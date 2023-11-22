Advertisement
Autodesk stock falls despite Q3 earnings beat

Angel Smith and Seana Smith

Autodesk (ADSK) shares fell even as the software company reported third-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines and lifted its full-year guidance. However, total billings dropped 11% due to Autodesk shifting its customer billing from a 3-year contract that's paid upfront to an annual payment. Additionally, Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from "Overweight" to a "Neutral" citing margin concerns.

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Seana Smith break down the details of this trending ticker.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

