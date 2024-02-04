25 States with Lowest Percentage of College Graduates

In this article we will look at the 25 States with the lowest percentage of College Graduates. To skip the analysis of higher education in the states , skip to the 5 states with the lowest percentage of college graduates.

The correlation between education levels and economic outcomes has been a focal point, as highlighted by a 2022 report from The Bureau of Labor Statistics. The findings underscore the direct relationship between educational attainment and earnings, with a notable connection to unemployment rates. Individuals with less than a high school diploma, on average, earned $682 per week, while those with a college or associate degree earned $1,005 per week. The earnings trajectory continues to rise with higher education levels, reaching $1,432 per week for bachelor’s degree holders, $1,661 for master’s, and exceeding $2,000 per week for professional and doctoral degrees. Education is the best way for people to improve their quality of life by decreasing their chances of unemployment, increasing their earning potential, and meeting their career goals thus it becomes necessary to identify the States that have lowest percentage of college graduates so solutions could be created to tackle this problem.

Despite these compelling statistics, college enrollment rates suggest a trend of more Americans deferring higher education, possibly driven by considerations such as financial planning. In the backdrop of this educational landscape, the burgeoning EdTech industry has gained prominence, referring to the use of technology to enhance teaching and learning. EdTech companies, offering innovative products and services, play a crucial role in helping educators, learners, and institutions achieve their educational objectives. The EdTech market, valued at $123.40 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $142.37 billion in 2023, indicating a growing reliance on technology to bridge educational gaps and enhance the overall learning experience. As we navigate the disparities in bachelor's degree attainment across states, the role of online education companies and websites becomes increasingly significant in addressing these educational gaps.Before discussing the States with the lowest percentage of College Graduates, we will look at a few companies that are actively working towards bridging the educational gap.

Story continues

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is an internationally recognized digital platform for education that provides flexible, cost-effective, and career-focused learning opportunities in collaboration with more than 275 universities and corporations.

Through partnerships with esteemed institutions, Coursera offers a wide range of courses, certifications, and degree programs across various disciplines, ensuring that top-notch education is accessible to individuals worldwide, regardless of their geographical location.

With the distinction of being a B Corp certified organization, Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is committed to making a positive societal impact by eliminating barriers to education. With an impressive user base of over 113 million learners and the trust of 7,000 organizations, Coursera has established itself as a leading platform for delivering exceptional learning experiences.

In 2023, the company experienced a 27% increase in Consumer revenue, amounting to $99.0 million, compared to the previous year. This growth can be attributed to the high demand for recently introduced entry-level Professional Certificates developed by Google, IBM, and Microsoft. Additionally, the Enterprise revenue saw a 14% rise from the previous year, reaching $54.9 million, while the Degrees revenue increased by 13% to $11.7 million.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is a platform for educational growth that focuses on the academic achievement of students. They place a high priority on affordability and accessibility, and they invest in their staff to cultivate a culture of collaboration and innovation.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) aims to improve the return on investment in education by assisting students in learning more effectively and economically. They provide assistance throughout the entire student journey, fostering positive outcomes for individuals and communities alike.

In, Q3, 2023, Chegg recorded a decline in total net revenues, amounting to $157.9 million, representing a 4% decrease compared to the previous year. Subscription services revenues, which account for 89% of the total net revenues, also experienced a 4% decline, reaching $139.9 million. The company incurred a net loss of $18.3 million. However, non-GAAP net income was reported at $23.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA stood at $38.8 million.

Despite the decline in revenues, Chegg has maintained a positive outlook on its future growth, even in the face of declining revenues. The company is currently implementing the initial stage of its innovative user experience, which is powered by artificial intelligence.

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a language learning platform that provides highly effective and efficient courses designed to teach individuals how to read, listen, and speak in different languages. The platform takes a personalized approach to learning, tailoring lessons to each learner's skill level and preferred pace. With its interactive features and playful characters, Duolingo makes the learning process enjoyable and captivating.

