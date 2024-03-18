Costco Anywhere Visa® Card review: Members earn cash rewards for future Costco spending

If your idea of a perfect Saturday morning is shopping for freezer goods and pantry staples at Costco, a Costco credit card could be a great addition to your wallet. It has rewards designed to help bring down the price of your next Costco haul, plus no annual fee.

The Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi is a solid cash-back credit card with a ton of potential savings for members of the wholesale club. Here’s everything you need to know before you apply:

Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi

Annual fee: $0

Welcome offer: N/A

Rewards:

4% cash back on eligible gas and EV charging (up to the first $7,000 spent per year, then 1%)

3% cash back at restaurants

3% cash back on eligible travel purchases

2% cash back on other Costco and Costco.com purchases

1% cash back on all other spending

APR

The Costco Anywhere Visa has a variable 20.49% APR. That’s slightly lower than many other cards today, but it’s still a high APR. Carrying any balances with this card could lead to high-interest debt if you spend more than you can afford.

There is also no intro APR offer, so the regular APR will kick in for any balances not paid by the due date.

Annual fee

There is no annual fee for the Costco credit card. However, you will need an active Costco membership to be approved.

Annual personal memberships cost $60 for Gold Star Members and $120 for Executive Members. The Executive membership tier offers a 2% annual reward (up to $1,000) on Costco spending, which applies in addition to any rewards you earn with your Costco credit card.

Your Costco membership will auto-renew onto your Costco Anywhere Visa card (if you’re not already enrolled in auto-renewal) and you’ll earn rewards on the fee.

Welcome offer

This Costco credit card has no cash welcome bonus offer for new cardholders.

Rewards rate

These are the rewards categories the Costco credit card offers — which extend even beyond Costco purchases.

4% cash back on eligible gas and electric vehicle charging (including Costco gas stations; up to $7,000 spent per year, then 1%)

3% cash back at restaurants

3% cash back on eligible travel purchases (including Costco Travel)

2% cash back on other Costco and Costco.com purchases

1% on all other purchases

How to earn rewards

You’ll earn cash-back rewards every time you make an eligible purchase with your Costco credit card. There are some exceptions to eligible bonus spending, though — for each of the non-eligible purchases below, you’ll earn only 1% cash back.

4% cash back does not apply to gas purchases at non-Costco superstores, supermarkets, and warehouse clubs. Gas not used for cars is also excluded.

3% cash back at restaurants does not apply to bakeries, and may not apply to restaurants or cafes inside of department stores, grocery stores , or warehouse clubs.

The 3% cash back travel category has some select exclusions: timeshares, campgrounds, bed and breakfasts, train tickets, and other commuter travel purchases.

In addition, non-purchase transactions earn no rewards. These include cash advances, balance transfers, interest and fees, lottery tickets, and fraudulent charges.

How to redeem rewards

Unlike many cash-back credit cards , the Costco Anywhere Visa offers little flexibility in how you redeem and use your rewards.

Each year, you’ll receive the previous year’s cash back as a rewards certificate with your February billing statement. You can use the certificate like cash at Costco warehouse locations, but there are some important restrictions:

You must use your rewards certificate by December 31 the year you receive it

You can only use your rewards at a Costco warehouse in the U.S. (including Puerto Rico) — not online or at Costco gas stations

You must redeem your rewards certificate in a single transaction

You may also use your rewards to purchase a Costco Shop Card, which works like a store gift card. This is a useful option if you have more rewards than you can spend in one trip or you’re unable to use your rewards before the December 31 deadline. Unlike the rewards certificate, you can also use the gift card online or at Costco gas stations.

Additional benefits

Aside from rewards, there aren’t many additional benefits you’ll get from a Costco credit card. The benefits you will get are fairly standard amongst rewards cards . These include no foreign transaction fees, travel and emergency assistance services, travel accident insurance, and roadside dispatch.

Who is the Costco Anywhere Visa best for?

Not only does the Costco Anywhere Visa offer a great return on several everyday categories — even outside of Costco spending — but it’s also one of the only card options for bonus rewards at Costco.

Many credit cards with grocery or supermarket rewards categories exclude wholesale clubs like Costco from eligibility. If you shop at Costco regularly, this card is one of the only ways to maximize what could potentially be one of your biggest monthly budget items.

Plus, it also offers a ton of additional savings.

