30 Safest Cities in the World for Solo Female Travelers to Visit

In this article, we will be navigating through the 30 safest cities in the world for solo travelers to visit. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Safest Cities in the World for Solo Female Travelers to Visit.

Solo Female Traveling: An Overview

Solo travel has been an emerging trend around the world. On January 20, The Guardian reported that people who took a vacation alone went from 6% in 2011 to 16% in 2023. Solo travel bookings have also been on the rise. Solo travel has also been increasingly pinned on apps such as Pinterest. Solo traveling among females is a topic that deserves attention since traveling is typically associated with men while it tends to be more dangerous for women. Physical safety is a major concern due to incidents of harassment and assault that have taken place in the past. Many women end up holding back their urge to travel alone due to personal safety issues. The safest countries for US travelers in the world have also been previously covered.

While it is advised to solo female travelers to wisely pick reputable hotels with double-locked doors, women-led tours are also suggested to avoid feeling vulnerable as a woman while traveling. Real-time location sharing is also a viable option. Knowing the local customs regarding how women are expected to behave in certain countries also helps drive any attention away. Protection tools such as pepper sprays are also suggested as a way to avoid potential harm, where allowed. As reported by the Women Peace and Security Index, countries including Denmark, Switzerland, and Sweden rank high in terms of women's safety and inclusion. You can also take a look at some of the safest exotic places to travel.

Surge in Global Travel: The Beneficiaries

With a surge in travel post-pandemic, many companies have been reaping the benefits from an increasing global traveler base. Some of these include Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB ), and Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Story continues

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is a known American travel technology company. The company facilitates travel for people through its global platform. On December 5, 2023, Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) reported expansion into Europe through travel partnerships across the market. The new partnerships include Ryanair, Icelandair, Iberia Airlines, and Deutsche Hospitality. Partnerships with Turkish Airlines and Iberia Airlines have also been expanded. Through these collaborations, the company’s partners will be capable of effectively targeting high-value global travelers.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is a known online marketplace for short-and long-term homestays. The company has been expanding its presence across the globe. On January 24, Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) reported a development in the adoption of the EU’s new short-term rental rules by welcoming this initiative which is based on making hosting rules more simple and harmonized. Region-wise, the European Union contributes the most hosts to the platform by accommodating tourists in the region. Hence, the firm is hopeful to collaborate with the local governments across the EU to enable those hosting tourists.

Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading travel guidance platform. The firm enables travelers to plan, book, and carry out trips. On January 9, Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) reported a travel outlook for 2024 which indicates that travel will continue to trend upward in the following year. Asian destinations dominate among the emerging travel places for this year. Tokyo and Seoul rank at the top of the most trending travel spots. An increasing interest in environmentally sustainable destinations is also growing and the cities of Copenhagen and Stockholm have been ranked as the most sustainable places.

Now that we have viewed the trends in the global travel industry, let's move to the 30 safest cities for solo female travelers to visit. You can also read about the best US cities for solo female travelers.

30 Safest Cities in the World for Solo Female Travelers to Visit

30 Safest Cities in the World for Solo Female Travelers to Visit

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 30 safest cities for solo female travelers to visit, we sourced data from the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Safe Cities Index (SCI). This index ranks cities based on 76 indicators including digital, health, infrastructure, personal, and environmental security. Hence, we extracted the 30 top cities with the highest safety index scores and ranked them in ascending order.

The Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Index also gauges the safety of countries for women. Since this ranking gives only country-level data, we have counterchecked the cities in our list to see if the countries in which they are based are deemed safe. We have also mentioned the specific security indicator for which every city recorded the highest score, as reported by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

30 Safest Cities in the World for Solo Female Travelers to Visit

30. Shanghai, China

Safe City Index Score: 67.9

Overall, Shanghai recorded a safe city score of 67.9. The city had the highest ranking for health security. Hence, Shanghai is considered safe for solo female travelers.

29. Rome, Italy

Safe City Index Score: 69.4

Solo female travelers can feel secure in Rome. Overall, it recorded a safe city score of 69.4. The city had the highest ranking for environmental security.

28. Lisbon, Portugal

Safe City Index Score: 70.1

Overall, Lisbon recorded a safe city score of 70.1. The city had the highest ranking for personal security. Hence, solo female travelers can also visit Lisbon.

27. Milan, Italy

Safe City Index Score: 71.3

Milan is considered a safe option for solo female travelers. Overall, it recorded a safe city score of 71.3. The city had the highest ranking for environmental security.

