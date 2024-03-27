Advertisement
Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $69K to $350K

Public Record
·1 min read

City of Ashland

531 Keen Ave., Ashland; Steven W. Dixon to Mike Nelson and Amy Nelson; $140,000.

267 Sherman Ave., Ashland; Scott Wasson to Micah Barrick; $122,000.

214 Lindale Ave., Ashland; Heartland Extreme to Chad Robert Marth; $216,000.

206 and 208 Maple St., Ashland; DKW Rentals to Gavin B. Stoops and Ashley Stoops; $180,000.

813 Ohio St., Ashland; Linda M. King and William E. Kyser to Cameron Nicodemus; $120,000.

902 W. Main St., Ashland; Nikki Gasbare Pasco and Danielle Bechtel to Broken Properties; $69,900.

217 Prospect St., Ashland; Bucket List Real Estate to Timothy Primeau; $162,500.

306-310 E. Washington St., Ashland; Ashland Lawn Care to Ohio Homes; $350,000.

Bailey Lakes

823 Lake Drive, Ashland; The Estate of Anita L. Warner to the Trustee of Treehouse Series; $112,236.06.

Clearcreek Township

4.038 acres, Township Road 1008, Ashland; Vicki Lynn Grant to Ivan A. Mast and Mary G. Mast; $70,000.

Jackson Township

1271 Tupelo Lane, West Salem; Steven P. Seabolt and Shellie J. Seabolt to Richard Beidelschies and Mary M. Beidelschies; $316,000.

Mohican Township

58 Ohio 95, Jeromsville; Andrew J. Swartzentruber and Lizzie A. Swartzentruber to Sunrise Acres Investment; 16.664 acres; $220,000.

Montgomery Township

1126 Township Road 753, Ashland; William E. Clouser and Linda M. Clouser to Jennifer L. McKinley; $112,000.

669 County Road 1302, Ashland; David J. Rausch to Dreamweaver Home Flip; 2.08 acres; $208,450.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $69K to $350K

