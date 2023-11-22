Autodesk stock falls despite Q3 earnings beat

Autodesk (ADSK) shares fell even as the software company reported third-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines and lifted its full-year guidance. However, total billings dropped 11% due to Autodesk shifting its customer billing from a 3-year contract that's paid upfront to an annual payment. Additionally, Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from "Overweight" to a "Neutral" citing margin concerns.

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Seana Smith break down the details of this trending ticker.

