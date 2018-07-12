Amazon Prime Day 2018 tech shopping guide

Prime Day 2018 is upon us. And that means if you’re an Amazon (AMZN) Prime member, someone who likes a good deal or simply have a pulse, you’re going to spend an inappropriate amount of time browsing the site for some incredible deals beginning July 16.

Naturally, you can expect plenty of tech deals this year. But before you click “Add to Cart,” or get fired for gross negligence for spending the entire 36-hour sale shopping rather than, you know, working, brush up on the best tips for buying everything from smartphones and laptops to TVs and smart home gadgets.

Whatever you decide to buy, we’ve got you covered.

What to look for in a new TV

If you’re hoping to score a sick new TV during Prime Day, and chances are there will be at least one, there are a few important thoughts to keep in mind. The first is size. My rule is always go big or go home. Just don’t go too big or it won’t fit in your room.

The point is, you want to find a television that’s the right size for your home. Check out the size of the TV on sale during Prime Day, then measure the space you want to place it to make sure it’ll fit. And remember, you’re definitely not going to be able to make your friends jealous with a new TV that’s small.

A Sony TV that was on sale during last year’s Prime Day. More

If you’re buying that sweet new television to upgrade from your current 1080p set, you’ll want to purchase a 4K model. 4K TVs have a higher resolution than 1080p panels, creating a sharper image. It’s worth noting, though, that you’ll only really see a difference in sharpness on TVs that are 55 inches or larger. A 32-inch, 4K TV is pretty much pointless.

It’s also worth checking to see if your new TV offers high-dynamic range (HDR) compatibility. HDR increases the contrast ratio of the image on the screen making for a wider array of colors, as well as deeper blacks and brighter whites. Chances are, if you’re buying a TV that offers HDR capability, it’ll also be 4K. You’ll also want to make sure that the TV you’re buying is compatible with HDR10 and Dolby Vision, two of the more popular HDR formats.

A TCL TV from Prime Day 2017. More

Finally, if you’re buying a new TV, make sure it has enough HDMI ports for all of the devices you want to connect. Sure, you can always get an HDMI splitter, but those don’t necessarily work with every device you use.

What to look for in a new smartphone

Past Prime Days have included sales on smartphones, which means we’ll likely see the same this year. But when you’re buying a smartphone online there are a few important options to consider.

First thing’s first: Make sure the handset you’re buying is compatible with the network you use. For instance, if you see a deal on a Huawei or ZTE smartphone, you might not be able to use it in the U.S. if you’re a Verizon or AT&T customer because of the handset’s antennas. Not every phone uses the same bands needed to be compatible on U.S. networks, especially if they’re from overseas companies.

If you’re interested in buying a smartphone during Prime Day, make sure it works with your carrier. More