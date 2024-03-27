Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $69K to $350K

Associated Press Finance

This quiet village in Senegal is the headquarters of a 115,000-strong rural women’s rights movement in West Africa, We Are the Solution. Across Senegal, women farmers make up 70% of the agricultural workforce and produce 80% of the crops but have little access to land, education and finance compared to men, the United Nations says. “We work from dawn until dusk, but with all that we do, what do we get out of it?” Sonko asked.