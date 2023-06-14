Here’s Why Workiva (WK) Rose in Q1

Mairs & Power, an investment advisor, released “Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund was up 0.83% compared to a 2.57% return for the S&P Small Cap 600 TR benchmark and the Morningstar U.S. Fund Small Blend’s 3.17% return. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Ames, Iowa, Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions. On June 13, 2023, Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) stock closed at $102.90 per share. One-month return of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) was 16.32%, and its shares gained 65.81% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has a market capitalization of $5.494 billion.

Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund made the following comment about Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Also helping relative performance were Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in Technology, an Iowa-based provider of software for reporting and governance that is seeing early traction in ESG data collection and reporting which is a newer market for the firm."

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 21 hedge fund portfolios held Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 15 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in another article and shared Artisan Partners' views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

