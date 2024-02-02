In this article, we will be looking at the 35 smartest countries with the highest IQ in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global educational services market, you can go directly to 5 Smartest Countries with the Highest IQ in the World.

Intelligence and Education

IQ, or intelligence quotient, is a measure of an individual’s ability to reason and solve problems. In our article about the smartest states with the highest average IQ, we briefly discussed how pursuing education can raise an individual's level of intelligence. According to a study by Stuart J. Ritchie and Elliot M. Tucker-Drob, an investigation of the relationship between education and intelligence showed that education is a robust and durable method for raising intelligence.

Education can shape our lives and it has become a necessary ingredient for personal growth. There is a growing demand for quality education, and as a result, the educational services market is expected to flourish in the coming years. You can also take a look at countries with the best education in the world.

Key Trends and Major Players in the Global Educational Services Industry

According to a report by The Business Research Company, the global educational services market reached a value of more than $3.43 trillion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.7% from 2024 to 2028 and reach a value of $4.98 trillion by the end of the forecasted period. The market is driven by a growing demand for education and training services, particularly in developing regions. The market is characterized by new programs, blended learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital tools and platforms that are transforming the way education is delivered and consumed.

According to a report by Axon Park, nearly 47% of learning management tools will incorporate AI by 2024. The reason behind this rapid technological advancement is that AI-powered tools for education can enhance personalized learning, streamline administrative tasks, and provide students with immersive educational experiences.

According to a 2020 report by the International Data Corporation (IDC) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 54% of higher education institutions in the US had started to experiment with AI by 2019. AI in education is increasing efficiency, accelerating innovation, and improving student engagement.

The education sector is highly competitive, with many players offering a variety of services, including online and offline learning. EdTech, or Education Technology, is expected to reach new skies in the coming years. Some of the most prominent names in this space are 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU), Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY), and Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN), previously known as K12 Inc., is an education management organization (EMO) that offers online and blended education programs. On January 23, Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) reported strong earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2024, reflecting strong demand for online and blended education. The company reported an EPS of $1.54 and beat estimates by $0.19. Stride, Inc.’s (NYSE:LRN) revenue for the quarter grew by 10.13% year-over-year and amounted to $504.87 million, ahead of market consensus by $6.82 million.

Education companies are collaborating with educational institutions to cater to the rising demand for online and blended learning. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is an American edtech company that contracts with educational institutions to create, deliver, and support online degree programs. It is also the parent company of the online education platform “edX”. On February 1, 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) announced a new collaboration with the University of Surrey to introduce and support the delivery of online master's degrees and professional certificate programs. The initial phase will see the launch of 5 online degree programs in 2024, with a subsequent expansion to a portfolio of at least 15 master's degrees and 15 professional certificate programs by 2026. This partnership aims to provide students around the world access to this highly-ranked university in the United Kingdom.

The increasing adoption of online education for skill development is boosting the demand for AI in education. Education companies are providing innovative courses to enhance learning outcomes and prepare learners for the ever-evolving job landscape. Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) is an education technology company that provides an online learning and teaching platform, which offers more than 210,000 courses and has over 67 million learners. On February 1, Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) announced the launch of a series of generative AI-enabled offerings, which are designed to support personalized learning and enhanced skills development. The “Udemy Intelligent Skills Platform” will include the Udemy AI Learning Assistant, Udemy AI Skills Mapping, and various new features tailored for content creators and instructors, including a gen AI-powered Q&A Assistant. Greg Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer at Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY), said:

“As the world transitions to a skills-based economy, our gen AI-powered Intelligent Skills Platform will transform personalized learning and how skills are acquired and verified. Udemy is committed to providing high-quality learning experiences, ensuring learners and organizations can easily identify and develop the skills they need today and in the future.”

Now that we have discussed what’s going on in the global educational services market, let’s take a look at the 35 smartest countries with the highest IQ in the world.

35 Smartest Countries with the Highest IQ in the World

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the 35 smartest countries with the highest IQ in the world. To rank the top 35 smartest countries in the world, we consulted “The Intelligence of Nations” by Richard Lynn & David Becker. Published by the Ulster Institute for Social Research in 2019, this study by researchers Richard Lynn and David Becker provided us with national IQ scores for all the countries. We used the data available to narrow down our selection and rank the 35 smartest countries with the highest IQ in the world, which are listed below in ascending order.

35 Smartest Countries with the Highest IQ in the World

35. Russia

National IQ Score: 96.29

Russia is the world’s largest country by area. With a national IQ score of 96.29, Russia ranks among the top 35 smartest countries with the highest IQ in the world.

34. Slovakia

National IQ Score: 96.32

Slovakia is a landlocked country in Central Europe. According to a recent study, Slovakia has a national IQ score of 96.32.

33. Poland

National IQ Score: 96.35

Poland is a country in Central Europe that has a national IQ score of 96.35. It also shares a border with Slovakia.

32. France

National IQ Score: 96.69

France is a country in Western Europe that is known for fashion, food, culture, wine, and the Eiffel Tower. France has a national IQ score of 96.69.

31. Sweden

National IQ Score: 97

Sweden is a Scandinavian nation in Northern Europe. Dominated by forests and many lakes, Sweden is known for its picturesque landscapes as well as a successful welfare program. It has a national IQ score of 97.

