In this article, we will look at the 35 most visited countries in the world: 2024 Rankings. We have also looked the the growth projections for global tourism. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 10 Most Visited Countries in the World: 2024 Rankings.

The World Economic Outlook Report has highlighted the important role of tourism in global economic recovery, projecting a 3.0% growth in 2023 and 2.9% in 2024. Despite exceeding previous forecasts, this growth rate falls short of the 3.5% recorded in 2022, indicating ongoing pandemic impacts and geopolitical tensions, notably Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Economies heavily reliant on tourism exhibit greater resilience, with rapid recovery observed in countries where tourism contributes significantly to GDP. For instance, those with large tourism sectors, like France and Spain.

International tourism is set for a robust recovery in 2024, with a projected 2% growth above 2019 levels, according to UNWTO forecasts. In 2023, the sector observed remarkable resilience, with international tourism receipts reaching $1.4 trillion, representing about 93% of pre-pandemic levels, and total export revenues hitting $1.6 trillion, nearly 95% of 2019 figures. The economic contribution of tourism, measured in tourism direct gross domestic product (TDGDP), reached $3.3 trillion in 2023, confirming a close recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

This positive outlook is buoyed by strong industry indicators, with international air capacity and passenger demand already recovering around 90% of pre-pandemic levels by October 2023. Additionally, global occupancy rates in accommodation establishments surpassed November 2022 figures, reaching 65%. To read more about travelling, see 50 places to visit before you die.

Despite persistent economic and geopolitical challenges, including inflation and trade disruptions, the tourism sector remains resilient and poised for continued growth, driven by factors such as visa facilitation measures and robust travel demand from key source markets like China and the United States.

Istanbul claimed the title of the world's most visited city in 2023 with 20.2 million international arrivals, surpassing popular destinations like London and Paris. With relaxed visa requirements and a rich cultural heritage blending Asian and European influences, Istanbul's popularity continues to increase in 2024. Efforts to preserve its historic sites, like the iconic Hagia Sophia, are underway despite the challenges posed by mass tourism. It is worth noting that Istanbul is one of the cities with most beautiful women.

Expedia Group, Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP) has seen remarkable growth, with over 35,000 travel agencies and more than 100,000 advisors globally utilizing its services. Despite initial challenges during the pandemic, Expedia Group, Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s investment in TAAP has increased, with a major boost in staff and technology. This strategic desision has propelled Expedia Group, Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s B2B revenue, witnessing a 26% increase year-over-year, as stated during the company's third-quarter earnings call in 2023. TAAP's platform is evolving to cater specifically to advisors' needs, with plans for a revamped user interface and enhanced payment capabilities slated for rollout in 2024. While exploring innovative technologies like generative AI, Expedia remains cognizant of advisors' indispensable role in personalized travel planning, aiming to integrate AI as a complementary tool rather than a replacement for human expertise.

Speaking of AI, Expedia Group, Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) aims to leverage AI to reshape its trip-planning business, aiming to shift users away from starting their travel searches on Google. With a vast data repository of 70 petabytes, Expedias Group, Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) plans to deploy AI to offer personalized travel recommendations based on users' preferences and past trips. By streamlining the travel planning process, Expedia Group, Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) seeks to become the go-to platform for users, reducing reliance on external search engines like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

On the other hand, Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) projects stable revenue growth, forecasting a 3% to 6% annualized increase in global revenue per available room (RevPAR) by 2025. This optimistic outlook is fueled by a resurgence in international travel following the easing of pandemic restrictions, supported by a strong dollar and rise of remote work encouraging travel abroad.

In 2023, Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) marked its 500th luxury hotel opening with The St. Regis Riyadh. With 5 more luxury properties to debut by year-end and 24 planned for 2024, Marriott's portfolio, spanning brands like The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, W Hotels, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, and JW Marriott, continues to grow.

Their notable additions include the second Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection vessel, Ilma, and new St. Regis locations in Los Cabos, Cap Cana, and Longboat Key. Additionally, EDITION Hotels plans to open The Jeddah EDITION in Saudi Arabia. Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)’s expansion reaffirms its commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury experiences worldwide.

To read more about luxury experiences, see the largest cruise ships in the world.

35 Most Visited Countries in the World: 2024 Rankings

A freight train rolling through the countryside carrying a full load of products.

