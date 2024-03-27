Carnival Cruise stock dips on $10M hit from bridge collapse

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) shares are trading lower on Wednesday morning as the company announced it expects up to $10 million in losses from the recent Baltimore bridge collapse. Although a minor setback for its first quarter, the company did raise its annual profit forecast for 2024, citing a renewed boost in travel demand.

Yahoo Finance Anchors Madison Mills and Seana Smith break down the latest development for Carnival and how it may operate moving forward.

