Twitter tests longer character limit

You may soon get to say a lot more on Twitter.

The social media giant announced it is testing a longer character limit.

The change will extend the current 140 characters to 280 for all languages except Japanese, Chinese and Korean.

Users won’t see this change right away, though.

Only a small percentage will be testing it at first, and according to the company, it is just a test and there is no guarantee this change will be available to everyone.

Via Business Insider: http://www.businessinsider.com/twitter-character-limit-expanded-280-characters-2017-9

