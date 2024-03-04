Toyota, Jeep, Hyundai and Ford among 1.4 million vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for more than 380,000 Toyota Tacoma trucks and more than 300,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs, all for increased crash risks.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from Feb. 25 to March 1.

Chrysler recall: More than 338,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles recalled for crash risk

Ram recalls ProMaster vans for seat belt warning system malfunction

Chrysler is recalling 27,744 of its 2022-2023 Ram ProMaster vehicles because they may have a driver seat belt buckle with an incorrect switch sense magnet. The driver’s seat belt warning light and sound may not activate when necessary. An improperly functioning seat belt warning system can increase the chance for a serious injury during a crash, Chrysler said in NHTSA report.

To resolve this issue, mechanics will inspect and replace the driver seat belt buckle as necessary for free. Owner notification letters are expected to be sent on April 12. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC's number for this recall is 02B.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2023 Ram ProMaster

GM recalls Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon for emergency braking fix

General Motors is recalling 55,755 of its 2023 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon pickups because the front camera module (FCM) system may falsely detect an obstacle, causing the automatic emergency braking (AEB) to engage unexpectedly. GM received 234 complaints in the U.S. potentially related to this condition Nov. 29, 2022 to Feb. 6, 2024 – four involved accidents and three involved minor injuries, the company told NHTSA. Unexpected automatic emergency braking can cause the vehicle to abruptly stop or slow down, increasing the risk of a crash, NHTSA said in its recall acknowledgement report.

Dealers will update the FCM software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 8, 2024. Owners may contact GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782 or Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM's number for this recall is A232424660.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Chevrolet Colorado

2023 GMC Canyon

Snow skills: Essential winter tips on how to drive in the snow from Bridgestone's winter driving school

Jeep Grand Cherokee recalls

2023-2024 Jeeps recalled for high beams not activating

Chrysler is recalling 9,433 of its 2023-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUVs because the driver may be unable to quickly activate the high beams when the master headlight switch is set to the Auto position. The inability to conveniently activate high beam headlights may result in reduced visibility for the driver, which can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning, the company told NHTSA.

Dealers will reconfigure the vehicle high beam parameters, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 12, 2024. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is 12B.

Recalled vehicles:

2023-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

More than 338,000 recalled for crash risk

Chrysler is recalling 338,238 of its 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs because the upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle may separate and cause the wheel to fall outward, resulting in a loss of vehicle control, which can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the upper control arm pinch bolts, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 12, 2024. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is 10B.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

250 recalled for steering knuckle issue

Chrysler is recalling 250 of its 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles because an improperly machined steering knuckle may separate between the ball joint and knuckle, causing the wheel to fall outward, resulting in a loss of control and increasing the chance of a vehicle crash without prior warning, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the steering knuckle, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 12, 2024. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is 07B.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

A 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Toyota recalls more than 381,000 Tacoma trucks for crash risk

Toyota is recalling 381,199 of its 2022-2023 Tacoma pickup trucks because the axle shaft sub-assembly may separate from the axle housing due to debris causing improperly secured fasteners. That can affect vehicle stability and brake performance and increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect the rear axle assembly, tighten the axle retaining nuts as necessary, and repair or replace any damaged components, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 13, 2024. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 24TB05 and 24TA05.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2023 Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma pickup truck line up on display during the LA Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Toyota pickups, Lexus SUVs recalled for braking concern

Toyota is recalling 280,663 of its 2022-2024 Tundra, Tundra Hybrid, Lexus LX600, and 2023-2024 Sequoia Hybrid vehicles because unexpected vehicle movement may occur when the vehicle is in neutral and the brakes are not applied. Due to an issue in the design of a certain brake clutch disc, the brake clutch discs may not immediately disengage from the plates, allowing some engine power to continue to transfer to the wheels. As a result, the vehicle could creep forward at a low speed and increase the risk of a crash, the company told NHTSA.

Dealers will update the vehicle's software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 7, 2024. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 24TA02 and 24LA02.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2024 Lexus LX

2023-2024 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid

2022-2024 Toyota Tundra

2022-2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid

Ford Maverick Hybrid recall: Instrument panel issue

Ford is recalling 62,813 of its 2022-2023 Maverick Hybrid pickups because the instrument panel cluster may not properly illuminate warning lights or gauges. An instrument panel that does not illuminate critical safety information, such as the speedometer or warning lights, can increase the risk of a crash, NHTSA said.

Dealers will update the instrument panel cluster software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 18, 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24C01.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2023 Maverick Hybrid

The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat FX4 (EcoBoost engine) and XLT Hybrid models shown the media in Detroit on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

More than 18,600 Toyota, Lexus vehicles recalled for rearview camera images not displaying

Toyota is recalling 18,616 of its 2023 Mirai, Lexus LS500, LS500H, 2023-2024 Lexus ES250, ES300H, ES350, 2024 Lexus LC500, and LC500H vehicles equipped with a Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) system. Due to incorrect programming of the parking-assist electronic control unit (ECU) software, the rearview camera image may not immediately display within a couple of seconds after the shifter is placed into reverse, which may increase the risk of a crash during a backing event, the company told NHTSA.

Dealers will update the parking assist ECU software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 7, 2024. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 24TA01 and 24LA01.

