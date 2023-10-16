How to find the best travel credit cards for October 2023

Travel credit cards aren’t only for jet-setters and business travelers. Whether you travel once per year or you’re rapidly checking off bucket list destinations, these rewards credit cards can lead to deep discounts on weekend trips, upcoming holiday fares, or a once-in-a-lifetime dream vacation.

But the key to getting the most value from a travel credit card is choosing the right one. Among travel cards available today, you’ll find everything from no-fee everyday rewards to luxury benefits for a premium price tag.

Your specific travel preferences and budget can make a big difference in finding the perfect travel card for your next trip. Here are some tips to help you get started.

What is a travel rewards credit card?

Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. You’ll typically get the best redemption value when you redeem those rewards toward travel — though your specific card may offer different options.

Travel credit cards also have added perks and benefits to simplify your travels or help you save money. These may include annual travel credits, airport lounge access, travel insurance protections, credits toward TSA PreCheck or Global Entry, and more.

Beyond their rewards and benefits, travel credit cards work like other cards you may already have in your wallet. They often require great credit to qualify and have very high interest rates and fees. Like any other credit card, make sure you charge to your travel card only what you can afford to pay off in full when your statement balance is due, to avoid high interest payments.

Types of travel credit cards

When you’re comparing travel credit cards, it can be helpful to separate them into two distinct types: general travel rewards cards and co-branded airline and hotel cards.

Think about your specific travel preferences to decide which type is best for you:

General travel rewards cards

With a general travel credit card, you’ll earn points or miles on eligible purchases, which you can put toward a number of flexible redemption options. General travel credit cards include cards like the following:

Many of these travel card issuers have their own travel portals, like Chase Ultimate Rewards or American Express Membership Rewards. You can use these to book flights, hotels, rental cars, and more. They may also have a number of travel partners, to which you can directly transfer points or miles. For example, American Express Membership Rewards points transfer to Delta SkyMiles at a rate of 1:1.

The flexibility of general travel cards means you can travel with various airlines or hotel brands and get the best bang for your buck. Each time you’re ready to book, shop around between the portal or partners and compare the best options for your specific travel plans.

These credit cards also allow other redemption options, such as statement credits, gift cards, and cash back. But you’ll generally get the best value by redeeming points or miles for travel.

Airline and hotel credit cards

Airline and hotel credit cards are typically co-branded between the card issuer and the airline or hotel chain. Here are a few examples:

These cards are best suited for travelers who prefer to fly with a specific airline or stay at a certain hotel chain. Maybe you live near a hub airport, frequent a destination where a specific airline offers the most direct flight options, or you enjoy the perks of a specific hotel’s loyalty program.

Instead of flexible rewards points or miles, you’ll earn points or miles within the airline or hotel rewards program, like Marriott Bonvoy points or American Airlines AAdvantage miles — and get a boosted rewards rate when you spend directly with the airline or hotel. These cards often offer a faster path to elite status tiers within these programs, too.

The added benefits of co-branded cards are designed to appeal to loyal airline or hotel customers. For example, your airline card may get you priority boarding, upgrades, free checked bags, and in-flight discounts. And your hotel card may offer early check-in or late checkout, annual free night awards, and on-site credits.

Co-branded travel cards aren’t for everyone, but they can add a lot to your travel experience if you have a strong airline or hotel preference.

How to choose the best travel credit card

Here are a few key details to look for in any new travel credit card:

1. Annual fee

No matter your budget, there’s a travel credit card with an annual fee that fits. You can find solid no annual fee options, like the Discover it® Miles general travel card or Hilton Honors American Express co-branded card. But there’s also The Platinum Card® from American Express, which may set you back $695 per year (see rates & fees) but comes with an abundance of valuable benefits and perks that can potentially give you even more value back each year.

The most important thing to keep in mind when deciding whether an annual fee is worth it for you is whether you can get enough out of the rewards and benefits to outweigh the cost — without spending more than you otherwise would or can afford.

2. Sign-up bonus

For new cardholders, a sign-up bonus can offer major first-year value. These bonuses may be worth anything from 10,000 to 100,000 bonus points or miles — which can translate to hundreds of dollars in rewards value.

However, you should compare the terms of the bonus to your own budget before you apply. For example, you may need to spend $4,000 within the first three months of opening your card before you can earn the 60,000 bonus points. If that’s not within your typical spending, be careful not to take on debt to meet the spending threshold. Accruing high interest on balances can quickly outpace even the best bonus.

One smart strategy is opening a new travel credit card when you’re booking a trip you’ve been saving for. You may already be prepared to spend more than usual, which can help you reach the bonus requirement faster. Plus, you can earn rewards on those travel purchases for future trips.

3. Rewards

Rewards are one of the biggest reasons many people open a travel credit card.

Earning rewards with travel cards often works in one of two ways. You’ll either earn rewards on your everyday spending (groceries, gas stations, restaurants) to redeem toward future travel, or earn rewards on your travel spending to put toward future travel.

Some cards offer a combination of these rewards, but knowing which type of spender you are can be useful. If your monthly budget is largely dedicated to everyday spending, you may get more value from the former. But if you travel frequently and spend a lot of money on flights, hotels, and rental cars, you can quickly rack up more points with travel-based rewards categories.

4. Travel perks and benefits

Many travel rewards credit cards — especially the most premium cards with high annual fees — really shine when it comes to added perks and benefits. These benefits can help you offset the annual fee and save money each time you travel.

Take the $395 annual fee Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, for example. Each year, you’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel and 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) on your account anniversary. Already, that’s enough to wipe out the annual cost — before accounting for any rewards and other benefits (like up to $100 in fee credits toward TSA PreCheck or Global Entry and Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership).

Just remember: Choose a card with benefits that help you save on purchases you would still have made otherwise. If you tend to arrive shortly before takeoff and don’t care about airport lounge access, you won’t actually get the $200 potential value from that benefit.

Should you get a travel credit card?

Travel rewards credit cards can make a great addition to your wallet, even if you only travel a few times per year. Be sure to compare different travel card options to find the combination of annual fee, rewards, benefits, and sign-up bonus that works best for your travel plans and spending.

There may be a few reasons why a travel credit card isn’t right for you, though:

You’re already in credit card debt. Avoid adding another card — especially one with a potentially high annual fee — to your wallet if you already have high-interest debt. Eliminating those balances will help you save a lot more in interest than any value travel rewards could offer.

You don’t want to keep up with a rewards strategy. Travel credit cards can be most lucrative if you maximize how you earn and redeem rewards. If you don’t want to spend the time strategizing bonus categories and the best redemption options, a credit card with a simpler rewards structure may be better for you.

You don’t have great credit. Travel credit cards generally require a good-to-excellent credit score to qualify for approval. If your credit isn’t in a great place right now, focus on improving your score before you apply for a new card.

If you're ready to open a travel credit card, time your application wisely. The spending thresholds to earn your welcome bonus can be high, so you may want to plan your application around your next trip. The money you’ve already saved can help you score the bonus when you book your travel, and you’ll also earn bonus points or miles for your next trip.