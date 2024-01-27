CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript January 25, 2024

John Mengucci: Thanks, George, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss our second quarter fiscal year '24 results. With me this morning is Jeff MacLauchlan, our Chief Financial Officer. Let's turn to slide four, please. In the second quarter, we delivered 11% organic revenue growth, EBITDA consistent with Q1, and solid free cash flow. In addition, we won $2.2 billion of contract awards, which represents a 1.2 times book-to-bill for both the quarter and on a trailing 12-month basis. More than half of our awards were for new work to CACI, and we continue to have strong Recompete performance as well. Looking forward, we see the second half of fiscal year '24 playing out stronger than we originally expected.

And as a result, we are raising our full-year guidance. Jeff will provide the financial details shortly. Overall, our performance continues to be well aligned with our value creation model focuses on long-term growth and free cash flow per share. Slide five, please. I'm pleased to say that we are seeing growth ahead of plan across many of our new business wins, including our EITaaS award with the Air Force, Spectral with the Navy, and our Intel and Cyber award with the NSA. This performance is reflected in our increased fiscal '24 guidance. So, we expect these programs to support continued growth, healthy profitability, and increasing free cash flow per share in the future. We continue to win in the market by providing differentiated capabilities, investing ahead of need and leveraging our strong past performance, and our business development organization is executing and had an impressive level in winning new work in Recompetes, as well as sustaining a strong pipeline of new opportunities.

Execution of our strategy is currently delivering results. Just a few years ago, our focus was to win one new strategic billion-dollar-plus award each year. Last year, we won three, including our largest-ever by far. This year we've already won one. And we have a strong pipeline of additional opportunities, including several greater than $1 billion in total value. I'm also pleased with our strong track record of Recompete wins this year, which is critical to maintaining the foundation of which we will grow. We win our Recompetes through strong execution, industry-leading talent, and delivering innovation well beyond the initial award. Slide six, please. One area of our continued success is IT modernization. This is an area of enduring demand, driven by the need to modernize our secured network -- and secured networks, develop software and scale, and migrate workloads to the cloud.

During the second quarter, we won two additional network modernization contracts, solidifying our presence across the DoD, following our DIA win last quarter. The Archon Technology we acquired as part of ID Technologies was critical in securing this work. Archon's software-enabled end-user technology allows out-of-the-box commercial devices to securely access supply networks from any location. A combination of Archon's technology and our existing capabilities in the past performance is differentiating CACI in the market. In addition, CACI continues to demonstrate industry leadership in digital application modernization and cloud migration. We are seeing customers accelerate their adoption of cloud both in classified and unclassified environments.

Our recently-announced strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services was the first in the federal space and places us at the forefront of the next wave of migrate applications to the cloud. Our partnership with a technology leader like AWS enables us to deliver high value to our customers. And finally, Agile software development is increasingly a must-have capability in the market. CACI continues to lead the industry and Agile software development at scale, executing the two largest Agile programs in the Federal Government. One of the largest Agile programs is BEAGLE with US Customs and Border Protection which has seen an increased demand given heightened activity at the southern border, and we see a number of additional Agile opportunities in our pipeline.

Slide seven, please. In Electromagnetic Spectrum, we continue to execute our software-defined strategy, invest ahead of need and demonstrate differentiated capabilities to enable our customers to dominate this critical domain. With the expanding global threat environment, we are seeing firsthand every day how the rapid pace of change in technology and our adversaries' capabilities necessitate a faster and more flexible response. For the Navy, this critical need is precisely what Spectral has addressed. While a traditional hardware model cannot readily adapt to these changes, our software-defined technology with open architectures allows us to deliver with the necessary agility, speed, and flexibility. It allows us to build for today's threats and easily adapt as threats change.

In fact, we continue to see demand across all domains in areas of signals intelligence, and electronic warfare. As we mentioned last quarter, the Army was evaluating some of our SIGINT and EW Technology for a program to enable dismounted soldiers that could be detect, identify, geo-locate, and defeat signals of interest. We're pleased to say that this evaluation went extremely well. And we currently expect to receive an order in the second half of fiscal year '24. In addition, we are also seeing increasing interest in our software-defined counter UAS capabilities from the US, as well as from our allies. I'd also like to highlight our successful Recompete wins supporting the Trojan family of systems for the Army, a work CACI has supported for over 20 years.

Similar to Spectral and Trojan we were utilized software-defined technology with open architectures to deliver the speed and adaptability necessary to address the evolving global threats and enable the Army's multi-domain operations. Slide eight, please. In Photonics, we continue to see healthy demand to capture market share and deliver innovation with our optical communications technologies. In our bespoke Photonics business, we are demonstrating unprecedented achievements. Currently, our Deep Space Optical Communications Technology is connecting and transplanting data to Earth from a distance equivalent to the orbit of Mars. The farthest-ever demonstration of optical communications. In addition, the ILLUMA laser communication system was recently launched on international -- to the International Space Station where CACI Razor Communication hardware onboard and the system has successfully communicated from the ISS to an Earth-based ground station.

This technology and innovation is also being driven into the lower-cost, higher-volume, low-swap terminals we are building and delivering below earth orbit. With higher order of volumes coming sooner than we expected, we have accelerated R&D investments through our P&L for both our technology and our capability to produce in volume. These investments will help underpin future growth, profitability, and increasing cash flow. Slide nine, please. Turning to the Macro Environment, we continue to monitor the government fiscal year '24 budget process closing. Despite the ongoing deliberations in Congress, it remains clear that investment spending for national security and modernization needs to continue. Customer demand remains high, funding remains healthy, we continue to see good levels of RPs, awards, and customer activity.

