Why Apple's new iPhones might be worth the upgrade — even without 5G

Apple (AAPL) launched its iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max on Tuesday. The smartphones feature a variety of improvements, including three all-new cameras on the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

But one element missing from the announcement was something carriers and governments around the world have been talking about for years: 5G. Fifth-generation cellular technology, or 5G, is a far faster version of wireless data connectivity than the 4G LTE we currently have. We’re talking websites loading in the blink of an eye, and movies and music downloading faster than ever before.

Apple’s iPhone will likely get that next year, which some analysts believe could hurt sales of the newly-unveiled iPhone 11 lineup.

“We continue to expect iPhone revenue to decline 1% y/y in FY20 as a result of few compelling updates to this year’s devices and increasing awareness related to 5G that may result in consumers waiting to buy a new device,” Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson wrote in his research note following Apple’s event.

The iPhone 11 might not include 5G connectivity, but it's likely still worth the upgrade for many users. (Image: Apple) More

But even if you currently have a 5G smartphone, the major U.S. carriers still don’t have their 5G networks built out. So you won’t be able to take advantage of those super-fast speeds. Instead you’ll likely end up using current 4G LTE networks. And it’s still unclear when 5G connections will be as ubiquitous as 4G LTE. Which means even without the high-speed connectivity of 5G, Apple’s iPhone 11 line might still be worth the upgrade for many users.

The future is 5G

Remember when 4G LTE technology was still rolling out in 2010? The world was still largely dependent on 3G, with web speeds that bordered on frustrating at best. 4G LTE, though, ushered in a new age of connectivity, drastically changing how we do everything from ordering food, getting a cab, and paying for goods. It sent shockwaves through the global economy that are still reverberating today.

People try out the new iPhone 11 Pro during Apple's event on Tuesday, Sept. 10. (Image: Apple) More

5G is expected to do that and more. We’re talking about near-instantaneous connectivity. The fear for Apple, according to Olson, is that as more users become aware of 5G, they’ll hold off on buying this year, and instead purchase what is expected to be next year’s 5G iPhone. That could be especially troubling for Apple in China, where homegrown competitors like Huawei are already launching 5G-capable devices.

That all, however, assumes consumers understand what 5G has to offer.

“Consumers tend to have vague ideas about how tech benefits them,” explained Gartner Research’s Tuong Nguyen.

“For 5G, I assume it’s in the realm of ‘more, better, faster’ without knowing specific details or applications. While everyone wants more, better, faster, I think the most important point question is, are consumers willing to pay for whatever they will be getting, and how much?”

According to a Piper Jaffray survey the vast majority of 1,050 current iPhone owners, 77%, say they would pay a premium for a 5G-capable iPhone.

Apple likely had its reasons for leaving out 5G

When Apple rolled out its first 3G and 4G iPhones, it was months, if not years, behind the launch of 3G and 4G phones by the company’s competitors, explained Nguyen.

“When you look across their device portfolio, they’re selling an experience, rather than the newest technology or feature. In other words, it’s about how you use the tech, not the tech per se,” Nguyen said.