Recalled vehicles:

2023-2024 Lexus ES

2023-2024 Lexus ES Hybrid

2024 Lexus LC

2024 Lexus LC Hybrid

2023 Lexus LS

2023 Lexus LS Hybrid

2023 Toyota Mirai

Toyota Camrys recalled for head restraint fix

Toyota is recalling 4,212 of its 2023-2024 Camry and Camry Hybrid sedans because the second-row center and right-side seats may have insufficiently welded head restraint brackets., which may affect head restraint performance and increase the risk of injury during certain collisions, Toyota said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the 60% rear seat-back frame sub-assembly, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 21, 2024. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 24TB04 and 24TA04.

Recalled vehicles:

2023-2024 Toyota Camry

2023-2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid

The Camry Hybrid returns to Consumer Reports’ top picks list, boasting 47 miles per gallon and “stellar” reliability and efficiency. Price ranges from $28,855-$34,295.

Hyundai Elantras recalled for truck latch issue

Hyundai is recalling 186,588 of its 2015-2016 Elantra compact cars because the trunk latch may become damaged, preventing the opening of the trunk from the inside and may trap a person inside, increasing their risk of injury, NHTSA said.

Dealers will replace the trunk latch base sub-assembly, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 15, 2024. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 256.

Recalled vehicles:

2015-2016 Hyundai Elantra

Kia Telluride recall: High beam headlights may fail

Kia is recalling 35,031 of its 2020 Telluride SUVs because the high beam headlights may fail. The loss of high beams can reduce visibility in certain areas with limited surrounding lighting, thereby increasing the risk of a crash, the company told NHTSA.

Dealers will inspect and repair or replace the high beam headlights, as necessary free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 25, 2024. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC299.

Recalled vehicles:

2020 Kia Telluride

The 2020 Kia Telluride.

Jaguar electric SUV recall to update turn signal indicator

Jaguar is recalling 2,015 of its 2021-2024 Jaguar I-Pace electric SUVs because if one of the turn signals stops working, the turn signal flash rate frequency will not adjust to warn the driver that a turn signal is not working correctly. This may result in the vehicle being operated with a failed turn signal/direction indicator, the turn signal/direction indicator not being seen by following vehicles and increase the risk of a crash, according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will update the software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 12, 2024. Owners may contact Jaguar customer service at 1-800-452-4827. Jaguar's number for this recall is H475.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2024 Jaguar I-Pace

Ford recalls EcoSport rear seat covers for air bag issue

Ford is recalling 207 Ford EcoSport Rear Seat Covers because they may prevent the air bag from deploying correctly. The rear seat covers may prevent the proper deployment of the seat air bag, potentially resulting in delayed or improper deployment of airbag during a crash, and increasing the risk of rear seat occupant injury, the company told NHTSA.

Ford will provide a refund for the rear seat covers (part number VNJ1Z-6163812-A/B). Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S12.

Recalled:

Ford EcoSport Rear Seat Covers

Porsche recall

Porsche is recalling 910 vehicles because the seat belt automatic locking retractor may deactivate early, which can prevent the child restraint system from securing properly. If the seat belt is not lockable so that the seat belt assembly can be used to tightly secure the child restraint seat, there is an increased risk of injury in a crash to the occupant of the child restraint seat, Porsche said in a report filed with NHTSA.

Dealers will inspect and replace the rear three-point belts as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 19, 2024. Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is ARA2.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera 4

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera S

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T

2023 Porsche 911 Targa 4S

2023 Porsche 911 Turbo

2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S

BMW recalls some SUVs for instrument panel issue

BMW is recalling 8 of its 2024 X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i and X7 xDrive40i SUVs because the instrument panel may not have been manufactured properly, which can result in improper air bag deployment or the panel separating during air bag deployment. As a result, the front passenger may not receive adequate restraint – and pieces of the instrument panel could separate and contact vehicle occupants – and could increase the risk of injury, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the instrument panel, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 16, 2024. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 BMW X5

2024 BMW X7

Ford Bronco recall for glass panel detachment concern

Ford is recalling 7,527 of its 2023-2024 Bronco SUVs because the rear quarter glass panels may have been improperly installed to the vehicle hard top, which can allow them to detach creating a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash, the company told NHTSA.

Dealers will inspect and replace the rear glass panels as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 8, 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S10.

Recalled vehicles:

2023-2024 Ford Bronco

This two-door Ford Bronco with molded-in-color hardtop.

BMW recalls XM SUVs for potential tailgate detachment

BMW is recalling 267 of its 2024 XM vehicles because the tailgate panel may detach from the mounting structure due to improper adhesive bonding that occurred during manufacturing. If the panel continued to separate then, in a rare case, the panel could detach from the vehicle which could become a hazard to other road users, BMW told NHTSA.

Dealers will inspect and replace the tailgate panel as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 16, 2024. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 BMW XM

Ford recalls F-150 Lightning electric pickups for battery fix

Ford is recalling 216 of its 2023 F-150 Lightning pickups because the fasteners that secure the junction box bus bars inside the high-voltage battery pack may not have been tightened securely, which can cause electrical arcing and increase the risk of fire. In addition, a “Stop Safely Now” message may occur in the instrument cluster followed by loss of motive power, which can increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect and repair the busbar fasteners and replace any damaged components as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on March 18, 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S11.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

BMW recalls electric vehicles to fix battery

BMW is recalling 4 of its 2024 i4 xDrive40, i4 M50 and i5 eDrive40 vehicles. The high-voltage battery module may contain insufficient weld seams, which can result in the battery overheating, and increasing the risk of a fire, NHTSA said.

Dealers will replace the high-voltage battery module, free of charge. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 BMW i4

2024 BMW i4 M50

2024 BMW i5

