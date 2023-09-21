In this article, we will be covering 50 most humid cities in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC) systems market, you can go directly to 10 Most Humid Cities in the US.

In one of our previous articles about best places to live in the US, we mentioned that according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) there are several indicators of climate change that are already taking place. According to NASA, rising global temperatures are causing more frequent incidences of extreme heat and humidity, which are having a serious impact on human health. As heat and humidity levels rise, the demand for air conditioners and dehumidifiers is expected to increase while also creating new opportunities for innovation in the HVAC industry.

Before we look at the 50 most humid cities in the US, let’s first take a look at the HVAC systems market and what some of the major market players are up to.

HVAC: A Growing Market with Opportunities for Growth

HVAC systems regulate the temperature, humidity, and air quality of indoor spaces by transferring air between indoor and outdoor areas. They play a vital role in improving the quality of life for people around the world by maintaining humidity at an optimum comfort level and keeping the indoor environment healthy.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global HVAC systems market size was valued at $150.04 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% during 2023-2030, propelling the market to reach a value of $228.74 billion by the end of the forecast period. The changing global climatic circumstances and the need to maintain a comfortable ambient environment indoors and in buildings are key factors that are expected to have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period. Previously, in an article about the oldest buildings in the world that are still in use, we discussed that the construction industry is poised for growth. Construction of private and government offices, convention centers, hotels, hospitals, and theme parks is expected to further augment market growth. Buildings use HVAC systems to maintain a comfortable environment inside. The growing construction industry is driving the demand for HVAC systems and new installations, especially in hot regions.

On July 24, Reuters reported that as Southern Europe battles extreme heat, people have started investing more in air-conditioning to keep cool. According to the report, air conditioner sales in Italy soared during a recent heatwave. Unieuro S.p.A. (BIT:UNIR), the largest Italian retailer of consumer electronics and household appliances, also reported a doubling of sales of air-conditioning products in the week to July 21 this year, compared to the same week last year. The report also mentions that according to a consumer organization in Spain, OCU, the rise in electricity prices previously might have discouraged people from installing air conditioning units, but the rising temperatures and heatwaves this year has led to more consumers investing in fixed units.

A Look at the Top Market Players

Some of the top market players that are expected to benefit from incidences of extreme heat and humidity as well as the flourishing construction industry include Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII), and Electrolux AB (STO:ELUX-B).

Headquartered in Stockholm, Electrolux AB (STO:ELUX-B) is a Swedish multinational home appliance manufacturer and ranks among the world's largest appliance makers by units sold. As a leading player in the HVAC industry, Electrolux AB (STO:ELUX-B) offers a wide range of HVAC systems to meet the needs of both residential and commercial customers. The company's products are known for their energy efficiency, reliability, and comfort. On September 15, Electrolux AB (STO:ELUX-B) announced that as part of their previously communicated plan to divest non-core assets with a potential value of SEK 10 billion, Electrolux AB (STO:ELUX-B) has sold its manufacturing facility in Nyíregyháza, Hungary to Swedish heat pump manufacturer Qvantum in exchange for a monetary consideration of around SEK 455 million. According to the announcement, the estimated profit of around SEK 300 million will be recorded as a non-recurring item, positively influencing the operating profit in its business area Europe in the third quarter of 2023.

On April 26, Reuters reported that air conditioner maker Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) announced its acquisition of German industrial firm Viessmann Group's unit that makes heating boilers and heat pumps in a cash and stock transaction valued at EUR 12 billion. This deal, which has been approved by the board of both companies and is expected to close by the end of 2023, is expected to help Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) access several sustainable technologies and services as well as profit from the rapid energy transition in Europe. As part of the deal, Viessmann Chief Executive Max Viessmann would join Carrier Global Corporation’s (NYSE:CARR) board.

Another major player in the HVAC industry is Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. On August 25, Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) announced that it has entered into a conclusive agreement to divest its Hyfra Process Cooling business unit in Germany. The European business is being sold to the Glen Dimplex Group, which is a privately owned international manufacturing group, and the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Alok Maskara, CEO of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII), said that selling the European business will allow the company to focus on North America, where it is best positioned to grow revenue and profits.

On July 27, Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) reported strong earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $6.15, surpassing EPS estimates by $0.98. The company reported a revenue of $1.41 billion and outperformed revenue estimates by $28.54 million.

50 Most Humid Cities in the US

Methodology

In this article, we have ranked the 50 most humid cities in the US. To rank the cities with the highest humidity levels, we consulted the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), which is a government website. This database provided us with Comparative Climatic Data information on average relative humidity levels in morning and afternoon for 263 selected cities, towns, and other places in the United States. We used the latest data available in their dataset for each location to calculate Annual Average Relative Humidity (%) for all the locations. We excluded locations that could not be classified as cities and then narrowed down our selection to rank the top 50 most humid cities in the US with the highest annual average relative humidity. 50 most humid cities in the US are listed below in ascending order.

