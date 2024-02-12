In this article, we will take a look at the 30 countries with lowest divorce rates in the world. If you would like to skip our analysis of the global divorce trends, you can go directly to the 5 Countries with Lowest Divorce Rates in the World.

The average global divorce rate stands at 1.8 per 1000 people as of 2024. However, the divorce rate by country varies significantly. While some countries’ cultures celebrate decades-long partnerships, others experience higher rates of divorce. Some countries like the Maldives and Belarus have a significantly higher divorce rate than the global average. On the other hand, there are quite a few countries where the divorce rate is less than 1 per 1000. Among the countries with lowest divorce rates in the world are Qatar and Bangladesh. Western societies generally see higher divorce rates than countries in Asia or Latin America. For example, the USA, with a divorce rate of 2.5 per 1000, stands among the top 10 countries with the highest divorce rate in the world. At the other end of the spectrum, countries like Vietnam and Sri Lanka have lower divorce rates than the global average at 0.2 and 1.5 per 1000, respectively.

There are various reasons for this disparity in divorce rates in different countries. One of the reasons is cultural and religious norms. In Europe, for instance, societies that are more religious have more stable family units. For instance, Italy and Ireland, where people possess more conservative Catholic beliefs, have lower divorce rates than other nations within Europe. A study by the Pew Research Center has also found great differences in divorce rates among religions, with Protestants being the religion with the highest divorce rate in the world at 51%. Additionally, gender inequality is another factor impacting divorce rates in countries, especially in Asia. This is because gender inequality can lead to economic dependence on spouses, making divorce difficult. The legal framework surrounding divorces also has an impact on divorce rates. Countries having lenient divorce laws generally witness higher rates of divorces. Research shows that liberalization of divorce laws, especially in Western countries, has increased divorce rates in recent decades.

Regardless of the cause, divorce is worth $28 billion a year as an industry in the United States. The average cost of divorce is approximately $15,000. The costs include the expenses associated with hiring a lawyer as well as court fees, marshal fees, filing fees, and other similar expenses. However, getting divorced can cost less if the process is managed properly. You can also check out our piece -- Best Divorce Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US. In addition to legal services, companies involved in wedding-related products, such as Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG), Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT), and Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY), also benefit from individuals entering into subsequent marriages.

Here's what Polen Capital said about Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

“Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY), an online marketplace for handmade and vintage goods, saw shares decline despite reporting better-than-expected results. Investors appear to be expressing concerns around a softening macro backdrop as consumer demand shifts increasingly from goods to services. We think it’s worth taking a step back to acknowledge how impressive Etsy has retained the massive growth in gross merchandise sales following the pandemic. We continue to have confidence in the long-term trajectory of the business.”

Our Methodology

To shortlist the 30 countries with lowest divorce rates in the world, we have utilized data from the World Population Review. The chosen metric for assessing divorce rates is the crude divorce rate, which is calculated by dividing the number of divorces by the population. Typically expressed as a per 1000 figure on an annual basis, the countries have been ranked in descending order based on this metric.

30. Tunisia

Divorce Rate Per 1000: 1.2

Even though Tunisia’s divorce rate is on the lower side, it has increased exponentially over the past few years. An increasing number of women in the country are filing for divorce due to difficulties in their marriages.

29. Guatemala

Divorce Rate Per 1000: 1.2

Although it is lawful for girls as young as 14 and boys as young as 16 to get married in this country, forced marriages are illegal. The illegality of forced marriages and other cultural norms have led to the low divorce rate in Guatemala.

28. Mexico

Divorce Rate Per 1000: 1.2

According to INEGI, which is the national statistical agency of Mexico, the number of divorces in a year in the country has increased by 50% over the last decade. Two-thirds of the divorces in the country were no-fault divorces.

27. Slovenia

Divorce Rate per 1000: 1.1

Slovenia actually has a relatively low divorce rate compared to many other countries. While the rate fluctuated somewhat in the past, it generally decreased from 1999 to 2022. This coincides with the low marriage rate in the country.

26. Qatar

Divorce Rate per 1000: 1.1

Despite the divorce rate in Qatar rising by 70% over the past decade, it is still less than the global average. The rise in divorce rate is attributed to various factors such as busy lifestyles, financial issues, and societal factors.

25. Armenia

Divorce Rate per 1000: 1.1

The divorce rate in Armenia has been increasing over the past few years, with a nearly 40% rise over the past decade. On the other hand, the number of marriages decreased by 13% over the last decade. This has led to a lower birth rate in the country.

24. Albania

Divorce Rate per 1000: 1.1

Albania witnessed a dramatic reduction in divorce rates between 2019 and 2021. According to lawyers, this was due to the decrease in the number of marriages and the low number of judges in courts, leading to delays in court decisions.

23. Mongolia

Divorce Rate per 1000: 1.1

Mongolia’s divorce rates are rising on a year-on-year basis. This has led to an increase in the number of single-parent households. Among the main causes of divorces in Mongolia are unemployment and financial problems.