Let’s say you’re a regular Costco shopper and pay $120 for annual Executive Membership. Each month, you do the majority of your family’s grocery and household spending at the wholesale club, totaling around $500. Over a year, that’s about $6,000. You also spend about $120 on gas each month and another $200 on dining out — both of which you charge to your card.

Here’s a look at what rewards you could earn over a year:

If you already think your Costco membership is worth the annual cost, you may not consider the fee cost in your rewards calculation. But the amount you spend at Costco each year and the membership tier you choose can affect your net rewards.

You’ll pay less for Gold Star membership, but Executive members earn an added 2% in annual Costco rewards. If you spend enough with Costco each year, that could be enough to wipe out the fee altogether (like in our example above). On top of that, your Costco Anywhere Visa card rewards total nearly $250 more in cash back, and you could earn even more depending on your spending outside of these categories.

Before you apply, make sure to look back at your spending and budget to determine the right options for you.

Costco Anywhere Visa pros

Everyday savings: Not only can you earn Costco rewards with this card, but more everyday bonus categories can help you save on your regular spending at restaurants, gas stations, and even on travel.

No annual fee: Outside of Costco membership, this card has no annual fee. If you already use a Costco membership for savings with the wholesale club, you won’t pay any extra to earn additional rewards with this card.

Combine with Executive Membership rewards: If you have the $120/year Executive Membership from Costco, you may already earn 2% rewards on your Costco spending. With a Costco Anywhere Visa, you’ll earn those rewards plus 2% credit card rewards on your Costco spending.

Costco Anywhere Visa cons

No added benefits: Beyond rewards, this card has few added benefits for cardholders. If you’re looking for annual credits or partner perks, consider more general rewards credit cards .

Limited redemptions for rewards: Inflexible rewards are one of the Costco card’s big drawbacks. You’ll only receive rewards once per year and must use them in a single transaction at U.S. Costco store locations. For more flexibility, you may want to look at regular cash-back credit cards or rewards credit cards.

Where can you use your Costco credit card?

You can use the Costco Anywhere Visa with any retailer that accepts credit card payments. It’s a co-branded card between Costco and Citi and runs on the Visa network, one of the most widely accepted credit card networks worldwide.

If you don’t have a Visa credit card already, this could be another incentive to consider the Costco credit card. Costco accepts all Visa credit cards (plus non-credit card payments including cash, debit cards, and checks).

How to make a Costco Anywhere Visa payment

The Costco credit card is issued by Citi, so you’ll make all of your payments through your online Citi account (not through Costco). Here are your options from the issuer:

Online payment through your Citi account

Phone: 1-855-378-6467

Mail:

PO Box 78019

Phoenix, AZ 85062-8019

Costco Anywhere Visa customer service info

Phone number: 1-855-378-6467

Costco Anywhere Visa card login page

Alternative cards to consider

If you’re not already a Costco member or looking for more flexible cash rewards, here are a few more cash-back credit cards to compare:

Why we like it: The Blue Cash Everyday from Amex is a no annual fee cash-back card ( see rates and fees ) with a $200 cash welcome bonus you can earn when you spend at least $2,000 within the first six months. Ongoing rewards include 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, on U.S. online retail purchases, and at U.S. gas stations — each up to $6,000 spent per year, then 1%. Every other purchase earns 1% cash back. There’s also an introductory 0% APR offer and added annual benefits via partner brands.

Why we like it: Chase Freedom Unlimited is a cash-back credit card with no annual fee that offers a flat 1.5% back on all non-bonus spending. But you can also earn 5% cash back on travel bookings through Chase Travel and 3% cash back at drugstores and on dining (including eligible delivery). As a new Chase Freedom Unlimited cardholder, you’ll earn an additional 1.5% back on every purchase — even spending in bonus categories — up to the first $20,000 spent in the first year, for a potential $300 in added cash back.

Why we like it: Walmart may be a superstore rather than a wholesale club, but the Walmart Rewards Mastercard is another co-branded card that offers a lot of savings on groceries. You’ll earn 5% cash back on Walmart.com; 2% cash back at Walmart stores, Murphy USA and Walmart gas stations, restaurants, and on travel; and 1% cash back on all other purchases. There’s no annual fee and for the first year, your Walmart in-store purchases earn a boosted 5% cash back when you use Walmart Pay with your card.

