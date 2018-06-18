Your old video games could be worth serious cash

E3 2018 is in the rearview mirror. And while the biggest game show of the year brought us plenty of new games to look forward to, they’re still months from hitting the market. For some gamers, though, the latest and greatest titles aren’t worth waiting for. Instead, they’re hunting through garage sales, flea markets, eBay and speciality stores for games that came out 20 years ago. And they’re willing to pay top dollar.

That’s right, those vintage consoles and games your mom dumped in the basement years ago could be worth some serious cash to the right buyer. Got a copy of “Nintendo World Championships 1990?” Then you’re looking at $100,000. But it’s not all about the cash. Many collectors are more interested in rounding out their personal game libraries, reliving the games they loved as children or simply exploring the history of the gaming industry first-hand.

It’s part nostalgia, part hoarding and part discovery, and it could be in danger of disappearing from the face of the Earth.

Antiques of a new generation

“I collect vintage games pretty much because I’ve been doing it ever since I was handed a video game as a child,” said game collector Paul Solomine during a balmy May afternoon at the Digital Press vintage game shop in Clifton, New Jersey.

“I could never let anything go, because I had such an attachment to all of these games, the amount of time that I’ve spent playing them, the amount of time I’ve spent thinking about them, talking about them.”

Classic consoles and games range as far back as the Magnavox Odyssey and the Atari 2600 from the ‘70s all the way up through the early 2000s and Sony’s seminal PlayStation 2 console.

A version of the Atari 2600 console. (image: Wikipedia) More

Vintage video games from that era are the electronic equivalent of what classic cars or fine China are to older generations. They’ve been around for the majority of collectors’ lives, and hold a special significance for them.

It’s that desire to replay the games he loved and lost, and relive the joy of discovering new digital worlds, that drives David Crosson to collect his favorite vintage titles.

“Just, like, going back and finding these games that you had as a kid and for some reason you probably either traded in or sold it or your parents got rid of it at some point … Getting that back and sort of reliving those memories, that’s kind of a big piece of it,” he said.

Looking forward by looking back

The desire to relive the past often drives people to collect vintage items like video games. And while it may seem counterintuitive, wanting to relieve experiences from the past actually helps us focus on the future.

“A lot of times people think nostalgia is something that keeps you focused on the past,” said North Dakota State University psychology professor Clay Routledge.

Sony’s PlayStation 2 is the best selling console of all time, and is now considered a retro console. More

“What we’ve found in our research is that there’s actually this kind of paradoxical effect where when people are engaging in nostalgic reflection, or are oriented towards nostalgia, they also become more future-focused, and they become more motivated for pursuing more future opportunities for social connection.”

Routledge isn’t an outside observer of video game collecting and nostalgia, either. He’s a card-carrying collector himself.

“Full disclosure: I actually have a pretty modest … video game collection,” Routledge said. “But I have most of the consoles going back to the Atari 2600 and a couple of arcade cabinets in my basement as well. So I’m with these people … I don’t even know how many games I have.”