What sets Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) apart is its accessibility. It is available to anyone, regardless of their financial status, making it a valuable resource for both the wealthiest individuals in the world and students attending public schools in developing nations. Additionally, Duolingo is widely used in classrooms and its English proficiency test is recognized worldwide. The ultimate goal of Duolingo is to provide everyone with a virtual private tutor experience through the use of innovative technology.

Duolingo experienced a significant boost in its user base and revenue during Q3 2023. The number of Daily Active Users (DAUs) surged by 63%, while revenue saw a rise of 43% compared to the same quarter in the previous year. Monthly Active Users (MAUs) also increased by 47%. The total bookings for the quarter reached $153.6 million, indicating a 49% growth from the previous year. Additionally, subscription bookings showed a substantial increase of 54%, amounting to $121.3 million. Moreover, the number of Paid Subscribers witnessed a remarkable upswing, reaching 5.8 million by the end of the quarter, showcasing a growth rate of 60% compared to the prior year's quarter.

This impressive growth can be attributed to Duolingo's strategic shift towards expanding its offerings as a multi-subject product. By introducing Math and Music courses to their app, Duolingo aims to further enhance user value and engagement.

With that out of the way, let's now move to the list of states with the lowest number of graduates.

25 States with Lowest Percentage of College Graduates

Photo by Helena Lopes on Unsplash

Methodology

Examining the educational landscape across the United States through the lens of bachelor's degree attainment as a metric for quality job qualifications reveals considerable disparities among states. We have ranked the states according to the percentage of their college graduates.

West Virginia faces significant challenges in this regard, with only 12.99% of its population holding a bachelor's degree, positioning it as the least educated state in the nation. This disparity underscores the importance of targeted initiatives to enhance educational opportunities in states with lower percentages, fostering inclusivity and enabling residents to access quality job prospects.

In order to rank the states with the lowest proportion of college graduates, we collected information from World Population Review on the percentage of individuals in each state who hold a graduate degree or higher.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Below is the list for 25 States with the lowest percentage of College Graduates, based on their Bachelor degree holders.

25 States with Lowest Percentage of College Graduates

25. California

Bachelor degree holders : 21.85%

In California only 5,855,383 people have a bachelor's degree which is only 21.85% of the total population of this state.

24. North Carolina

Bachelor degree holders : 20.92%

In North Carolina, educational attainment reveals a nuanced landscape, with 1,481,848 individuals, constituting 20.92% of the total population, holding a bachelor's degree.

23. South Dakota

Bachelor degree holders : 20.57%

The picturesque landscape of eastern South Dakota, characterized by sprawling prairies, fertile farmland, and glacial lakes, paints a serene picture. Moving towards central South Dakota, prairies and ranchland become commonplace, adding to the region's natural beauty. However, when it comes to educational attainment, the state faces a challenge, with only 20.57% of its population holding a bachelor's degree. This statistic reflects the need for focused efforts to address educational disparities, ensuring that a larger portion of South Dakota's residents can access and benefit from higher education opportunities.

22.Texas

Bachelor degree holders : 20.36%

Texas, with its allure stemming from a thriving economy, affordable cost of living, renowned educational institutions, and diverse culture, stands as a multifaceted destination. However, a sobering reality unfolds when examining college education, as only 20.36% of the state's population holds a bachelor's degree.

21.Georgia

Bachelor degree holders : 20.16%

Within the unique educational landscape of Georgia, a total of 1,426,415 individuals, comprising 20.16% of the state's total population, hold a bachelor's degree.

20. Iowa

Bachelor degree holders : 19.99%

Nestled in the Midwest and often hailed as the "heartland of America," Iowa holds a central position both geographically and demographically. Within the state, 423,852 individuals, constituting 19.99% of the total population, have attained a bachelor's degree.

19. Pennsylvania

Bachelor degree holders : 19.91%

In Pennsylvania, educational attainment reveals a nuanced landscape, with 1,813,647 individuals, constituting 19.91% of the total population, holding a bachelor's degree, making it one of the states with the lowest number of graduates.

