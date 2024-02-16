Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 15, 2024

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.53 EPS, expectations were $0.57. HASI isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to HASI's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

Neha Gaddam: Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome. Earlier this afternoon HASI distributed a press release detailing our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results, a copy of which is available on our website. Some of the comments made in this call are forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties described in the risk factors section of the company's Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those stated. Today's discussions also include some non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is available on our posted earnings release and slide presentation.

Joining me on today's call are Jeff Lipson, the company's President and CEO; Marc Pangburn, CFO; and Susan Nickey, our Chief Client Officer. Susan will be available for the Q&A portion of our presentation. Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Jeff, who will begin on Slide 3. Jeff?

Jeffrey Lipson: Thank you, Neha and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining the call. 2023 was a record year for HASI, producing outstanding results as our non-cyclical and adaptable business model overcame the challenges presented by disruptive capital markets. We increased our distributable earnings by 7% to $2.23 and increased our net investment income by 21%. We were able to close a record volume of $2.3 billion of new investments at a yield greater than 9%. This volume facilitated a 44% increase in our portfolio, which creates a foundation for continued revenue growth. We also declared a dividend of $0.415 for the quarter, an increase of $0.08 on annualized basis from the prior quarter. Our ability to achieve these results in spite of the 2023 operating backdrop, including volatile interest rates, provides us ongoing confidence that our long term business model driven by our climate, clients, asset strategy is exceedingly resilient and the path forward to achieving our financial and climate goals.

Turning to Slide 4. As a reminder, our long term business model is to continue to produce 10% EPS growth, consistent with our first 10 years as a public company. And we have also previously indicated that over the long term, we are targeting a payout ratio of 50%, retaining the remaining 50% of our earnings to re-invest, while shifting to less reliance on equity issuance. Today, we are pleased to announce earnings and dividend guidance over the next three years consistent with our long term business model. Our earnings guidance reflects reacceleration to 8% to 10% compound annual growth through 2026 using a 2023 base year. The midpoint is above our 2023 growth rate, but very slightly below our long term business model due to this period, including significant refinancing activity.

However, this difference between the guidance and the business model should be viewed as a positive data point, as even in more difficult operating environments, the impact on earnings growth is minimal. Our dividend guidance reflects our continued gradual reduction in the payout ratio as we increase our dividend, but at a slower rate than our earnings. We typically paid 100% of our earnings as dividends prior to 2018, gradually reducing the ratio to 71% in 2023, and we expect this gradual reduction to continue to occur during the guidance period with a payout ratio between 60% and 70% as we continue to make progress towards our 50% goal. However, just as the actual dividend per share increased between 2018 and 2023 while the payout ratio was decreasing, investors should expect our dividends to continue to grow during the guidance period.

We would expect to achieve our long term target of a 50% payout ratio later this decade, after which earnings and dividends are expected to have identical growth rates. While we believe our base case model that drives guidance is a balanced view of upside opportunities and downside risks, there are scenarios that would result in earnings above our guidance, including a second investment grade rating, which would presumably reduce our debt costs or expansion of our investment platform, resulting in higher transaction volumes or improved return on underlying investments. Each of these items would have a positive impact on our margin. In summary, this guidance reflects an enthusiastic and confident vision of our company and strategy over the next three years.

And we remain optimistic that we have the talent, client relationships and market opportunity that will result in continued growth and prosperity. Turning to Page 5. I'd like to reinforce that for many years we have consistently accomplished our disclosed objectives. On our Investor Day in March of 2023, we discussed several strategic priorities and in each case kept our promise. We executed on a seamless CEO and CFO transition, invested at higher yields without incremental risk, expanded our fuels, transport and nature segment, continued to access diversified sources of debt, were placed on positive outlook by Fitch, discontinued our REIT election and migrated the business to be less reliant on capital markets via capital-led initiatives and dividend policy.

It is also worth noting that we expect to achieve our prior earnings guidance in 2024 and we are meeting our dividend guidance with today's announcement. We have an unblemished track record of meeting or exceeding our guidance. Achieving our disclosed objectives reflects both the predictability of our lower risk business model and the reliability of our messaging. Turning to Page 6. I'd like to address four items that represent our most frequent investor questions. Beginning with policy. We are attentive of public policy and engage in advocacy efforts. However, we do not fundamentally believe that public policy will have a meaningful impact on our business over the guidance period. Our company has been successful in administrations from either party and thrived prior to the IRA.

In addition, clean energy demand continues to grow exponentially, including at the state and corporate level, and the levelized cost of energy supports further development. Our company is also well positioned to pivot to a variety of investment alternatives, which further provides comfort that public policy changes are not likely to be impactful to our profitability. Regarding interest rate risk, we have prudently navigated this period of interest volatility, which began in 2022. Since that time, we have not wavered in our execution, implementing a strategy of pricing our investments to produce our targeted margins. These higher yielding investments do not include higher risk, but rather reflect broad industry adaptation to higher rates. We've also deployed a hedging program which has allowed us to navigate the high rate environment successfully and minimized the risk of rates moving further upward.

A rooftop view of a busy city skyline with solar energy panels and wind turbines illuminating the skyline.

Next, we are often asked about project delays. However, the risk of potential short term delays in certain asset classes is mitigated by the diversity of our investment strategy, as evidenced by our 2023 investment volumes and our current pipeline. And long term economic fundamentals will allow our clients to maintain active pipelines. Finally, our ability to fund record volumes in 2023 is proof positive that our liquidity and funding strategy is sound. Our risk to capital markets volatility has largely been muted for 2024, as we have already pre-financed much of our pipeline with recent debt transactions. If markets are attractive, we will consider early refinancing of upcoming maturities, but are otherwise in a strong position related to funding needs over the next 12 months.

In summary, and as reflected by our new guidance, we believe the business remains well positioned to address any perceived headwinds. And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Mark.

Marc Pangburn: Thank you, Jeff. I'll start on Slide 7. Underpinning the guidance, Jeff discussed is our pipeline of over $5 billion, which is highly diversified across three markets, eight asset classes, over 30 programmatic clients and over 150 unique transactions, a portion of which represent greater than $25 billion of project CapEx from our 10 largest clients. We continue to be excited about growth in all three markets and the growing number of new clients that we can serve. Our pipeline has grown significantly from $3 billion in 2020 to greater than $5 billion in 2024, a reflection of our success and organizational structure that supports programmatic transactions. A unique element of our business is our ability to pivot between asset classes, seeking the most attractive risk adjusted returns and adapting to market conditions.

Our annual closings since 2020 confirm the power of a diverse asset strategy as our volumes are consistent while our growth in the underlying end markets are not. We continue to see a vastly expanded opportunity set in front of us, driven by the underlying demand in all of our markets for energy transition assets and services. Moving on to Slide 8. For a full year 2023, we are reporting distributable EPS of $2.23. We closed a record volume of new transactions at $2.3 billion. Year-over-year, our volumes increased 28%, distributable NII increased 21% and gain on sale increased 15%. Notably, our portfolio grew 44% providing a much larger base for long term recurring income. And looking to the top right, this portfolio growth is at higher yields with incremental on balance sheet investments yielding greater than 9%, a material shift up relative to prior years.

Continuing to the next slide, we have a track record of stable growth along all notable metrics. Since 2019, we have grown our distributable EPS by a 12% CAGR, distributable NII by a 28% CAGR, and gain on sale by a 23% CAGR. The total managed assets has almost doubled to $12.3 billion highlighting the increasing scale in the business. One key ratio reflecting the benefit of scale is the growth in our key performance metrics relative to SG&A. Year-over-year, combined NII and gain on sale increased by 19%, while SG&A only increased by 2%. While we are happy with this result directionally, we believe there are more benefits to gain as we scale. On Slide 10, our portfolio yield increased to 7.9% while the portfolio grew by $1.9 billion. This growth compares to the previous three year annual average of $700 million.

In the fourth quarter, we funded $609 million of new and previously closed investments and anticipate funding additional commitments of $500 million through 2024. Additionally, with the growth in FTN and community solar, our portfolio has attained a higher level of diversification in 2023. On Slide 11, our focus on profitable growth has contributed to maintaining healthy margins throughout 2023, with a portfolio yield of 7.9% compared to interest expense of 5.0%. In '23, we made incremental investments at an average yield greater than 9% with new cost of debt 7%, and we expect that over time we will benefit from improved cost of funds if a second investment grade rating can be attained. To provide another data point, in our recent corporate debt offering materials, we identified a near term investment opportunities, which are anticipated to yield 11%.

This results in ROEs of mid to high-teens relative to where the offerings priced. Looking along the bottom of the slide. In the past quarters, we've provided additional context to address questions on our '25 and '26 bond refinancings. As a reminder, the base rate for the expected bond refinancings are currently hedged around 3%. Based on market spreads, a theoretical refinancing would result in a blended cost of debt of 5.6%, resulting in a 12.5% ROE. Turning to Slide 12. Our funding platform was critical to our success in 2023. Starting on the top left with over $930 million, our liquidity remains robust. The total liquidity includes approximately $300 million of corporate unsecured debt and non-recourse secured debt, both of which closed in January.

Our current leverage is 2 times debt to equity and 92% is either fixed or hedged. Over the past 12 months, we've raised $1.9 billion of debt, a vast majority of which was used to fund portfolio growth. Importantly, we utilized all sources of debt available to us, highlighting our diverse funding platform. The recent high yield offering, secured debt raise and existing liquidity substantially address our growth debt capital needs for 2024. We will consider opportunistic windows for refinancing or extending our '25 debt maturities throughout the course of this year. While liquidity or balance sheet funding remains strong, we continue to progress our capital light initiatives to further diversify our funding platform. In summary, our execution to date, current liquidity and go forward plans, position us extremely well to capitalize on the opportunity ahead.

I'll now turn the call back to Jeff.

Jeffrey Lipson: Thanks, Mark. Turning to Slide 13. We summarized a few of our sustainability and impact highlights from 2023, including our alignment with the EU taxonomy and other items related to advocacy, disclosure and philanthropic priorities, as well as summarizing the impact of our investments as measured by our carbon count metric. We'll conclude on Slide 14. As I reflect on my first year as CEO of HASI, I am extremely proud of our many accomplishments in 2023 and I remain confident that our three year business planning process has concluded that all of the components of long term success are in place. As I said on Investor Day back in March, HASI is the preeminent climate pure play with a differentiated strategy that allows investors to access the growth trajectory of the energy transition in a low risk business model.

This strategy of focusing on climate positive asset level investing with the leading sponsors and developers continues to be successful and provide ongoing shareholder value. Our business model has proven resilient despite many headwinds, and our new guidance reflects a path forward to consistent profitability and less reliance on capital markets. I thank our dedicated team for their outstanding achievements in 2023 and their enthusiasm and commitment to our future success. Thank you for joining the call. And I'll ask the operator to open the line for questions.

