Reddit stock pops on increased options activity

Shares of Reddit (RDDT) are climbing during Tuesday morning's pre-market trading — and well into the market open — building upon the momentum from Monday when the social media platform's stock surged 30% higher. This rally has been fueled by heightened options activity by traders this week.

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith