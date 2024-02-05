Insurance providers becoming stricter on GLP-1 drugs: Expert

Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) parent company Novo Holdings has announced the acquisition of pharmaceutical fill-finish company Catalent (CTLT). With increasing use cases for GLP-1 weight loss drugs — including type 2 diabetes treatment — could this enhance supply capabilities?

Meghan Fitzgerald, Grey Ghost Advisors PE Investor and Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the healthcare sector and demand for weight loss drugs overall. Fitzgerald sees this move as a positive one, stating: “What we’re having is not a demand problem, we’re having a supply problem on the product side."

"For some patients or most, it's about $1,000 a month or $12,000 a year," Fitzgerald explains on the persistent costs for these drugs, adding: Insurance providers with “a heavy book in Medicare Advantage on the payer side” has more risk and exposure, especially for the near-term in 2024.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim