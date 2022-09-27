U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,632.24
    -22.80 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,051.78
    -209.03 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,766.44
    -36.48 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,657.29
    +1.41 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.93
    +1.22 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,635.20
    +1.80 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.32
    -0.16 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9577
    -0.0035 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9610
    +0.0830 (+2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0663
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8860
    +0.2060 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,036.99
    -20.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.58
    -21.56 (-4.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     
2

Intel debuts new 13th-generation chips to take on AMD amid PC sales slump

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·4 min read

Intel (INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger debuted the company’s 13th-generation Intel Core processors on Tuesday during the chip giant’s annual Intel Innovation event in San Jose, California.

The new chips, codenamed Raptor Lake, are designed to put Intel in the performance lead ahead of arch rival AMD (AMD) in the desktop performance space. They also come as PC sales slump following massive growth during the early days of the pandemic.

Intel says the top-of-the-line version of the chip, the Core i9-13900K, is the fastest desktop processor on the planet. The chip, which is being marketed towards hardcore gamers and creators, packs a whopping 24 processing cores. Those are broken down into eight performance cores and 16 efficiency cores.

The performance cores for the new chip are designed to handle your heavy-duty tasks — think gaming, compiling code, and helping with photo and video editing. The efficiency cores are meant to handle less intensive tasks like web browsing, firing off emails, etc. The idea is that your computer can call on the performance cores when it needs some extra horsepower — and rely on the efficiency cores when you’re doing basic tasks and don’t need to drain your neighborhood’s power grid.

Intel says its new 13th-gen chip is a beast for gamers and creators. (Image: Intel)
Intel says its new 13th-gen chip is a beast for gamers and creators. (Image: Intel)

“The 13th Gen Intel Core family is the latest example of how Intel is enabling amazing experiences to happen on the PC — at scale and across all PC product segments,” Intel Client Computing Group general manager Michelle Johnston Holthaus said in a statement.

The company’s big boast is that the Core i9-13900K chips' speed tops out at a ridiculous 5.8Ghz. That’s important, because it just beats out AMD’s top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 7950X chip, which reaches a speed of 5.7GHz.

Of course, most people are unlikely to snag the Core i9-13900K, as it will likely be out of most users’ price ranges. We’re still expecting exact pricing on the chip, but based on past precedent, expect it to be around the $700 range.

For those looking for something a bit more wallet-friendly, Intel will also have the usual Core i5 and Core i7 chips, which get performance gains over their 12th-generation predecessors. In total, Intel says the 13th-generation line-up will have 22 processors and be available across 125 partner system designs.

In addition to the company’s 13th-generation chips, Intel announced its new Intel Unison software. Designed to better connect your smartphone and your PC, Unison promises improved file transfer capabilities for iOS and Android devices. The company also says you’ll be able to receive text messages, calls, and notifications from your Android phone on your PC.

Intel's Unison software is designed to improve communication between your PC and smartphone. (Image: Intel)
Intel's Unison software is designed to improve communication between your PC and smartphone. (Image: Intel)

This isn’t the only software with these kinds of options. Microsoft offers a similar app, though it only works with Android devices. Apple already allows iOS users to make and receive calls, and to send and receive texts from the iPhone on their Macs. Those users can also start apps on their iPhone and pick up where they left off on their Macs.

Intel’s announcements come at a critical time for the company. Gelsinger is trying to return Intel to its position as the world’s preeminent chip designer and builder. But it’s going to be a difficult journey as the company contends with rivals like AMD, Qualcomm (QCOM), and Nvidia on the design side and TSMC on the manufacturing side.

Intel reported dismal results in the second quarter, missing expectations and pointing to problems with its execution and falling demand for server chips. At the time, Gelsinger announced that Intel would miss its annual sales revenue by as much as $11 billion. The stock is currently hanging on just above its 52-week low of $26.81.

“This quarter’s results were below the standards we have set for the company and our shareholders. We must and will do better. The sudden and rapid decline in economic activity was the largest driver, but the shortfall also reflects our own execution issues,” Gelsinger said at the time.

“We are being responsive to changing business conditions, working closely with our customers while remaining laser-focused on our strategy and long-term opportunities. We are embracing this challenging environment to accelerate our transformation.”

Shares of Intel are down 47% year-to-date. AMD is off as much as 53%, while Nvidia is down 58%.

Will Intel be able to turn things around? That depends on whether the company can meet its ambitious goal of becoming the chip powerhouse it once was and how long the economy will continue to struggle.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest technology business news, reviews, and useful articles on tech and gadgets

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Intel expands developer cloud to enable customers to try out new chips

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp plans to expand the Intel Developer Cloud to allow customers to try a range of new chips before they hit the market, a move it hopes will lure more application developers to use its processors, the company said on Tuesday. A strong software developer ecosystem is increasingly becoming a competitive edge for semiconductor hardware manufacturers. "In some ways Intel is the biggest software company that you've never heard of," said Nick McKeown, who leads Intel’s Network and Edge group, adding that there are over 20,000 software developers at Intel.

  • New home sales unexpectedly jump in August

    Sales of newly constructed homes came at seasonally adjusted annual rate of 685,000, up 28.8% from July's revised pace of 532,000.

  • Intel's 13th-gen CPUs offer up to 24 cores and 5.8GHz speeds

    Intel has finally unveiled its 13th-gen CPUs.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market Begins

    The Federal Reserve's latest 75-basis-point interest rate hike sent another shockwave through the stock market, ramping up worries among investors about inflation and possible recession. Fed officials admit further hikes could come this year, estimating that the benchmark rate could hit 4.4% by the end of 2022, and rise to 4.6% sometime in 2023. If interest rate hikes do ease, the stock market may calm a bit next year.

  • US Consumer Confidence Rises a Second Month to Most Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer confidence rose for a second month in September to the highest since April, indicating a strong job market and lower gas prices are contributing to more optimistic views of the economy.The Conference Board’s index increased to 108 from a 103.6 reading in August, data Tuesday showed. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a reading of 104.6.A measure of expectations -- which reflects consumers’ six-month outlook -- climbed to 80.3, the highes

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Javier Velazquez’s Albar Capital

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten stocks to sell now according to Javier Velazquez’s Albar Capital. If you want to skip our introduction of the hedge fund and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to […]

  • Microsoft’s M12 Leads $20M Strategic Funding for Blockchain Data Platform

    Space and Time decentralized data platform, set to launch later this year, will integrate with Microsoft Azure

  • Tim Cook and Apple Make a Move That Could Annoy China

    Apple no longer wants to be surprised. Like the rest of the multinationals, the iPhone maker has been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic which has exacerbated the disruptions in supply chains. The restrictive measures and lockdowns imposed in China to limit the spread of the virus have particularly affected the local suppliers of many Western companies.

  • 3 New Products That Have Me Excited for Nvidia's Future

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and recent products announced during its 2022 GTC event. Unfortunately, Nvidia's stock price continues to be highly volatile. So I explain why I still plan on holding all my shares.

  • Alienware's Aurora R15 offers improved cooling and the latest Intel and NVIDIA components

    With the latest GPUs and CPUs from NVIDIA and Intel making their way to consumers, Alienware is updating its Aurora desktop to take advantage of those components.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why General Motors Company (GM) is a Trending Stock

    General Motors Company (GM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 3 charts showing that we’re not repeating the housing bubble: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

  • Neogen (NEOG) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Neogen (NEOG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -6.25% and 2.51%, respectively, for the quarter ended August 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • India's Adani Group to invest over $100 billion in next decade

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion over the next decade, most of it in the energy transition business, its Chairman Gautam Adani said on Tuesday, as the ports-to-energy conglomerate accelerates an already aggressive expansion plan. After founding the group in 1988 as a commodities trading business, the 60-year-old has ventured into multiple sectors, mainly in the infrastructure space and in line with the priorities of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "As a group, we will invest over $100 billion of capital in the next decade," Adani, the world's second-richest person, told the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore.

  • Is Nvidia's Stock Cheap Enough to Buy Yet?

    The U.S.'s decision to prevent exports of certain semiconductor chips to China and Russia will cost Nvidia dearly.

  • Housing: Home price growth slowed by record amount in July

    A national measure of prices in July rose 15.8% over the same month last year, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed Tuesday.

  • Binance to train law enforcement to catch crypto criminals

    The world’s largest crypto exchange is working with law enforcement to track and trace suspicious accounts and fraudulent activities.

  • AMD Is My Top Tech Stock Buy Right Now

    The current valuation looks reasonable, especially when considering the company's momentum in market share.

  • Keir Starmer speech: Labour leader pledges new nationalised 'Great British Energy' supplier

    Keir Starmer pledges nationalised 'Great British Energy' firm Labour leader vowed to give the UK its 'future back' Labour MP Rupa Huq suspended over Kwarteng remark We warned you about ‘Trussonomics’, say Sunak backers Comment: PM must choose between U-turn and housing crash Kwarteng’s tax cuts are ‘major experiment' - live updates

  • Why Apple Stock Was Up Earlier This Morning

    Worries over higher interest rates and the economy have sent Apple shares down 14% year to date. There were reports out of China that demand for iPhone 14 Pro was strong and that there was lower demand for lower-priced models. Here's what that might mean for Apple's business.