50 Most Humid Cities in the US

50. Grand Rapids - Michigan

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 72

First up on our list of 50 most humid cities in the US is Grand Rapids, a city in the US state of Michigan. With the Grand River flowing through the center of the city and a humid continental climate, Grand Rapids has an annual average relative humidity of 72%.

49. Columbia - Missouri

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 72

Columbia is a city in central Missouri. Columbia has a humid continental climate and an annual average relative humidity of 72%.

48. Seattle - Washington

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 72.5

Seattle is a seaport city and the largest city in the state of Washington. Surrounded by water, mountains, and evergreen forests, Seattle has an annual average relative humidity of 72.5% and with that it ranks at the number 48 spot in our list of 50 most humid cities in the US.

47. Lansing - Michigan

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 72.5

Lansing is the capital city of the state of Michigan. Influenced by the Great Lakes, Lansing has a Midwestern humid continental climate and an annual average relative humidity of 72.5%.

46. Shreveport - Louisiana

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 72.5

Shreveport is a city in the US state of Louisiana. With a humid subtropical climate and abundance of rainfall, Shreveport has an annual average relative humidity of 72.5%.

45. Muskegon - Michigan

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 72.5

Muskegon is a city in the US state of Michigan. Located around a harbor of Lake Michigan, Muskegon has a humid continental climate and precipitation is consistent year-round. With an annual average relative humidity of 72.5%, Muskegon ranks among the most humid cities in the US.

44. Mansfield - Ohio

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 72.5

Mansfield is a city in the state of Ohio, United States. Mansfield has a humid continental climate and an annual average relative humidity of 72.5%.

43. Meridian - Mississippi

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 72.5

Meridian is a city in the US state of Mississippi. Meridian is in the humid subtropical climate zone and rainfall is fairly evenly distributed throughout the year. With an annual average relative humidity of 72.5%, Meridian ranks among the most humid cities in the US.

42. Duluth - Minnesota

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 72.5

Duluth is a port city on Lake Superior in the US state of Minnesota. Duluth has a humid continental climate and an annual average relative humidity of 72.5%.

41. Gainesville - Florida

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 72.5

Gainesville is the largest city in North Central Florida, and the city’s climate is defined as humid subtropical. Gainesville has an annual average relative humidity of 72.5%.

40. Pensacola - Florida

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 72.5

Pensacola is the westernmost city in the Florida Panhandle, and it has a humid subtropical climate. With an annual average relative humidity of 72.5%, Pensacola ranks among the 40 most humid cities in the US.

39. International Falls - Minnesota

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 72.5

International Falls is a city in the US state of Minnesota. The city is located on the Rainy River directly across from Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada. The city of International Falls has a humid continental climate and an annual average relative humidity of 72.5%.

38. Waterloo - Iowa

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 73

Waterloo is a city in the US state of Iowa. Waterloo has a humid continental climate zone, which is common in the state of Iowa, and an annual average relative humidity of 73%.

37. Dubuque - Iowa

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 73

Dubuque is another city in the US state of Iowa that made it to our list of 50 most humid cities in the US. Located along the Mississippi River, Dubuque has a humid continental climate and an annual average relative humidity of 73%.

36. Vero Beach - Florida

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 73

Vero Beach is a city in the US state of Florida. Vero Beach is located on Florida's Treasure Coast and has a humid subtropical climate. With an annual average relative humidity of 73%, it ranks at the number 36 spot in our list of 50 most humid cities in the US.

35. Grand Forks - North Dakota

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 73

Grand Forks is a city in the US state of North Dakota. Located in the flat Red River Valley, the city of Grand Forks has a humid continental climate and an annual average relative humidity of 73%.

34. Green Bay - Wisconsin

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 73

A city in the US state of Wisconsin, Green Bay is located on Lake Michigan and has a humid continental climate. With an annual average relative humidity of 73%, Green Bay ranks at the number 34 spot in our list of 50 most humid cities in the US.

33. Jackson - Mississippi

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 73.5

Jackson is the capital of the US state of Mississippi. It is also the most populated Mississippi city. Located in the humid subtropical climate zone, Jackson experiences rain throughout the year and has an annual average relative humidity of 73.5%.

32. Eugene - Oregon

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 73.5

Eugene is one of the largest cities in the US state of Oregon. Located at the southern end of the Willamette Valley, near the point where the Willamette and McKenzie rivers join, Eugene has an annual average relative humidity of 73.5%.

31. Rochester - Minnesota

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 73.5

Rochester is a city in the US state of Minnesota with a warm-summer humid continental climate. With an annual average relative humidity of 73.5% it ranks at the number 31 spot in our list of 50 most humid cities in the US.