Our Methodology

For our most visited countries in the world in 2024 list, we have relied on datapanda.org’s database on number of arrivals by country. The list is presented in ascending order of number of arrivals.

35. Switzerland

Number of Arrivals: 11.8m

Swiss tourism anticipates a 1.6% increase in overnight stays during the 2023/24 winter season, totaling 17.7 million stays, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. European guests, especially from Germany, are expected to boost numbers. Chinese visitors, though still below pre-Covid levels, are projected to rise in 2024.

34. Taiwan

Number of Arrivals: 11.9m

The Tourism Bureau within Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications oversees matters related to tourism. It is one of the top 50 most visited countries in the world.

Taiwan is forging ahead with its commitment to catering to senior travelers, revealing plans for a comprehensive Golden Years Tour certification system. Launched after the success of the Golden Years tourism brand in 2023, this initiative focuses on creating senior-friendly travel experiences across various hospitality sectors, including F&B, accommodation, sightseeing, shopping, and transportation. With a keen eye on the needs of older citizens, the program focuses on slow travel and age-appropriate itineraries.

33. Morocco

Number of Arrivals: 12.9m

Morocco has a stable tourism sector and is known for its coastal attractions, rich cultural heritage, and deep history. With the establishment of the Ministry of Tourism in 1985, the country has prioritized this industry. In 2018, Morocco welcomed 12.3 million tourists and since 2023, has had the highest number of arrivals out of the countries in Africa.

32. Denmark

Number of Arrivals: 13.3m

In 2018, Denmark attracted 30 million international arrivals, with tourists from neighboring Germany, Norway, and Sweden forming the majority. Overnight stays have gradually risen since 2014, reaching 16.6 million in 2018.

31. Saudi Arabia

Number of Arrivals: 13.6m

Saudi Arabia aims to welcome 30 million overnight tourists in 2024, with a revised 2030 target of 150 million visitors. The tourism sector's growth aligns with a broader economic expansion, with Saudi Arabia's GDP expected to rise by 4.1% in 2024. ATM 2024 will focus on innovation and sustainability, reflecting global trends towards net-zero travel.

30. Ukraine

Number of Arrivals: 14.2m

In January-June 2023, Ukraine collected UAH 85.471 million ($2.27 million) from tourist taxes, up from UAH 69.453 million ($1.85 million) in 2021. The tax, paid by hotel guests, contributed to the regional budget.

29. Czech Republic

Number of Arrivals: 14.3m

There is a long history of tourism in the Czech Republic. Prague is one of the most visited cities of the world, with 6–8 million visitors per year. Czech Republic is definitely one of the top 10 tourist countries in Europe.

It is also one of the top countries for dental tourism.

28. Singapore

Number of Arrivals: 15.1m

In 2019, Singapore welcomed 19.1 million international tourists, exceeding its population threefold. With English as the predominant among its four official languages, tourists find it convenient to communicate with locals, particularly during activities like shopping.

27. Indonesia

Number of Arrivals: 15.5m

From the paradisiacal beaches of Bali to the lush jungles of Borneo, and the ancient temples of Borobudur, Indonesia offers a tapestry of experiences with vibrant cuisine and warm hospitality.

26. United Arab Emirates

Number of Arrivals: 16.7m

In 2018, the tourist industry contributed over 164.7 billion dirhams to the country's GDP. The United Arab Emirates also has the most prosperous tourist industry among Gulf countries and has maintained its position as the leading tourist destination in the GCC. Dubai is expected to be one of the most visited cities in the world in 2024. As of 2018, tourism provided employment to more than 604,300 individuals in the United Arab Emirates.

25. Hungary

Number of Arrivals: 16.9m

Over 98% of Hungary's tourist demographic consists of visitors from Europe, with Austria, Germany, and Slovakia contributing the highest numbers of tourists to the country. The majority of tourists opt for car travel and typically have short stays.

24. Croatia Number of Arrivals: 17.4m

The tourism sector contributes to nearly 20% of Croatia's gross domestic product (GDP) as of 2021. Presently, Croatia has become a tourist hotspot in the Mediterranean as it welcomed an influx of 11.2 million tourists in the year 2021.

