku, with a rich history dating back to the 4th millennium BCE, has evolved into a modern and vibrant city. Its stunning architecture, beautiful parks, and lively streets contribute to its appeal. Travelers on a budget will find good news in the form of highly affordable accommodation in Baku and Azerbaijan, making it an excellent destination for budget-conscious backpackers.

Baku is renowned as a safe city with a vibrant atmosphere that persists even into the night. An added advantage is the city center being closed to vehicular traffic, enhancing the overall safety and enjoyable experience for visitors.

21. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Prosperity Index: 83

Safety Index: 76.5

Chiang Mai, located in the mountainous northern region of Thailand, has a rich history dating back to its founding in 1296. Once the capital of the independent Lanna Kingdom until 1558, its Old City area still preserves remnants of walls and moats, reflecting its past as a cultural and religious center. The city is adorned with hundreds of intricate Buddhist temples.

Today, Chiang Mai thrives as a flourishing tourist and resort center, known for attractions such as the Phu Ping Palace, the summer residence of the Thai royal family. The city is also renowned as a hub for Thai handicrafts, with small villages in the vicinity specializing in crafts like silverwork, wood carving, pottery, umbrellas, and lacquerware. Chiang Mai continues to captivate visitors with its historical charm and vibrant artisanal culture.

20. Tbilisi, Georgia

Prosperity Index: 82

Safety Index: 74.4

Tbilisi has gained recognition as a rising hotspot for nightlife and entertainment, drawing tourists to its vibrant scene. The city is rumoured to host two of Eastern Europe's most exclusive dance clubs. Notable areas for bars, especially catering to tourists, include Akhvlediani Street and the Chardin area, many of which offer live music.

The prime time to visit Tbilisi is during May, June, July, August, September, and October, constituting the peak season. This period ensures favourable weather and a bustling atmosphere, making it an ideal time to explore the city's dynamic nightlife and cultural offerings.

19. Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Prosperity Index: 79

Safety Index: 73.1

The list of Safest Cities in Asia to Visit In 2024 could not have been complete without Jeddah. Situated on the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, Jeddah serves as a modern commercial hub and a key gateway for pilgrimages to the Islamic holy cities Mecca and Medina. Along its seafront promenade, the Corniche, visitors can enjoy resort hotels, beaches, and outdoor sculptures, with the iconic King Fahd's Fountain as a prominent landmark.

Known for its hospitality, Jeddah welcomes tourists, offering an unforgettable experience for those who respect local customs, laws, and traditions. Often referred to as the city that never sleeps, Jeddah is bustling with activities that continue throughout the night. This dynamic and lively city is always ready to provide visitors with a diverse and welcoming atmosphere.

18. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Prosperity Index: 79

Safety Index: 73.8

Riyadh, the capital and largest city of Saudi Arabia, stands as the central region's administrative, political, and financial hub. Recognized for its modern skyline featuring tall skyscrapers, luxury hotels, and architectural marvels, Riyadh is a global destination for tourists seeking a blend of shopping, entertainment, and business opportunities.

The city offers an exciting shopping experience within its malls, while the surrounding sand dunes under the brightest stars create a magical natural experience. Riyadh's diverse environment, with its unique characteristics, attracts explorers. Luxurious restaurants provide elaborate international dishes, while local establishments showcase authentic flavors and spices rooted in Saudi culture, offering a variety of culinary experiences in this bustling city.

17. Yerevan, Armenia

Prosperity Index: 70

Safety Index: 77.1

Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, showcases grand Soviet-era architecture, and its main avenue is dominated by the impressive Matenadaran library, home to thousands of ancient Greek and Armenian manuscripts. The heart of the city, Republic Square, features musical water fountains and stately government buildings. Yerevan is considered generally safe, even at night.

The city boasts a well-established and safe public transportation system, including mini busses, trams, and a metro network widely used by both locals and tourists. These services are known for their reliability and cost-efficiency, enhancing the overall accessibility and convenience of exploring Yerevan.

16. Guangzhou, China

Prosperity Index: 51

Safety Index: 69.6

Guangzhou, the largest trade center in south China, is renowned for its flourishing markets, offering wholesale and retail opportunities and it stands at number sixteen on the list of 25 Safest Cities in Asia to Visit In 2024. From clothing and cosmetics to electrical appliances and digital products, the city is a diverse shopping paradise. Guangzhou hosts the prestigious Canton Fair in April/May and October/November, attracting global visitors and earning the title of "China's Number One Exhibition." This dynamic city provides a comprehensive and enjoyable shopping experience, making it a sought-after destination for both business and leisure.

15. Shanghai, China

Prosperity Index: 51

Safety Index: 70.7

Shanghai stands as a global hub for finance, business, economics, research, science, technology, manufacturing, transportation, tourism, and culture. Notably, the Port of Shanghai holds the title of the world's busiest container port. As China's most developed city, it serves as a major center for finance and fashion, making it one of the world's most populous and influential urban centers.

The city boasts an outstanding public transport network, anchored by the world's most extensive metro system, comprising subway and elevated trains. Complementing this are buses that cover extensive routes. Taxis are abundant and affordable by international standards, and due to the city's design, getting around on foot is often a practical and convenient option in Shanghai.

14. Shenzhen, China

Prosperity Index: 51

Safety Index: 73.0

Shenzhen is a prominent global technology hub, often referred to as China's Silicon Valley. The city boasts a culture of entrepreneurship, innovation, and competitiveness, making it a hub for numerous small manufacturers and software companies. Shenzhen is renowned for its extensive shopping destinations, exemplified by Luohu Commercial City, a massive mall offering a diverse range of products, from tailor-made clothing to imitation designer bags.

The city's skyline is characterized by contemporary buildings, including the impressive 600-meter-tall skyscraper, Ping An International Finance Centre. Additionally, Shenzhen features several amusement parks, adding to the city's dynamic and modern appeal.

13. Beijing, China

Prosperity Index: 51

Safety Index: 73.1

On thirteenth place of 25 Safest Cities in Asia to Visit In 2024 is Beijing. Beijing, China's capital, boasts numerous national monuments and museums, including seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as the Forbidden City, Temple of Heaven, Summer Palace, Ming Tombs, Zhoukoudian, and sections of the Great Wall and the Grand Canal. These sites attract a significant number of tourists due to their historical and cultural significance.

For an optimal visit, the best times to explore Beijing are from March to May and from September to October. These temperate seasons offer favourable climates and showcase colourful scenery, enhancing the overall experience for visitors.

12. Hong Kong, China

Prosperity Index: 51

Safety Index: 78.2

Hong Kong serves as the gateway to China and stands out as one of the safest cities in Asia. It is a global powerhouse for international trade and investments, featuring a unique blend of a capitalist economic system and semi-independence from mainland China. The city is renowned for its diverse population and offers an extensive array of shopping centres and vibrant street markets. A major tourist destination, Hong Kong attracts visitors with its gastronomic delights, lively nightlife, beautiful temples, and stunning natural beauty. Additionally, it is a paradise for shopaholics, making it a well-rounded and appealing destination for travellers.

11. Kuwait City, Kuwait

Prosperity Index: 45

Safety Index: 70.2

Kuwait City, the capital and largest city of Kuwait, is situated on the southern shore of Kuwait Bay along the Persian Gulf. The city's architecture draws inspiration from Islamic design. Fuelled by oil wealth, Kuwait City stands as the capital of one of the wealthiest nations in the Arabian Peninsula, boasting a sophisticated welfare state and a thriving free-market economy. This prosperity has enabled the establishment of state-of-the-art desalination plants to address water scarcity and significant investments in education, resulting in an impressive literacy rate of 93.3 percent.

10. Ajman, UAE

Prosperity Index: 43

Safety Index: 83.5

Ajman, the capital of the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, ranks as the fifth-largest city in the UAE, following Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Al Ain. Situated along the Persian Gulf, it is surrounded by the larger emirate of Sharjah in territory.

A notable attraction in Ajman is City Centre Ajman, the emirate's largest mall, offering a unique architectural experience and a diverse array of shops and confectioneries. The city's corniche is a popular destination in the evenings and weekends, drawing families with its scenic views and featuring numerous fast-food outlets, coffee shops, and stalls for a leisurely experience.

9. Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

Prosperity Index: 43

Safety Index: 83.7

Ras Al Khaimah is celebrated for its diverse offerings, ranging from outstanding nature and leisure to thrilling adventure and authentic experiences. Emerging as a highly sought-after destination, travelers to Ras Al Khaimah can indulge in a spectrum of experiences, from serene spa luxury to heart-pounding adrenaline adventures, and everything in between. This year-round destination caters to a variety of interests, providing a plethora of activities for everyone to enjoy.

8. Dubai, UAE

Prosperity Index: 43

Safety Index: 83.8

No list of Safest Cities in Asia to Visit In 2024 could have been complete without Dubai. Dubai, renowned for its exceptional safety measures and iconic skyscrapers, stands as a premier destination for global tourists. This city is synonymous with luxury, offering extravagant travel experiences that make it a sought-after escape for discerning travellers. Dubai presents a myriad of royal adventures, from exhilarating helicopter tours to opulent 5-star accommodations and upscale shopping destinations. Originally, a fishing village known for its booming pearl industry, Dubai underwent a transformative urban development in the 21st century, strategically designed to attract tourists. Today, it stands as a testament to architectural marvels, with record-breaking skyscrapers dominating its skyline. The city's dedication to providing top-notch experiences, coupled with its commitment to safety, continues to make Dubai a destination of choice for those seeking unparalleled luxury and modern extravagance.

7. Abu Dhabi, UAE

Prosperity Index: 43

Safety Index: 87.1

Abu Dhabi, the largest emirate by area in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), stands out as one of the top 12 Safest Cities in Asia to Visit In 2024. Sharing a similar history with its neighbouring emirate Dubai as a seafront economic hub, Abu Dhabi distinguishes itself with a focus on cultural attractions rather than solely modern luxury experiences. Notable landmarks include the breathtaking Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the globally renowned Louvre Abu Dhabi, the tranquil Al Ain Oasis, and The Founders Memorial. This city offers a blend of rich cultural experiences and historical treasures, making it a compelling destination in the UAE.

6. Muscat, Oman

Prosperity Index: 40

Safety Index: 80.2

Muscat, the port capital of Oman, is surrounded by a picturesque landscape of desert and mountains and is on number six on our ranking of 25 Safest Cities in Asia to Visit In 2024. Renowned for its vibrant marketplaces, or souks, and delectable seafood, the city boasts a fascinating blend of ancient and modern structures. Notable landmarks include 16th-century Portuguese forts and the modern Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque.

Muscat is celebrated for its dazzling souks and excellent seafood, but it is the diverse terrain that provides the most thrilling experiences. This Middle East port city offers opportunities to trek through deserts at dawn, spot dolphins at sundown, and immerse oneself in Omani hospitality. Muscat stands out as a destination that combines rich cultural heritage with exciting outdoor adventures.

