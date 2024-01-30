Ready to file your taxes and watch that refund check hit your bank account? This year, the federal government promises a new era of easy, inexpensive tax preparation with free filing options from the Internal Revenue Service.

While the ability to use online forms to file your taxes has long been an option, most taxpayers needed guidance to navigate the slew of schedules required to prepare and file a typical tax return.

This year’s tax return process has been streamlined with options for free tax filing available either through the IRS or other programs detailed below that allow you to file taxes online for free.

7 ways to file your taxes online for free

Looking for a filing option that allows you to pay less to pocket a tax refund or pay the taxes you owe? Learn how you can file your taxes for free or at a reduced cost.

1. Qualify for IRS Free File

In partnership with the Free File Alliance, the IRS offers IRS Free File to eligible tax filers with an adjusted gross income (AGI) or taxable income of less than $79,000 in 2023. This free federal tax preparation software uses a series of simple questions to help complete your tax return. It’s best for those who aren’t itemizing expenses, don’t own a business, and don’t require extensive adjustments.

Free File also includes access to free state tax returns for some taxpayers. You can check to see if you qualify, calculate your adjusted gross income, and get access to the tax software at IRS.gov .

2. Leverage free or trial versions of tax software

If your AGI is above $80,000 or you have other income sources that complicate your tax forms, you can find free options from popular tax brands, including H&R Block , Turbo Tax , Tax Slayer , and TaxAct Free . Like IRS Free File, these software options are best for individuals with straightforward tax filings, and they sometimes include free state tax filing.

Free versions of tax software typically allow access to Form 1040 and schedules that enable claiming the earned income tax credit and the child tax credit. A few also support deducting student loan interest, certain types of dividends or savings account earnings, and retirement income.

Unlike some of the other offerings, be warned that TaxSlayer’s Simply Free program does have an income limit of $100,000 and requires that you not claim a dependent.

3. Use Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is a program supported by a federal grant that provides free tax preparation to low- and moderate-income taxpayers. This is a community partnership that staffs sites in libraries, schools, and other convenient sites around the country with IRS-certified volunteers who provide in-person, free tax help.

There are a few eligibility requirements, including making $64,000 or less, having a disability, or limited English speakers who need tax filing assistance. You can check for a VITA site near you using the IRS locator tool .

4. Use the Tax Counseling for the Elderly program

A sister program to VITA, Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) also uses a federal grant to provide free tax preparation services to older taxpayers. Many TCE sites are run in cooperation with the nonprofit AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program .

Like other free tax filing options listed here, TCE programs are best suited to simple tax returns for those who receive a pension or have retirement-related concerns. While you typically need to be 60 or older to qualify for TCE services, some AARP sites offer tax help to low- to moderate-income filers aged 50 and up.

5. File with MilTax software and tax assistance

Military members, their families, and some veterans may qualify to have taxes filed for free through MilTax , the Department of Defense’s free tax software offered in partnership with Military OneSource. The software is specifically geared toward concerns such as combat wages, deployment situations, multi-state filings, and housing or rental concerns.

There are no income limits to qualify, and Military OneSource offers a call center to provide on-demand personalized tax help. For military members who use the service, the software guarantees 100% accuracy, or you’ll be reimbursed $10,000.

6. Enroll in the Direct File pilot program

If you’re an American who resided in Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, or Wyoming in 2023, you may be eligible to file your taxes directly with the IRS and get a quicker turnaround on your direct deposit refund through the Direct File Program .

Currently, the pilot program only supports certain types of income and deductions, so the Direct File pilot is not an option if you have self-employment income, business income, need to itemize deductions, or plan to claim certain types of credits like the Child and Dependent Care Credit .

7. File directly with the IRS

Remember that even if you don’t qualify for one of the free filing programs listed above, you can still do an electronic filing directly on the IRS website using their free, fillable forms . The caveat is that you must create a new account every year to access the online tax forms, and you won’t be able to adjust or amend last year’s tax return.

The IRS specifies you should understand how to fill out the income tax return forms via the instructions provided and to review them carefully as you won’t be able to change anything once you submit. You should also make sure to print a copy for your records.

Free tax filing frequently asked questions

1. How do I calculate my adjusted gross income?

Deciding which free tax filing option is the best fit involves checking your adjusted gross income or taxable income . Fortunately, calculating your adjusted gross income is a fairly simple formula. Total the income you’ll report such as wages, dividends, and interest from savings accounts, then subtract any deductions, credits, or adjustments you’re eligible to take.

2. Do I still need to file a federal tax return if I paid estimated or self-employment taxes quarterly?

Yes. Even if you’re self-employed and pay estimated taxes quarterly, you’ll still need to file a tax return with the IRS to ensure you’ve paid the right amount. Make a detailed reporting of all your sources of income from your W-2 forms, including anything you receive for services or products sold through platforms like PayPal or Venmo .

3. Do any states offer free e-file or free tax filing software?