Alcohol Consumption by Country: 25 Countries with the Highest Alcohol Consumption per Capita

The true origin of alcohol is lost in the mists of history but the first signs of it show up around 7000 B.C., when a fermented drink was produced from honey and wild yeasts in ancient China. Alcohol is considered to have driven a significant portion of early societal development. In 1877, an archaeologist named James Death went so far as to suggest that the invention of beer even preceded the invention of bread. That might imply that the reason mankind ever settled down into an agricultural lifestyle was to produce enough grain for beer. In fact, the oldest known recipe in the world is not for food, but how to make beer.

The Global Alcohol Industry:

In 2019, the global alcohol consumption, measured in liters of pure alcohol per person of 15 years of age or older, was 5.5 liters, which is a 4.7% decrease from 5.7 liters in 2010. As we mentioned in our article – Top 20 Alcohol Drinking Countries in the World – the global alcoholic beverages market was valued at $1.62 trillion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2 trillion by 2031, with a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The market is likely to be driven by the increasing global young-adult demographic, coupled with high disposable income and consumer demand for premium/super-premium products. Globally, beer drives the market for alcoholic beverages. Regionally, North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

According to the 2021 European Health Report by the WHO, Europe is the continent that drinks the most alcohol in the world, with every person aged 15 and over consuming an average of 9.5 liters of pure alcohol every year. This is equivalent to around 190 liters of beer, 80 liters of wine, or 24 liters of spirits.

Largest Alcohol Company in the World:

The beer behemoth Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is the Largest Alcohol Company in the World, with the industry giant boasting a share of over 25% in the entire global beer production. The Belgium-based company boasted a revenue of $57.8 billion in 2022, with a net profit of almost $6 billion. Across nearly 50 countries, AB InBev has 175 major breweries and 40 other operations including hop farms and barley malting facilities.

However, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had to face some headwinds in the American market last year after the infamous controversy surrounding its best-selling brand Bud Light, which resulted in the iconic brew losing its crown as America’s Best-Selling Beer after nearly two decades. The resulting backlash caused the stock price of the company to collapse from $65.9 on May 4th, to $53.4 on May 31st, a decrease of almost 19% in less than a month.

The brewing giant is now looking to make a comeback after it scored a sponsorship for the upcoming Olympic Games, making it the first beer company to ever sponsor the grand event. The IOC specifically highlighted Corona Cero – the non-alcoholic version of the global best-seller Corona – as the beer of choice for the partnership, which will stretch from the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer games to Los Angeles 2028 Summer games.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) also recently confirmed that it will air two and a half minutes of national advertising in Super Bowl LVIII, running ads for Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, and Bud Light, thus reaffirming the focus of its marketing efforts on sporting and music events as it attempts to bounce back up in the public eye.

The Rise of Sober Tourism:

A high proportion of well-established vacation rituals seem to revolve around alcohol, from the preflight tipple in the airport lounge to the post-dinner nightcap at the hotel bar. But this could be about to change as travel is now under the influence of the growing ‘sober-curious movement’, giving rise to new ways of exploring the world without the risk of a hangover.

Sober travel is no longer just for people in recovery from an alcohol-use disorder. Booze-free vacations are now gaining momentum in other travelers as well and the tourism industry is embracing this trend vehemently.

We Love Lucid, which launched in 2019, and Hooked, founded in 2021, are among the alcohol-free tour operators that have debuted in recent years. They give people the opportunity to join like-minded travelers on booze-free holidays filled with invigorating activities.

A 2021 survey by the Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) found that 50% of travelers were likely to opt for a non-alcoholic drink over a beer or a cocktail, leading the company to roll-out an alcohol-free beverage program across several of its U.S. properties.

Through the Zero Proof, Zero Judgement program, restaurant and bar teams at many Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) locations have enhanced their beverage menus with inventive non-alcoholic cocktails, many created with Ritual Zero Proof and Fever-Tree products. Miranda Breedlove, national director of bars and lifestyle operations at Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H), said:

“We’re seeing travelers increasingly prioritizing their mental and physical well-being, so we are thrilled to offer this new beverage program that provides delicious and flavorful non-alcoholic cocktails. Ultimately, it’s about providing an incomparable hospitality experience that’s reimagined with intentional options for guests who choose not to drink or to drink less.”

Alcohol Consumption by Country: 25 Countries with the Highest Alcohol Consumption per Capita

Pixabay/Public Domain

Methodology:

To collect information for this article, we have referred to The Global Health Observatory of the World Health Organization, looking for Countries that Consume the Most Alcohol per Capita. The following countries have been ranked by their per capita consumption of pure alcohol for people aged 15 and over in 2019.

One thing to keep in mind is that just because the people in these countries generally consume higher levels of alcohol, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re drunkards. Alcohol is simply an essential part of many cultures around the world and alcoholic beverages play a significant role in important events and celebrations, since they can be associated with many festivals and rituals.

25. Slovakia

Alcohol Consumption per Capita: 10.48 liters

Drinking is very much a part of Slovak culture and some form of alcohol is usually present at any social occasion. The standard shot glass size in the Central European country is 50 ml, while it is usually around 44 ml around the world.

