Carnival Cruise stock dips on $10M hit from bridge collapse

Seana Smith and Madison Mills

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) shares are trading lower on Wednesday morning as the company announced it expects up to $10 million in losses from the recent Baltimore bridge collapse. Although a minor setback for its first quarter, the company did raise its annual profit forecast for 2024, citing a renewed boost in travel demand.

Yahoo Finance Anchors Madison Mills and Seana Smith break down the latest development for Carnival and how it may operate moving forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

