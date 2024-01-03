Best Workplace Injury Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US

In this article, we take a look at the best workplace injury lawyers/law-firms in each of the 30 biggest cities in the US. You can skip our detailed analysis and data on workplace injuries and go directly to the best workplace injury lawyers and law firms in each of the 10 biggest cities in America.

Humans as vulnerable entities are prone to accidents and illnesses. Forbes Advisor defines workplace injury as any injury, illness or condition experienced in the employment of a company or in the deliverance of work-related duties and responsibilities. Lamentably, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a worker expiring every 96 minutes in 2022 due to occupational hazard. Workplace injury is thus an inevitable part of the job world. According to ILO statistics, there are 340 million occupational accidents and more than 160 million work related illnesses per year in the world.

While this stands true, it is also paramount to work arduously for ensuring human well-being in all forms at the workplace. The Occupational Safety and Health Act enacted in 1970 aimed precisely for these objectives. According to the act, the employer is bound by law to provide their workers with a secure and harmless work environment. The Public Health Post applauded the reduction in the death rate from 1913 because of OSHA, which has now become 5% of what it was in 1913.

Despite concerted efforts by both government and employers, workplace-related injuries have existed and in fact continue to spiral upwards. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2.8 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses by the private sector have been recorded in the year 2022-a 7.5% increase from 2021. Within this figure, illnesses have shown a fairly higher increase (26.1%) as compared to injuries (4.5%). The Bureau also published an alarming figure of 5,486 fatal work injuries in 2022- a 5.7% increase from the preceding year. To meet the demand, roughly 150,000 lawyers are part of the workplace injury legal industry.

National Safety Council has identified four most common workplace injuries that lead to days away from work: exposure to harmful substances, overexertion or overuse injuries, slips and falls and equipment related accidents. The upward movement of harmful substances from sixth place to first has mainly been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The first three combine to form more than 75% of all nonfatal injuries and illnesses that result in days away from work. In addition, the council has also recognized four industrial sectors that can be concluded as most dangerous, depending on the measure employed: the construction industry for the most workplace deaths, education and health services for most nonfatal injuries and illnesses requiring days away from work, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting for highest death rate per 100,000 workers and transportation and warehousing for highest injury and illness rate involving days away from work per 10,000 workers.

According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s Traumatic Occupational Injuries, data for 2022 showed that workers less than 25 years of age were treated more often in the emergency room for occupational injuries as compared to other age groups. Furthermore, men accounted for 66% of work related injuries treated in emergency and continue to show greater gender disparity overall in injury and death statistics. Statista places the age group 55-64 in the largest pile registering workplace death in 2021.

Given the high incidence of work related injuries, it is, therefore, not surprising that companies pay heavy amounts for compensation. Liberty Mutual Workplace Safety Index 2022 of top 10 reasons for workplace injury estimated its cost at higher than $1 billion a week and more than $58 billion a year to US businesses. The majority cost share seems to be coming from overexertion involving outside sources (handling objects) - $12.63 billion per year, followed closely by falls on the same level- $10.26 billion per year.

This in turn has given birth to various forms of industries including an occupational health and workplace safety services industry, which works to provide advice and assistance to companies for better management of employee work conditions- with OSHA compliance and evaluation service making up the largest chunk of key products in the market. According to an IBIS World report, the industry revenue is estimated at $11.1 billion in 2023 in spite of a 5% CAGR decline over the past five years. Amid rising need for tackling heavy costs associated with injuries and illnesses, other complementary industries like worker’s compensation and insurance companies have also risen to accommodate businesses as well as individuals. This industry was estimated to produce a $55 billion revenue in 2023, despite a 2.9% CAGR decline over the last five years. COVID-19, falling interest rates as well as an overcrowded insurance market seems to be the major reasons. In addition, personal injury lawyers and attorneys also play a crucial role in revenue generation for this industry. Notwithstanding the pandemic, this industry (with the exception of few certain types of cases like automobile accidents) fared well, contributing a $58.6 billion revenue by 2023.