I continue to be very pleased with our strategic positioning in enduring a well-funded areas of need, as evidenced by our strong awards and robust pipeline. Slide 10, please. In summary, our first half performance was in line with our expectations and we are raising our fiscal year '24 guidance to reflect stronger momentum in the second half. We are successfully executing our strategy of investing ahead of need. Developing differentiated capabilities, bidding on fewer larger opportunities, and delivering superior performance to our customers. As a result, we continue to win in the marketplace. And our strong performance positions us to deploy capital in a flexible and opportunistic manner to drive long-term free cash flow per share and shareholder value.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeffrey MacLauchlan: Thank you, John. Good morning, everyone. Please turn to slide 11. Our second quarter results are in line with the expectations we discussed with you last quarter. We generated revenue of $1.83 billion, representing 11% organic growth in addition to a modest contribution from two recent acquisitions in the UK. As John mentioned, we continue to successfully execute our strategy and to win high-value enduring work. Second quarter EBITDA margin was 9.3%, in line with our previously discussed expectations of delivering relatively flattish EBITDA compared with the first quarter. Recall that the secondquarter EBITDA margin includes approximately 60 basis points of drag from zero-margin material volume we discussed last quarter.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $4.36 were 2% higher than a year ago. Higher interest expense was more than offset by greater revenue and operating income, a lower tax provision, and a lower share count. Second quarter operating cash flow excluding our accounts receivable purchase facility was $83 million, reflecting solid profitability and strong cash collections. We reported days sales outstanding or DSO of 47 days, a new record, as we continue to efficiently manage working capital. Free cash flow was $68 million for the quarter. Slide 12, please. We ended the second quarter with 2.3 times leverage of net debt to trailing 12 months EBITDA, flat with the prior quarter. The healthy long-term cash-flow characteristics of our business, our modest leverage, and our access to capital provide us with significant optionality.

We continue to have approximately $337 million remaining of our original $750 million share repurchase authorization. In addition, we are actively engaged in an M&A market that is beginning to look more attractive from a buyer's perspective. As we've discussed, our value-creation model is focused on driving long-term growth in free cash flow per share. We remain well-positioned to deploy capital in a flexible and opportunistic manner to drive long-term shareholder value. Slide 13, please. We're pleased to be raising our fiscal '24 guidance. Let me take a minute to provide some context on the evolution of our guidance for the year. When we provided initial guidance last August, we told you that we expected revenue to be $7 billion to $7.2 billion, with EBITDA margins in the high 10% range.

Additionally, without giving specific quarterly guidance, we indicated that the second half of the year would be greater than the first in terms of revenue and margin. In the first quarter, we raised our revenue guidance for $200 million of zero-margin material sales and reiterated that the underlying profitability excluding those material sales was unchanged. Today, with first-half performance in line with our expectations, and accelerating business momentum in the second half, as well as our strong Recompete win rate and strength of new awards, we are raising our revenue guidance by an additional $100 million to between $7.3 billion and $7.5 billion. We are also reiterating our underlying EBITDA margin expectations in the high 10% range, which again excludes the previously discussed $200 million of material sales in the first half.

As a result, we are also increasing our adjusted net income guidance to between $450 million and $465 million with an attended increase in adjusted EPS to between $19.91 and $20.58 per share, reflecting the higher adjusted net income, as well as our first half share repurchases. And finally, we are raising our free cash flow guidance to at least $420 million based on the increased earnings and continued strong working capital performance. Our increased free cash flow, combined with the benefit of the lower share count, results in a 7% increase in free cash flow per share versus our initial fiscal '24 expectations. To assist with your modeling, we now expect the full-year diluted share count to be approximately 22.6 million shares and our full-year interest expense to be towards the lower end of our previously communicated $100 million to $105 million range.

Slide 14, please. Turning to our forward indicators, CACI's prospects continue to be strong. Our trailing 12-months book-to-bill of 1.2 times reflects strong performance in the marketplace and our first half awards have a weighted average duration of nearly six years. A backlog of $27 billion increased 2% from a year ago and represents almost four years of annual revenue. These metrics provide good long-term visibility into our business. Exiting the second quarter, we expected approximately 94% of our revenue to come from existing programs with less than 5% from Recompetes and less than 2% from new business. Today, less than 3% of remaining -- of the remaining increase is from Recompetes giving us increased confidence in our guidance for the year.

Progress on these metrics reflects our strong business development and operational performance and yields increased confidence in our expectations for the year. In terms of our pipeline, we have $11 billion of bids under evaluation. Over 65% of which are for new business, CACI, and we expect to submit another $14 billion in bids over the next two quarters, with 80% of that for new business. Our ability to maintain a strong pipeline even as we deliver strong awards reflects healthy demand, successful strategic positioning, differentiated capabilities, and disciplined bidding. In summary, we delivered second-quarter and first-half results in line with our previously discussed expectations. We're seeing good momentum in our business and as a result, are raising our full-year guidance.

And we are winning and executing high-value enduring work to support long-term growth, increasing free cash flow per share, and additional shareholder value. With that, I'll turn the call back over to John.

John Mengucci: Thank you, Jeff. Let's go to slide 15, please. In closing, I'm pleased with how our business is performing, both near-term and how we are positioning for future growth. We continue to successfully execute our strategy and our performance enables us to raise our Fiscal '24 guidance for revenue, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow. We are investing, we are winning, we are executing, and we are delivering on our commitments to our customers and to our shareholders. We remain confident in our ability to continue to drive long-term growth, increased free cash flow per share, and generate additional shareholder value. As is always the case, our success is driven by our employees' talent, innovation, and commitment.

To everyone on the CACI team, I am proud of what you do each and every day for our company and for our nation. And to our shareholders, I thank you for your continued support at CACI. With that, Sarah, let's open the call for questions.