18. Idaho

Bachelor degree holders : 19.51%

Founded on the foundations of gold mining, Idaho City's economic roots run deep. However, when it comes to higher education, the landscape reveals a challenge, with only 19.51% of its population holding a bachelor's degree.

17. Arizona

Bachelor degree holders : 19.27%

In Arizona, educational attainment reveals a nuanced landscape, with 923,339 individuals, constituting 19.27% of the total population, holding a bachelor's degree.

16. Alaska

Bachelor degree holders : 19.14%

Within the unique educational landscape of Alaska, a total of 92,691 individuals, comprising 19.14% of the state's total population, hold a bachelor's degree. Understanding these nuances is essential for policymakers and educators to craft tailored strategies that cater to the diverse educational needs of Alaska's population, fostering inclusivity and ensuring equitable access to higher education opportunities in this vast and geographically distinctive state.

15. Missouri

Bachelor degree holders : 18.86%

Steeped in historical roots, Missouri, named after the indigenous Missouris tribe of Sioux Indians, translates to "wooden canoe people." This cultural heritage is embedded in the state's identity, reflecting its Native American legacy. In terms of educational attainment, Missouri sees 789,957 individuals, comprising 18.86% of the total population, holding a bachelor's degree.

14. South Carolina

Bachelor degree holders : 18.65%

While South Carolina stands as the 19th most densely populated state in the country, with an average of 153.9 people per square mile, the educational landscape paints a different picture. Unfortunately, only 18.65% of the state's population holds a bachelor's degree. This disparity highlights the need for concerted efforts to improve access to higher education, ensuring that a larger portion of South Carolina's residents can benefit from educational opportunities.

13. Michigan

Bachelor degree holders : 18.6%

In Michigan, the educational landscape reflects a diversity of achievements, with 1,287,856 individuals, comprising 18.6% of the total population, holding a bachelor's degree. This statistic unveils the distribution of educational attainment within the state, highlighting that a significant portion of the population may pursue alternative paths or face specific challenges in obtaining a bachelor's degree.

12. Ohio

Bachelor degree holders : 18.30%

Ohio, famous for being the birthplace of seven US presidents, doesn't have a high rate of College graduates with only 18.30% of its population holding a Bachelor's degree.

11. Tennessee

Bachelor degree holders : 18.25%

In Tennessee, the educational landscape reflects a diversity of achievements, with 859,255 individuals, comprising 18.25% of the total population, holding a bachelor's degree.

10. Indiana

Bachelor degree holders : 17.73%

Indiana, renowned for its basketball legacy and the production of stars like Larry Bird and Louie Dampier, boasts the fifth-highest number of professional basketball players per capita in the nation. Despite this sporting prowess, the state faces a challenge in higher education, with only 17.73% of its population holding a bachelor's degree. The juxtaposition of the state's sports prominence and its educational landscape emphasizes the need for comprehensive strategies that celebrate both athletic achievements and academic success, fostering a well-rounded and prosperous community.

9. Oklahoma

Bachelor degree holders : 17.53%

Within the unique educational landscape of Oklahoma, a total of 457,256 individuals, comprising 17.53% of the state's total population, hold a bachelor's degree.

8. Nevada

Bachelor degree holders : 16.99%

In Pennsylvania, educational attainment reveals a nuanced landscape, with 359,703 individuals, constituting 16.99% of the total population, holding a bachelor's degree.

7. Alabama

Bachelor degree holders : 16.51%

Alabama is prominent among the states with the least education. 16.51% of Alabama’s population holds a bachelor's degree with around 260.6K male and 303.03K females accounting for it .

6. Louisiana

Bachelor degree holders : 16.32%

Within the unique educational landscape of Louisiana, a total of 511,447 individuals, comprising 16.32% of the state's total population, hold a bachelor's degree.

Click to continue reading and find out about 5 States with Lowest Percentage of College Graduates.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 States with Lowest Percentage of College Graduates is originally published on Insider Monkey.