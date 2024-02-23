Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 22, 2024

Operator: Good afternoon. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Penumbra's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would like to introduce Ms. Jee Hamlyn-Harris, Investor Relations for Penumbra. Ms. Hamlyn-Harris, you may begin your conference.

Jee Hamlyn-Harris: Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us on today's call to discuss Penumbra's earnings release for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. A copy of the press release and financial tables, which includes a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation, can be viewed under the Investors tab on our company website at www.penumbrainc.com. During the course of this conference call, the company will make forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial performance, commercialization, clinical trials, regulatory status, quality compliance and business trends. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties, including those referenced in our 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is scheduled to be filed with the SEC on February 22, 2024.

As a result, we caution you against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we encourage you to review our periodic filings with the SEC, including the 10-K previously mentioned, for a more complete discussion of these factors and other risks that may affect our future results or the market price of our stock. Penumbra disclaims any duty to update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, developments or otherwise. On this call, certain financial measures are presented on a non-GAAP basis. The corresponding GAAP measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in our posted press release. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets and a one-time expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D and adjusted EBITDA excludes a one-time expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D and stock compensation.

Adam Elsesser, Penumbra's Chairman and CEO, will provide a business update; Maggie Yuen, our Chief Financial Officer, will then discuss our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023; and Jason Mills, our Executive Vice President of Strategy, will discuss our 2024 guidance. With that, I would like to turn over the call to Adam Elsesser.

Adam Elsesser: Thank you, Jee. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining Penumbra's fourth quarter and full year 2023 conference call. Our total revenues for the fourth quarter were $284.7 million, a year-over-year increase of 28.7% as reported and 27.9% on a constant currency basis. For the full year 2023, our total annual revenues were $1,058.5 million, representing growth of 25% as reported and 24.7% in constant currency over full year 2022. During the fourth quarter, our global thrombectomy business achieved record revenue of $190.8 million, growing 42.4% as reported and 41.6% in constant currency on a year-over-year basis. Our global embolization and access revenue was $93.9 million representing increasing 7.6% as reported and 6.7% in constant currency over the same period a year ago.