23. South Korea

Number of Arrivals: 17.5m

Seoul is a top spot for tourists. Other popular places in South Korea include Busan, a big city by the sea, Seorak-san National Park with its beautiful nature, Gyeongju, an old city with lots of history, and Jeju Island, which has a warm climate. It is one of the countries with highest number of international tourists.

22. India

Number of Arrivals: 17.9m

India's tourism sector is set for a major upswing fueled by religious travel, with the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya expected to attract an additional 50-100 million tourists annually. This increase surpasses the annual visitation rates of iconic global landmarks like the Taj Mahal and Mecca. Indian carriers have responded to the anticipated demand by ordering over 1,100 planes, indicating a stable growth trajectory.

21. Vietnam

Number of Arrivals: 18.0m

Vietnam's tourism sector has seen significant growth, with 18 million international arrivals in 2019 compared to 2.1 million in 2000. The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism is implementing strategies to diversify the industry.

20. Netherlands

Number of Arrivals: 20.1m

Tourism in the Netherlands contributes 5.4% to GDP and 9.6% to employment. In 2017, it hosted 17 million foreign tourists, predominantly from Germany, ranking it 20th globally for visitor numbers. It is one of the top countries visited by foreigners in 2024.

19. Canada

Number of Arrivals: 22.1m

Canada has a flourishing tourism industry, drawing visitors with its diverse landscapes and cultural attractions. Key destinations include Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City, Vancouver, Niagara Falls, Vancouver Island, the Canadian Rockies, Okanagan Valley, Churchill, and Ottawa-Gatineau. Canada is also home to some of the most attractive people.

18. Poland

Number of Arrivals: 22.1m

Since joining the European Union in 2004, Poland has seen a notable increase in tourism, boasting over 21 million international arrivals in 2019. The country's diverse attractions range from southern mountains to northern beaches, with Kraków, the most visited city.

17. Hong Kong

Number of Arrivals: 23.8m

During Hong Kong's Lunar New Year holiday from February 10 to 17, over 1 million mainland Chinese visitors are expected, constituting 80-85% of pre-pandemic levels. The Immigration Department anticipates 7.5 million trips by Hong Kong residents and tourists during this period, with 6 million trips through land boundary control points. It is one of the top 20 most visited countries in the world in 2024.

16. Russia

Number of Arrivals: 24.4m

In 2022, Russian tourism experienced a huge decline, with only 200,100 foreign visitors, with a 96.1% drop from pre-pandemic and pre-2022 invasion of Ukraine levels. This downturn contrasts sharply with the rapid growth Russia had seen since the late Soviet era, initially in domestic tourism and later in international visits.

15. Portugal

Number of Arrivals: 24.6m

Portugal attracts millions of tourists annually, drawn to its cities, historic landmarks, beaches, and religious sites. In 2019, it welcomed 27 million visitors, with popular destinations including Lisbon, Porto, the Algarve, the Portuguese Riviera, Madeira, Sintra, Óbidos, and Fátima.

Portugal is also one of the best countries to live and work in 2024.

14. Malaysia

Number of Arrivals: 26.1m

Tourist arrivals from Türkiye to Malaysia increased by 10.8% in Jan-Nov 2023, totaling 15,623 visitors compared to 2019 figures. This growth is attributed to the efforts Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture campaigns. Malaysia is one of the most popular travel destinations for honeymoon in 2024.

13. Greece

Number of Arrivals: 31.3m

Tourism in Greece has been a cornerstone of its economy owing to its rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty. With 18 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and stunning coastlines, Greece has been a magnet for tourists since the 1970s.

On a side note, Greece is one of the countries with the highest labor shortages in the world.

12. Austria

Number of Arrivals: 31.9m

Vienna remains a primary draw for tourists throughout the year, attracting significant numbers both in the summer and winter seasons. Salzburg, while receiving about one-fifth of the tourist overnight stays compared to Vienna, still holds the second position in popularity during the summer.

11. Japan

Number of Arrivals: 32.3m

Japan's tourism industry is vital to its economy, drawing 31.88 million international visitors in 2019. There are 21 World Heritage Sites in Japan like Himeji Castle and Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto and Nara. It is 11th in our list of most visited countries in the world 2024 rankings by country.

It is also one of the most respected countries in Asia.

