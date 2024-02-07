Advertisement
Enphase Energy surges on expectations for demand rebounds

Rachelle Akuffo and Akiko Fujita

Solar equipment manufacturer Enphase Energy (ENPH) stock soars higher Wednesday morning despite falling short of fourth-quarter earnings estimates on Tuesday.

Yahoo Finance’s Rachelle Akuffo and Akiko Fujita break down Enphase CEO and President Badri Kothandaraman's comments on first-quarter outlook and expectations for rebounding demand.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim

