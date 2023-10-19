How to find the best cash-back credit cards for October 2023

Cash-back credit cards allow you to earn a percentage of your purchases back as cash rewards. This can mean everything from your groceries, gas, and Amazon splurges has a return on the purchases you’re already making. And while it might not take the full sting out of the bill at the end of the month, it’s a benefit that can serve as a nice chunk of change for miscellaneous expenses.

However, not all cash-back credit cards are created equal, and finding the best one for your needs requires careful consideration.

What is a cash-back credit card?

Simply put, a cash-back credit card is a type of rewards credit card that offers cash rewards instead of points, miles, or other bonuses. Whether you’re buying work clothes, filling up your gas tank, or treating yourself to a nice dinner, a cash-back credit card allows you to earn a percentage of your purchases back. These cash rewards typically come in the form of

A statement credit

Direct deposit into a bank account

Physical check

The amount of cash back you can earn varies depending on the card and the category of your purchase. Some cash-back credit cards also offer bonus cash back in certain categories that rotate quarterly. For example, you might earn 5% cash back on dining during one quarter; the next quarter, it could be 5% cash back on travel. These rotating bonus categories can be a great way to maximize your cash-back earnings.

Cash-back credit card earning categories

Each card issuer has different earning categories or eligible purchases for each credit card they offer. Here are all the main spending categories:

Gas stations

Grocery stores

Dining and delivery services

Entertainment

Streaming services

Travel

Transportation (like Uber)

Drugstores

Hotel bookings

Home improvement stores

Rental cars

Retailers

With many cash-back credit cards, there is the all-encompassing “everything else” category, which typically covers almost anything you purchase using your card.

What does not count as eligible purchases?

All fees, including annual fees, transaction fees, and balance transfers, are the big ones that do not earn you cash back. Here are a few more to know about:

Cash advances

Other cash-like transactions

Lottery tickets

Casino gaming chips

Race track wagers or similar betting transactions

Any checks that access your account

Interest

Unauthorized or fraudulent charges

Check with your card issuer for what all does not count toward your earnings.

How does a cash-back credit card work?

When you make a purchase with a cash-back credit card, you'll earn a certain percentage of that purchase back as cash rewards. For example, if you have a cash-back credit card that offers 2% cash back on all purchases and you spend $100 on groceries, you'll earn $2 in cash-back rewards. These rewards can add up over time and can often be cashed in once you've reached a minimum threshold.

Once you've earned enough cash-back rewards, you can typically redeem them in a variety of ways. Some credit card issuers allow you to apply the cash back as a statement credit, which can help offset your balance. Others may offer the option to have the cash back deposited directly into your bank account, giving you the flexibility to use the funds however you choose.

Factors to consider when choosing a cash-back credit card

When it comes to choosing a cash-back credit card, there are several important things to take into account.

Interest rates

Annual fees

Cash-back percentage

Redemption options

Interest rate

The interest rate, often expressed as the annual percentage rate (APR), is the cost you pay for borrowing money if you carry a balance from one month to the next. Your cash-back rewards can quickly be voided if you're paying high interest on carried balances.

Interest is only charged on the balance at the end of each billing cycle. So, it doesn’t matter if you charge $10 or $10,000, if you pay it off before the end of the billing cycle you don’t owe any interest on the credit you used.

Annual fee

Several cards offer no yearly charge, while others might have fees ranging anywhere from under $75 to $500+. The essential thing isn't the fee itself. Instead, you should ask, "Will the perks make up for the expense?"

When it comes to credit card rewards programs, it's vital to estimate your yearly gains for that specific rewards layout. To determine this, consider your regular expenditures and match it with the card's reward rate.

Let's say you're looking into a card that provides a continuous 1.5% cash back and your typical spending is about $400 every week. Here's a simple calculation of your expected annual reward:

$400 each week x 52 weeks = about $20,800 spent yearly

$20,800 x 0.015 (1.5% cash back) = $312.

Now compare this against the annual fee to determine if the trade-offakes sense financially.

Look at the card from multiple viewpoints, if the cash back doesn't cover the annual fee, but you get other benefits that you deem worthy, then don’t let the fee overshadow the card's personal value to you.

Yahoo Insight: Look at the card from multiple viewpoints, if the cash back doesn't exactly cover the annual fee, but you get other benefits that you deem worthy then don’t let the fee overshadow the card's personal value to you.

Cash-back percentage

Rule of thumb – you want the highest percentage in your top spending category. For example, if you frequently spend a significant amount on groceries, you may want to choose a cash-back credit card that offers a higher percentage of cash back for supermarket purchases.

On the other hand, if you tend to spend more on dining out or travel, you may want to look for a card that offers higher cash-back percentages for those categories.

Redemption options

For redemption options, think about what would be most convenient, most beneficial, and offer the most cash for you. If you prefer to have the cash-back rewards applied directly to your credit card statement, then a card offering statement credits may be the best choice.

On the other hand, if you prefer to have the cash back deposited into your bank account, a card that offers direct deposits may be more suitable.

Don't overlook all of the other perks. Some cash-back credit cards may offer additional benefits, such as low introductory APR, sign-up bonuses, extended warranties, purchase protection, or travel insurance.

These extra features can add value to your overall credit card experience and should be considered when selecting the right one for you.

3 types of cash-back credit cards

When it comes to cash-back credit cards, there are several different types available to suit various spending habits and preferences. Let's take a closer look at each type:

Flat-rate cards

Flat-rate cash-back cards offer a set percentage of cash back on all purchases, regardless of category. This means that you'll earn cash back at the same rate if you're buying groceries, filling up your gas tank, or treating yourself to a new gadget. These cards are simple and straightforward, making them a good option for those who want a hassle-free earning experience.

One of the advantages of flat-rate cards is that you don't have to worry about keeping track of different spending categories or activating bonus rewards. With every purchase, you'll earn a consistent cash-back percentage, which can be a great way to maximize your rewards without any extra effort.

Example: If you have an average weekly spend of $500 and a flat rate credit card that offers 1.5% cash back on every purchase with unlimited earning potential, your annual earnings could look like this

Total spend: $500/week x 52 weeks = $26,000

Total annual cash-back value: 1.5% x $26,000 = $390

Tiered-rewards cards

Tiered-rewards cash-back cards offer different cash-back percentages for different spending categories. You may earn a higher percentage on groceries and gas purchases, while earning a lower percentage on other categories like dining or travel.

These cards can be advantageous if your spending aligns with the higher cash-back categories. If you frequently spend a significant amount on groceries or gas, a tiered-rewards card can help you earn more cash back in those specific areas.

Example: If you have a cash-back card with 5% on gas, 3% on groceries and 1% on everything else, this is what your annual cash back could be.

Your total annual earnings (assuming there was no cap) would be $582.40.

Rotating categories cards

Cash-back cards with rotating bonus categories offer higher cash-back percentages on select categories that change every few months. You may earn 5% cash back on groceries and gas from January to March, but then those categories change to something else for the next quarter.

These cards can be beneficial if you're willing to track and adjust your spending based on the rotating categories to maximize your cash-back rewards. If you're someone who enjoys the thrill of strategizing and optimizing your credit card usage, rotating categories cards can be a fun way to earn extra cash back.

Example: From January to March, you (the cardholder) might earn a boosted 5% cash back on groceries and gas. But once April rolls around, those bonus categories switch, and for the next three months (April to June), they can earn the same 5% rate, but this time on dining and entertainment expenses.

This pattern continues throughout the year, with the highlighted categories shifting every three months, allowing you the opportunity to maximize rewards on a diverse range of spending throughout the year.

Tips for maximizing your cash-back rewards

Now that you understand the different types of cash-back credit cards, let's explore some tips for getting the best bank for your buck in terms of your rewards.

Align your spending habits with your card

To maximize your cash-back rewards, it's important to choose a card that aligns with your spending habits. Consider the categories you spend the most on and choose a card offering higher cash-back percentages.

Pay your balance in full each month

To avoid paying interest on your credit card balance and maximize your cash-back rewards, pay your balance in full each month. By doing so, you'll avoid accruing interest charges and ensure that your cash-back rewards aren't offset by finance charges.

Common mistakes to avoid with cash-back credit cards

While cash-back credit cards can be a great way to earn rewards, there are some common mistakes you should avoid.

Overspending to earn rewards. It can be tempting to overspend in order to earn more cash-back rewards, but this can quickly lead to debt and financial trouble. It's important to only spend what you can afford and to use your cash-back credit card responsibly.

Ignoring the fine print. Before applying (or getting preapproved) for a cash-back credit card, it's crucial to thoroughly read and understand the terms and conditions. Pay close attention to any annual fees, expiration dates for earned rewards, and any restrictions or limitations on earning or redeeming your rewards.

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.