Capital One-Discover deal awaits regulatory approval

Capital One (COF) has agreed to acquire Discover Financial Services (DFS) in an all-stock transaction valued at over $35 billion. The deal aims to strengthen Capital One's position in the competitive credit card industry. However, the potential merger still requires regulatory approval before it can be finalized.

