Reasons for the Performance of Xponential Fitness (XPOF) in Q1

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, small-cap stocks performed well with varying results from the indexes. The Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 6.07% while the Russell 2000 Value Index was 0.67% down in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) is a boutique fitness franchisor. On June 23, 2023, Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) stock closed at $25.60 per share. One-month return of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) was -3.51%, and its shares gained 97.53% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) has a market capitalization of $1.292 billion.

"Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF), a global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, performed well, driven by strong quarterly results coupled with upbeat guidance for the coming year. Xponential Fitness continues to grow new boutique fitness units while driving up the use of its existing units."

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 18 hedge fund portfolios held Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 16 in the previous quarter.