Slovakia ranks among the Drunkest Countries per Capita.

24. Cook Islands

Alcohol Consumption per Capita: 10.56 liters

The Cook Islands are not only notable for their mesmerizing beaches, but also for their high alcohol consumption. Cook Islanders are fond of spirits, particularly rum, which accounts for more than half of the overall alcohol consumption. Moreover, the heavy influx of tourists also leads to the high levels of alcohol consumed in the beautiful island country.

23. Hungary

Alcohol Consumption per Capita: 10.6 liters

Hungary is among the Countries with the Highest Rates of Alcoholism in the World. Along with pálinka – a high-alcohol fruit brandy – vodka is also a popular spirit in the Central European country. According to Eurostat, Hungary has the cheapest prices of alcohol for any country in the European Union.

22. United Kingdom

Alcohol Consumption per Capita: 10.82 liters

Compared to other European countries, the U.K. is near the average in terms of overall alcohol consumption. However, it is consistently among the highest for binge drinking. This reflects the fact that, on average, drinking in the United Kingdom tends to involve more drunkenness than elsewhere.

21. Belarus

Alcohol Consumption per Capita: 10.9 liters

Despite the large number of government policy initiatives that authorities claimed were controlling the problem, alcohol consumption in Belarus grew rapidly up to 2010, when it reached the highest level in the world. The Eastern European country increased the excise tax on alcohol in 2022 to curb its high alcohol use, but is still ranked among the Top 50 Alcohol Drinking Countries per Capita.

20. Spain

Alcohol Consumption per Capita: 10.91 liters

Alcohol has always been an important part of Spanish culture and Spanish wine and sangria are especially admired all over the world. Beer is the Spaniards’ favorite tipple though, consumed by over 50% of the population.

Spain is counted among the Top Beer Producing Countries in the World.

19. Slovenia

Alcohol Consumption per Capita: 10.98 liters

While Slovenians love beer and wine, there’s really only one national drink – Schnapps. Called Zganje in the local language, making this liquor is also a national pastime, and although you can find factory-made bottles of Schnapps in liquor stores and supermarkets, it’s the locally made Zganje brewed in someone’s garage that’s usually the best.

Slovenia is counted among the Top 20 Alcohol Drinking Countries.

18. Andorra

Alcohol Consumption per Capita: 11.05 liters

Andorra has one of the lowest tax rates on food and alcohol. The tax on food is just 1%, while the alcohol tax is 4.5%. In neighboring Spain, most taxes start from 20%, and that’s why many people come from France and Spain to Andorra just to stock their fridges by buying fish, meat, groceries, and alcohol.

17. Estonia

Alcohol Consumption per Capita: 11.26 liters

Prices of goods and services increased rapidly in Estonia in 2022 while the rise in alcohol prices was significantly less. The prices of beer and grape wine rose slightly but the price of hard alcohol remained at the 2021 level or cheaper. The incomes of the Estonian people continued to grow that same year and so alcohol became even more accessible.

16. France

Alcohol Consumption per Capita: 11.3 liters

Recognized all over the world for its savoir-faire regarding food and drink, France has a long history of alcohol production and consumption. Wine is deeply embedded in the French culture and identity of the people. There are vineyards scattered throughout the country, responsible for producing 7-8 billion bottles of wine a year.

15. Moldova

Alcohol Consumption per Capita: 11.36 liters

The wine culture is very strong in the Republic of Moldova and the wine industry employs almost 10% of the national workforce, with the income generated from viticulture forming 15% of the annual national budget. Up to 70% of alcohol consumed in the country is homemade wine.

Moldova ranks among Countries with the Highest Alcohol Consumption in Europe.

14. Laos

Alcohol Consumption per Capita: 11.52 liters

Laos has many ethnic groups and each has its own traditions and culture, but alcohol plays an important role throughout Lao society. There is a rule in the Southeast Asian country, especially in the villages of different ethnic groups, that you cannot drink less. While women may retire after drinking a few shots and enjoy the party with food, for men, it is not acceptable. You have to drink as much as you can, and sometimes, even more than you can.

13. Luxembourg

Alcohol Consumption per Capita: 11.53 liters

Since alcohol is relatively cheaper in Luxembourg, a large number of Belgians travel regularly to their neighboring country to buy their favorite tipples. The country is also famous for its high quality wine, about two-thirds of which is consumed domestically.

12. Poland

Alcohol Consumption per Capita: 11.63 liters

Vodka is deeply embedded in Polish culture, so much so that there is even a growing debate between Russian and Polish people as to who invented the popular spirit. Poland is the largest market for vodka in the E.U., representing over 35% sales in the region. With over 20% of the vodka market share in the country, the Żubrówka brand remains the market leader.

Poland is among the Countries that Drink the Most Alcohol in 2024.

11. Ireland

Alcohol Consumption per Capita: 11.7 liters

Ireland is a nation with a love for alcohol and the Irish prefer to spend their time in pubs rather than casual cafes and restaurants. The country produces some of the finest stouts or whiskeys than anywhere else in the world. In fact, the Emerald Isle is home to Guinness – one of the Most Consumed Beer Brands in the World.

