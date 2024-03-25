Russian Concert Hall Attack Suspects Charged in Court

Reuters

The number of people living in poverty in Italy rose in 2023 to its highest level in about a decade, data showed on Monday, despite an economic rebound since COVID-linked restrictions were eased. Those living in "absolute poverty" - who were unable to buy essential goods and services - rose to 5.75 million, or 9.8% percent of the population, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported. Italy's economy has recovered more strongly from a 2020-21 COVID-induced recession than neighbours such as Germany and France, with an accompanying rise in employment, but the ISTAT report showed the rebound has done little to help its poorest.