Certain companies like AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF), Travelers (NYSE:TRV), Markel (NYSE:MKL), Chubb Limited (NSYE:CB) and The Hartford (NYSE:HIG) have materialized over the years as an effective problem solving medium for businesses looking for containing their employee health and safety costs and ensuring proper compliance with OSHA rules.

AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF), for example, provides comprehensive services ranging from safety consulting, training, rescue, cultural enhancement, site safety and medicinal services. AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) had a revenue of $295 million in 2022. However, it has been consistently declining for 5 years.

Markel (NYSE: MKL) as the 22nd largest worker compensation provider in the US, provides quick services related to lost income and employee benefit, medical and rehabilitation services, legal representation and compliance services and funeral expenses.

Chubb Limited (NSYE:CB), as the 5th largest US worker’s compensation insurer with more than 100 years of experience, is yet another insurance giant that takes care of the insurance coverage of SMEs to multinationals.

The Hartford (NYSE:HIG) as well as Travelers (NYSE:TRV), retaining the position of top two worker’s compensation companies in the US for the year 2021, are both popular global insurance companies that continue to provide excellent services to all kinds of businesses. The Hartford (NYSE:HIG) and Travelers (NYSE:TRV) had a 2022 revenue of $22.7 billion and $37 billion, respectively.

Which state has the highest Worker injury rate?

Based on research by New York Pain Care, Becker’s Spine Review has pinpointed Maine as the state for being the state with the highest injury rate in the US. This is supported by data reporting 596 emergency room visits per 1000 residents and 41 workplace injuries per 1000 full time workers. OHS has however, reported North Dakota as the top state in 2021 for severe injury cases with 135 work related injuries for every 100,000 full time workers. The nature of available jobs in the state (transportation and material moving) as well as a 30 times greater than national average of oil well pumpers in the area, has been accounted as the major reason for this trend.

With that out of the way, let's head over to the list of best lawyers and law firms in each of the 30 biggest cities in the US.

Best Workplace Injury Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US

Methodology

For the article “Best Workplace Injury Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US” we started off by shortlisting 30 largest US cities by population. Then, taking individual cities, we searched for workplace injury lawyers/law firms using terms like "work place injury lawyers or law firms in [City Name]" and assessed them based on their Google reviews and ratings. For each city, we picked lawyers and law firms with the highest Google reviews, keeping the rating benchmark above 4.0.

For the article "Best Workplace Injury Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US" we started off by shortlisting 30 largest US cities by population. Then, taking individual cities, we searched for workplace injury lawyers/law firms using terms like "work place injury lawyers or law firms in [City Name]" and assessed them based on their Google reviews and ratings. For each city, we picked lawyers and law firms with the highest Google reviews, keeping the rating benchmark above 4.0.

Best Workplace Injury Lawyers/Law-Firms in Each of the 30 Biggest Cities in the US:

30. Tabak Law, LLC. - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 3,632

This is one of the leading law firms in the state with more than 50 years of experience and over $100 million recovered employee benefits and over $10 million recoveries for injured workers.

29. Saiontz & Kirk, P.A. - Baltimore, Maryland

Average Google rating: 4.3

Current Google reviews: 840

With more than 50 years of experience, this firm is sympathetic to the needs and rights of injured people. They provide a variety of injury services and pride themselves on serving only individuals and not corporations.

28. The Sam Bernstein Law Firm- Detroit, Michigan

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 877

A company with more than 800 years of combined legal work experience, they are based in Farmington Hills, Michigan and provide services to nearby areas including Detroit.

27. Reaves Law Firm, PLLC - Memphis, Tennessee

Average Google rating: 4.4

Current Google reviews: 731

Established since 2006, Reeves Law Firm provides efficient and around the clock legal services for various injury related scenarios.

26. Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys - Las Vegas, Nevada

Average Google rating: 4.7

Current Google reviews: 2291

With an award winning team and Adam Kutner as a top 100 trial lawyers, the firm asserts to deliver maximum settlement in as little time as possible. Adam S. Kutner is known to be the best law firm for workplace and personal injury cases in Nevada.

