Fortiva® Mastercard® Credit Card review: A credit-builder card with no deposit required but high fees

The Fortiva® Mastercard® Credit Card is an expensive option targeted at consumers with less-than-stellar credit. While this card doesn’t require a security deposit like many credit-builder cards, it comes with very high fees and rates.

Fortiva offers an option to prequalify for its card, but you’ll be subject to a hard credit pull when you formally apply. Here’s what to know about this credit card and potential alternatives worth considering.

Annual fee : $49 to $175 in the first year, $0 to $49 after that

Welcome offer : None

Rewards : Up to 3% cash back on qualifying gas, grocery, and utility purchases; 1% cash back on other purchases.

More details: Access a credit limit up to $1,000. Annual maintenance fee of $60 to $159 applies after the first year

APR

The Fortiva credit card has a 22.74% to 36% APR that varies based on your creditworthiness.

Annual fee

With this card, you’ll pay an annual fee ranging from $49 to $175 in the first year, then $0 to $49 afterward. These fees are high for a credit-builder card, and the fee range is broad. Unfortunately, Fortiva isn’t transparent about how it determines your annual fee, so it’s unclear how to keep this cost on the lower end.

Welcome offer

The Fortiva credit card doesn’t include a welcome offer for new card members.

Intro offer

There’s no introductory APR offer with this card, either. The regular APR of 22.74% to 36% applies immediately.

Rewards rate

Fortiva indicates that card members may earn rewards, but it isn’t clear about whether it offers this benefit to everyone. Those who are eligible can earn 3% cash back on qualifying gas, grocery, and utility purchases, and 1% back on other eligible purchases.

How to earn rewards

You can earn cash back on eligible purchases if approved for a Fortiva card. Certain transactions, such as interest charges, fees, balance transfers, and cash advances, don’t earn rewards. This is fairly standard for credit cards, though.

How to redeem rewards

Any cash back earned with your Fortiva credit card is automatically redeemed as an annual statement credit in the month of your account anniversary. Cardmembers don’t have any other redemption options.

Additional benefits

No deposit requirement : The Fortiva credit card doesn’t require a security deposit, as is common with other cards designed to help you build credit.

Prequalification option: You can prequalify for this card with a soft credit check to determine if you’re likely to be approved, which means no dip in your credit score until you formally apply.

Who is the Fortiva credit card best for?

Overall, we don’t recommend the Fortiva credit card due to its high rates and fees. The company’s lack of transparency around fee calculations and its limited cash-back redemption options are also significant drawbacks.

However, this card does offer a credit limit of up to $1,000 with no security deposit required — and can help build your credit if used responsibly. While other cards can offer better perks with lower fees, the Fortiva card may be an acceptable choice for some applicants if you can qualify for a lower-end annual fee and don’t plan to carry a balance.

Fortiva credit card pros

No security deposit required

Option to prequalify to determine the likelihood of approval

Cardmembers may earn up to 3% cash back on eligible purchases

$0 liability protection against unauthorized charges

Fortiva credit card cons

High annual fees and maintenance fees may apply with this card

Fortiva isn’t transparent about how annual fees are determined

You’ll pay a higher-than-average APR if you carry a balance

Cash-back rewards can only be applied once annually as a statement credit

Requests to increase your credit limit are not accepted

Where can you use the Fortiva credit card?

The Fortiva credit card can be used wherever Mastercard is accepted. You can also use this card internationally, though a 3% foreign transaction fee will apply on your purchases.

How to make a Fortiva credit card payment

There are three ways to make a payment:

Online : Log into your Fortiva account dashboard to make a payment.

By mail :

Account Services

P.O. Box 105555

Atlanta, GA 30348-5555

By phone: 800-245-7741

Fortiva credit card customer service info

Fortiva customer service representatives are available Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, and can be reached through these channels:

Alternative cards to consider

The Fortiva credit card is a relatively expensive option if you’re trying to improve your credit. Cardmembers may earn rewards, though the cash back you earn likely won’t offset potential fees and interest charges. Consider these alternatives if you want to build credit.

Why we like it:

Capital One is much more transparent about its fees and benefits than Fortiva. You won’t pay an annual fee with its Platinum Secured Card, though this card doesn’t earn rewards and requires a security deposit of $49, $99, or $200.

That said, your security deposit will be refunded with responsible use, and Capital One automatically considers you for credit line increases every six months, and you may eventually upgrade to an unsecured card. You’ll also get other benefits like $0 fraud liability and the option to track your credit score through Capital One CreditWise.

Why we like it:

If you’re concerned about your credit, another hard credit pull may be the last thing you want. Fortunately, the OpenSky Secured Visa Card doesn’t require a hard credit check like the Fortiva credit card, and it can help you build credit with responsible use.

OpenSky Secured Visa card members pay a $35 annual fee, and a $200 minimum security deposit is required with this card. But if you use your card wisely, you may be considered for credit line increases and an automatic upgrade to an unsecured card with no annual fee.

Why we like it:

With the Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card, you can earn a straightforward 1.5% unlimited cash back on all your purchases. You also won’t pay an annual fee with this card, though it does require a minimum $200 refundable security deposit.

You can redeem any cash-back rewards you earn for cash, a statement credit, or gift cards. This card comes with other perks like $0 liability protection for unauthorized charges, automatic credit line reviews, and the benefit of upgrading to an unsecured card with responsible use.