26. Brussels, Belgium

Safe City Index Score: 73.6

Overall, Brussels recorded a safe city score of 73.6. The city had the highest ranking for personal security and ranks among the 30 safest cities in the world for solo female travelers to visit.

25. Seoul, South Korea

Safe City Index Score: 73.8

Solo female travelers can also consider the city of Seoul. Overall, it recorded a safe city score of 73.8. The city had the highest ranking for health security.

24. Taipei, Taiwan

Safe City Index Score: 74

Taipei in Taiwan is a safe city where females can travel to. Overall, it recorded a safe city score of 74.0. The city had the highest ranking for environmental security.

23. Paris, France

Safe City Index Score: 74.3

Paris is a popular tourist destination that is safe for solo female travelers. Overall, it recorded a safe city score of 74.3. The city had the highest ranking for personal security.

22. Dallas, United States

Safe City Index Score: 74.5

Overall, Dallas recorded a safe city score of 74.5. The city had the highest ranking for digital security. Hence, Dallas ranks as a safe city for solo female travelers to visit.

21. Madrid, Spain

Safe City Index Score: 74.7

Madrid is deemed safe for female travelers. Overall, it recorded a safe city score of 74.7. The city had the highest ranking for personal security.

20. Chicago, United States

Safe City Index Score: 75

Solo female travelers can take a trip to Chicago as well. Overall, it recorded a safe city score of 75. The city had the highest ranking for infrastructure security.

19. Zurich, Switzerland

Safe City Index Score: 76.3

Zurich ranks among other safe cities for solo female travelers. Overall, it recorded a safe city score of 76.3. The city had the highest ranking for environmental security.

18. Los Angeles, United States

Safe City Index Score: 76.5

Los Angeles is another US city considered safe and sound for solo female travelers. Overall, it recorded a safe city score of 76.5. The city had the highest ranking for digital security.

17. Osaka, Japan

Safe City Index Score: 76.7

Solo female travelers can also travel to Osaka. Overall, it recorded a safe city score of 76.7. The city had the highest ranking for health security.

16. San Francisco, United States

Safe City Index Score: 77.2

San Francisco is a US city where solo female travelers can feel secure. Overall, it recorded a safe city score of 77.2. The city had the highest ranking for digital security.

15. London, United Kingdom

Safe City Index Score: 77.2

Overall, London recorded a safe city score of 77.2. The city had the highest ranking for health security and ranks as one of the safest cities for solo female travelers to visit.

14. Washington, DC

Safe City Index Score: 77.4

Female travelers can consider Washington, DC for a visit. Overall, it recorded a safe city score of 77.4. The city had the highest ranking for environmental security.

13. Frankfurt, Germany

Safe City Index Score: 77.7

Frankfurt is another city deemed safe for females to visit. Overall, it recorded a safe city score of 77.7. The city had the highest ranking for personal security.

12. New York, United States

Safe City Index Score: 77.8

Overall, New York recorded a safe city score of 77.8. The city had the highest ranking for digital security and ranks as a safe city for solo female travelers.

11. Barcelona, Spain

Safe City Index Score: 77.8

The 30 safest cities for solo female travelers include Barcelona. Overall, it recorded a safe city score of 77.8. The city had the highest ranking for health security.

10. Stockholm, Sweden

Safe City Index Score: 78

Stockholm is considered safe for solo female travelers. Overall, it recorded a safe city score of 78. The city had the highest ranking for personal security.

9. Melbourne, Australia

Safe City Index Score: 78.6

Overall, Melbourne recorded a safe city score of 78.6. The city had the highest ranking for health security. Hence, Melbourne is one of the safest cities for solo female travelers.

8. Hong Kong, Hong Kong (China)

Safe City Index Score: 78.6

Hong Kong is another safe city for females. Overall, it recorded a safe city score of 78.6. The city had the highest ranking for infrastructure security.

7. Wellington, New Zealand

Safe City Index Score: 79

Overall, Wellington recorded a safe city score of 79. The city had the highest ranking for environmental security and is a safe city for female travelers to visit.

6. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Safe City Index Score: 79.3

Solo female travelers can also consider Amsterdam. Overall, it recorded a safe city score of 79.3. The city had the highest ranking for personal security.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Safest Cities in the World for Solo Female Travelers to Visit.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 30 Safest Cities in the World for Solo Female Travelers to Visit is originally published on Insider Monkey.