30. Key West - Florida

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 73.5

Key West is an island city and part of the US state of Florida. Key West has a tropical savanna climate and summers can feel very hot considering high levels of humidity. Key west has an annual average relative humidity of 73.5%.

29. Daytona Beach - Florida

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 73.5

Daytona Beach is a coastal resort city in the US state of Florida. Daytona Beach’s climate is classified as a humid subtropical climate and the city has an annual average relative humidity of 73.5%.

28. Hilo - Hawaii

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 74

City of Hilo is the seat of Hawaii county in the northeastern Hawaii island. Located along Hilo Bay, the city is the island’s business center. According to the most recent reported data, Hilo has an annual average relative humidity of 74%.

27. Valdez - Alaska

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 74

Valdez is a city in the US state of Alaska that ranks among the snowiest cities in America. With an annual average relative humidity of 74%, Valdez also ranks among some of the most humid cities in the US.

26. Houston - Texas

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 74

Houston is the most populated city in Texas and ranks among the top most populated cities in the US. Its climate is classified as humid subtropical. Houston has an annual average relative humidity of 74%.

25. Baton Rouge - Louisiana

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 74

Baton Rouge is the capital city of the US state of Louisiana. Located on the eastern bank of the Mississippi River, the city of Baton Rouge has a humid subtropical climate and an annual average relative humidity of 74%.

24. Homer - Alaska

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 74.5

Located on the shore of Kachemak Bay, Homer is a city in the US state of Alaska. With an annual average relative humidity of 74.5%, Homer ranks among some of the most humid cities in the US.

23. New Orleans - Louisiana

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 74.5

New Orleans is the most populated city in the US state of Louisiana. Located along the Mississippi River, New Orleans has a humid subtropical climate and an annual average relative humidity of 74.5%.

22. Victoria - Texas

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 74.5

Victoria is a small city in South Texas. The city of Victoria is classified as having a humid subtropical climate and has an annual average relative humidity of 74.5%.

21. Sault Ste. Marie - Michigan

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 74.5

Sault Ste. Marie is a city in the Upper Peninsula of the state of Michigan. Located along the St. Marys River, the city of Sault Ste. Marie has an annual average relative humidity of 74.5%.

20. Corpus Christi - Texas

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 75

Corpus Christi is a coastal city in the South Texas region. The city of Corpus Christi has a humid subtropical climate and an annual average relative humidity of 75%, and with that it ranks among the top 20 most humid cities in the US.

19. Brownsville - Texas

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 75

Brownsville is a city in the state of Texas. Located on the western Gulf Coast in South Texas, Brownsville has an annual average relative humidity of 75%.

18. King Salmon - Alaska

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 75

King Salmon, previously an unincorporated village, is a small city in Bristol Bay in the state of Alaska. Located on the north bank of the Naknek River on the Alaska Peninsula, King Salmon has an annual average relative humidity of 75%.

17. Kodiak - Alaska

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 76

Kodiak is the main city on Kodiak Island in Kodiak Island Borough, Alaska. Kodiak has a subpolar oceanic climate and precipitation is heavy year-round. The city of Kodiak has an annual average relative humidity of 76%.

16. Nome - Alaska

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 76

Nome is a city in the Nome Census Area in the state of Alaska. Located on the southern Seward Peninsula coast on Norton Sound of the Bering Sea, the city of Nome has an annual average relative humidity of 76% and ranks among some of the most humid cities in the US.

15. Olympia - Washington

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 76

Olympia is the capital of the state of Washington and it is surrounded by forests, rivers, and mountains. Olympia has an annual average relative humidity of 78%.

14. Lake Charles - Louisiana

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 76

Located on Lake Charles, Prien Lake, and the Calcasieu River, Lake Charles ranks among the largest incorporated cities in the state of Louisiana. With an annual average relative humidity of 76%, Lake Charles ranks among some of the most humid cities in the US.

13. Galveston - Texas

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 76

Galveston is an island city on the Gulf Coast of Texas where hurricanes are an ever-present threat during the summer and fall season. Galveston's climate is classified as humid subtropical and according to the latest reported data, it has an annual average relative humidity of 76%.

12. Port Arthur - Texas

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 76.5

Port Arthur is a city in the state of Texas, and also home to the largest oil refinery in the US, the Motiva Refinery. With an annual average relative humidity of 76.5%, Port Arthur ranks among some of the most humid cities in the US.

11. Annette - Alaska

Annual Average Relative Humidity (%): 77.5

Located in Alaska, Annette is an Island and home to a number of impressive attractions. According to the most recent reported data by the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), Annette has an annual average relative humidity of 77.5%.

