Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,903.92
    +9.76 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,198.35
    +149.22 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,519.59
    +9.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,983.83
    +7.95 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.53
    +0.17 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    2,018.10
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0864
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1620
    +0.0300 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2726
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0820
    +0.4520 (+0.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,314.13
    +1,556.66 (+3.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.06
    +103.33 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,751.07
    -485.40 (-1.34%)
     

Spirit Airlines, Colgate-Palmolive, PayPal: Trending Tickers

Brad Smith and Seana Smith

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) stock drops upon reports that JetBlue (JBLU) may seek to terminate its deal with the discount airline operator

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) posts strong fourth-quarter results attributed to its Latin American consumer markets.

Lastly, PayPal (PYPL) announces new AI-driven product innovations.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Advertisement