22. Ecuador

Divorce Rate per 1000: 1.1

The divorce rate in Ecuador has been steadily increasing in recent years. However, the rate of marriage is double the rate of divorce in the country. Moreover, the recent divorce rate is lower than pre-pandemic divorce rates.

21. Uzbekistan

Divorce Rate per 1000: 1.1

Even though the divorce rate in Uzbekistan is among the lowest in the world, it has been increasing in the past few years. According to a recent study, the main causes for this upward trend in divorce rates are male abuse, interference by other family members, and infidelity.

20. Bangladesh

Divorce Rate per 1000: 1.1

According to a report, the rate of divorce in Bangladesh doubled between 2021 and 2022. Experts have suggested that the rising rate can be attributed to the fact that educated and employed women are no longer willing to accept domestic violence. However, the country’s divorce rate is still lower than the global average.

19. North Macedonia

Divorce Rate per 1000: 1

The divorce rate in the country has fluctuated significantly from 1999 to 2018, increasing to a peak of 12.01 per 100 marriages in 2018. Since then, a downward trend has been observed, with a 17.9% decrease from 2021 to 2022. The country has a predominantly Orthodox Christian population, traditionally emphasizing marriage stability.

18. Panama

Divorce Rate per 1000: 1

The divorce rates have been low and steady in the country over the past few years, with more than 80% of divorces being provided to couples living in urban areas. One of the reasons for the low divorce rate in Panama is the prevalence and acceptance of unmarried cohabitation.

17. Uruguay

Divorce Rate per 1000: 0.86

Divorce was legalized in Uruguay in the early 20th century. In 1912, women were granted the right to request a divorce without cause. The rate of cohabitation in the country has actually increased in the past few decades, while marriage rates have decreased. This might have contributed to the low divorce rates in the country as well.

16. Antigua and Barbuda

Divorce Rate per 1000: 0.82

Antigua and Barbuda is another conservative society where families play a significant role. Divorce is stigmatized here, which can dissuade couples from pursuing it publicly. Traditionally, divorce has been non-existent in the country due to strong religious influence and cultural factors. However, the divorce rate has increased significantly in the past few decades.

15. El Salvador

Divorce Rate per 1000: 0.8

Family units are generally highly valued in Latin American countries, including El Salvador. Therefore, couples in these countries are encouraged to avoid divorce. These societal norms may account for the low divorce rate in the country.

14. Ireland

Divorce Rate per 1000: 0.7

Ireland has a majority of Catholic people, and the Catholic church opposes divorce. The teachings of the Catholic church regarding marriage and family values have contributed to a low divorce rate in the country. Ireland is at the thirteenth position on our list of countries with lowest divorce rates in the world.

13. United Arab Emirates

Divorce Rate per 1000: 0.7

Different aspects of UAE law, including divorce, have undergone changes in recent times. The new law, which requires strong justification for divorce, has reduced the number of divorces in the country.

12. Chile

Divorce Rate per 1000: 0.7

In Chile, divorce was legalized in 2004. Due to the conservative society within the country, the divorce rate is still quite low.

11. Venezuela

Divorce Rate per 1000: 0.7

The low rate of divorce in Venezuela is due to the majority of people identifying as Catholics. However, divorce is becoming more acceptable due to the reduction in social stigma surrounding it.

10. Colombia

Divorce Rate per 1000: 0.7

Although the divorce rate is low in Colombia, there is a very high rate of infidelity. Up to 63% of men and women in Colombia admit to cheating on their spouse at least once, making it one of the most unfaithful nations in Latin America. Colombia is at the tenth position on our list of countries with lowest divorce rates in the world.

9. Malta

Divorce Rate per 1000: 0.6

Malta has the lowest divorce rate in Europe. This is due to the restrictions placed on divorce as per law. According to the country’s law, couples have to live apart for at least four years to be eligible for divorce. Moreover, they have to convince the court that reconciliation is not possible.

8. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Divorce Rate per 1000: 0.6

Even though divorce is legal in the country and either of the spouses can request it, the decision has to be mutual. Otherwise, a petition will have to be filed in court by one of the spouses. Plus, proof of mediation has to be shown. The lengthy process can dissuade couples from filing for divorce.

7. South Africa

Divorce Rate per 1000: 0.4

In Sub-Saharan Africa and South Africa, low divorce rates are often correlated with higher age at the time of marriage and a decrease in the number of marriages. Marriages have declined by 45.1% between 2011 and 2019.

6. Vietnam

Divorce Rate per 1000: 0.2

The rate of marriage in Vietnam is on the higher side. Moreover, the culture of the country places an emphasis on family and loyalty, which is why the divorce rate is so low. Marriage is also a means of financial stability for people in the country, as couples often share expenses.

The wedding industry is huge, and companies like Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG), Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT), and Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) stand to benefit not only from initial marriages but also from individuals marrying again.