25. Law Offices of Jon Friedman - Portland, Oregon

Average Google rating: 5.0

Current Google reviews: 133

Representing people in various injury cases including construction and vehicle injuries, among others, the firm has been providing legal help since 1984.

24. Law Offices of Ruben Ortiz, PLLC - El Paso, Texas

Average Google rating: 4.6

Current Google reviews: 621

Working from 1998, the firm offers a wide range of personal injury services including, but not limited to, construction, slips and falls and bodily injuries as well as worker’s compensation. It is one of the top law firms in the US for workplace injury cases.

23. Morgan & Morgan. - Boston, Massachusetts

Average Google rating: 4.3

Current Google reviews: 2,048

Operating for more than 35 years, Morgan & Morgan has become America’s largest injury firm. Dealing specifically with workplace injuries as well as extensive range of personal injuries and worker’s compensation, this firm provides all kinds of workplace related legal services. Morgan & Morgan is also the largest injury law firm in the US.

22. Parrish DeVaughn Injury Lawyers- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Average Google rating: 4.4

Current Google reviews: 542

Specializing in injury law services, the firm provides both personal injury and worker’s compensation legal help to their clients. They ensure to keep their client’s medical bills, lost wages and pain and suffering in mind while fighting their fight.

21. Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP - Washington DC

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 515

Equipped with a very comprehensive injury related legal service catalogue and AVVO 10 rating, among other honors, the firm provides its customers with top notch lawyers who can navigate them to victory.

20. Morgan & Morgan - Nashville, Tennessee

Average Google rating: 4.4

Current Google reviews: 1,366

Along with operating an office in Boston, Massachusetts, Morgan & Morgan maintains services in Nashville, Tennessee as well.

19. Bachus & Schanker, Personal Injury Lawyers - Denver, Colorado

Average Google rating: 4.5

Current Google reviews: 1526

Practicing various forms of injury legal services along with worker’s compensation, the firm claims to have a record of proven cases. It is one of the best law firms for workplace injury and illness cases in America.

18. Davis Law Group - Seattle, Washington

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 417

Davis Law Group has not only served the country for more than 30 years but their award winning lawyers continue to provide on-the-job injury and worker compensation litigation services that enhances their chances for success.

17. Berg Injury Lawyers- Alameda- San Francisco, California

Average Google rating: 4.6

Current Google reviews: 246

Berg Injury Lawyers have more than 40 years of legal service experience under the belt and competent lawyers for workplace injuries and worker compensation litigation.

16. Hensley Legal Group, PC - Indianapolis, Indiana

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 3,405

As one of the state’s leading law firms, it is not surprising that they cover all angles for workplace injury related legal services, ranging from personal injury to workplace to worker compensation litigation and insurance.

15. DeMayo Law Offices, LLP - Charlotte, North Carolina

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 1,333

Established in 1992, the company has recovered more than $1 billion for their clients whilst providing multifarious services including work-related injuries, worker compensation attorneys, claims and insurance.

14. Schiff & Associates Co., LPA - Columbus, Ohio

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 613

Acquiring various honors like “Best Lawyers”, “lawyers of distinction” and “Super Lawyers” over the span of more than 40 years of work, Schiff and Associates have helped customers looking for workplace injuries and worker’s compensation cases.

13. Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law - Fort Worth, Texas

Average Google rating: 4.7

Current Google reviews: 581

With experienced lawyers, the firm provides necessary work injury and worker’s compensation services. The customers have found them to be efficient and courteous in their dealings.

12. Morgan & Morgan - Jacksonville, Florida

Average Google rating: 4.4

Current Google reviews: 3,133

Morgan & Morgan is yet once more a leading firm in the state of Florida as in other states.

11. Thomas J. Henry Law - Austin, Texas

Average Google rating: 4.7

Current Google reviews: 2,806

This is the largest injury firm in Texas and has gained name nationally by winning numerous awards over the years, in addition to being featured in prestigious magazines like Bloomberg Businessweek, Newsweek.com, Forbes, Fortune and many more. Clients searching for work related injuries and compensation can look to them for help.

