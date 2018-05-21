How AI could help doctors diagnose and treat you

During Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) massive developers conference in early May, CEO Sundar Pichai took the stage to detail how its latest research in artificial intelligence could one day help doctors detect heart disease. What’s more, the AI system, which based its findings on scans of patients’ retinas — a method known to provide clues to a person’s heart health — was nearly as accurate as traditional blood tests.

It was an impressive reveal that drew an enormous round of applause from the audience at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. But it’s only a small piece of a larger body of research the technology and medical communities are quickly piecing together in their quest to create AI systems that could eventually save countless lives — including your own.

An AI heart test

“To me, it seems obvious that this is the next natural step in which medicine should head,” said Dr. Sanjay Desai, director of the Osler Medical Training Program at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Google’s eye test used a form of AI called machine learning, which attempts to teach a computer system how to make decisions by feeding tons of data into an algorithm.

To do that Google fed its algorithm images of both normal retinas and those of people who show signs of heart disease, an approach called computer vision. After training the algorithm, it was able to look at individual images of retinas and determine whether they belonged to healthy patients or those who may have heart disease.

Diabetic retinopathy can be identified via computer vision technology. More

Google previously used machine learning to prove it can identify individuals at risk of diabetic retinopathy, a disease that can cause irreversible blindness if left untreated. After training its algorithm, the search giant said its machine learning system was as accurate as trained ophthalmologists in identifying signs of the disease. Another machine learning algorithm identified tumors in breast tissue.

Moving beyond photos

Computer vision technology can be incredibly useful in imaging, but it’s far from the only way researchers are using AI in the medical field.

At the Stanford University School of Medicine, Dr. Josh Knowles is using patients’ electronic health records (EHRs) to identify previously undiagnosed individuals with familial hypercholesterolemia (FH), a genetic heart condition that affects 1 in 250 people and results in a high chance of early onset heart disease and heart attacks if left untreated. According to Knowles, about 1 million people in the U.S. have FH, but just 10% have been diagnosed.

Dr. Josh Knowles is helping to use AI and machine learning to identify potential cardiac patients. (Source: Norbert von der Groeben/ Stanford School of Medicine ) More

“The idea behind the project is that we know there’s a lot of FH patients out there … that have not been diagnosed. But if we found them, we could treat them,” Knowles explained.

FH is an autosomal dominant disease, which means if you have it, you’ve inherited it from your parents and can pass it on to your children. So identifying one patient could allow doctors to help multiple family members.

To determine if someone had FH, Knowles said Stanford researchers fed entire medical records of individuals with and without FH, including text notes, prescriptions, diagnostic tests and medications into a classification algorithm that used the data to identify a pattern consistent with FH patients.

“It’s like analogous to your email system learning what spam is,” Knowles explained. “You just show it a bunch of examples of spam, and it knows what spam is.”