30. Norway

National IQ Score: 97.13

Norway is a Scandinavian country in Northern Europe that shares a border with Sweden. Norway is home to beautiful mountains, glaciers and deep coastal fjords. With a national IQ score of 97.13, it ranks among the top 30 smartest countries with the highest IQ in the world.

29. United States

National IQ Score: 97.43

The United States is one of the most well-known countries in the world. Home to many cultural icons and many iconic landmarks, the US is the third largest country in the world by area. The US has a national IQ score of 97.43.

28. Belgium

National IQ Score: 97.49

Belgium is a country in Western Europe that is known for Renaissance architecture and medieval towns. As one of the most intelligent countries, it has a national IQ score of 97.49.

27. Denmark

National IQ Score: 97.83

Denmark is a Scandinavian country in Northern Europe. With a national IQ score of 97.83, Denmark ranks 27th on our list of smartest countries with the highest IQ in the world.

26. Iceland

National IQ Score: 98.26

Iceland is a Nordic island nation between the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans. It is defined by its dramatic landscape with volcanoes, geysers, hot springs, lava fields, and national parks. Iceland has a national IQ score of 98.26.

25. Austria

National IQ Score: 98.38

Austria is a landlocked country in Central Europe. Lying in the Eastern Alps, it is known for its mountain ranges, castles, palaces, and other architectural works. With a national IQ score of 98.38, Austria ranks among the top 25 smartest countries with the highest IQ in the world.

24. New Zealand

National IQ Score: 98.57

New Zealand is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean that consists of two main islands and more than 700 smaller islands. New Zealand has a national IQ score of 98.57.

23. Slovenia

National IQ Score: 98.6

Slovenia is a country in Central Europe that is known for its mountains, lakes, ski resorts and beautiful landscapes. Slovenia has a national IQ score of 98.6.

22. North Korea

National IQ Score: 98.82

North Korea, officially the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is a country in East Asia that constitutes the northern half of the Korean Peninsula. It is a highly centralized totalitarian state and maintains a large military. According to a recent study, North Korea has a national IQ score of 98.82.

21. Greenland

National IQ Score: 98.89

Greenland is an autonomous country between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans. While it is geographically a part of the North American continent, it has been politically and culturally associated with Europe. Greenland has a national IQ score of 98.89.

20. United Kingdom

National IQ Score: 99.12

The United Kingdom, in Northwestern Europe, ranks among the top 20 on our list of smartest countries with the highest IQ in the world. According to a recent study, the United Kingdom has a national IQ score of 99.12.

19. Switzerland

National IQ Score: 99.24

Switzerland is a landlocked country in Central Europe. It is known for its diverse landscapes, numerous lakes, and the high peaks of the Alps. Switzerland has a national IQ score of 99.24.

18. Hungary

National IQ Score: 99.24

Hungary is a landlocked country in Central Europe that is known for its beautiful landscapes and natural resources. As one of the smartest countries by IQ, Hungary has a national IQ score of 99.24.

17. Australia

National IQ Score: 99.24

Australia is a country in Oceania comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It also ranks among the most advanced countries in education. Australia has a national IQ score of 99.24.

16. Canada

National IQ Score: 99.52

Canada is the world’s second-largest country by area. According to a recent study, Canada has a national IQ score of 99.52.

15. Cambodia

National IQ Score: 99.75

Cambodia is a country in Southeast Asia that ranks among the top 15 on our list of smartest countries with the highest IQ in the world. Cambodia has a national IQ score of 99.75.

14. Macau

National IQ Score: 99.82

Macau, also spelled as Macao, is a city-state on the South coast of China. Home to giant casinos and malls, it is known as “the Las Vegas of Asia”. Macau has a national IQ score of 99.82.

13. Luxembourg

National IQ Score: 99.87

Luxembourg is a small landlocked country in Western Europe. It is surrounded by Belgium, France, and Germany. Luxembourg has a national IQ score of 99.87.

12. Estonia

National IQ Score: 100.72

Estonia is a country by the Baltic Sea in Northern Europe. With a national IQ score of 100.72, Estonia ranks among the top 12 smartest countries with the highest IQ in the world.

11. Netherlands

National IQ Score: 100.74

The Netherlands, also known as Holland, is a country in Northwestern Europe that is known for its canals, tulip fields, windmills and cycling routes. The Netherlands has a national IQ score of 100.74.

10. Germany

National IQ Score: 100.74

Germany is a country in the western region of Central Europe that ranks among the top 10 on our list of smartest countries with the highest IQ in the world. Germany has a national IQ score of 100.74.

9. Liechtenstein

National IQ Score: 101.07

Liechtenstein is a small landlocked state in the Alps between Austria and Switzerland. It is one of the world’s smallest countries. Liechtenstein has a national IQ score of 101.07.

8. Finland

National IQ Score: 101.2

Finland is a Nordic country in Northern Europe. With a national IQ score of 101.2, it ranks among the top smartest countries by IQ. Finland is also considered to be one of the most educated and safest countries.

7. Belarus

National IQ Score: 101.6

Belarus is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe that is known for its forests and lakes. According to a recent study, Belarus has a national IQ score of 101.6.

6. South Korea

National IQ Score: 102.35

South Korea is a country in East Asia on the southern half of the Korean Peninsula. With a national IQ score of 102.35, South Korea ranks high among the countries with the highest IQ scores in the world.

