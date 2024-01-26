Spirit Airlines, Colgate-Palmolive, PayPal: Trending Tickers

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) stock drops upon reports that JetBlue (JBLU) may seek to terminate its deal with the discount airline operator

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) posts strong fourth-quarter results attributed to its Latin American consumer markets.

Lastly, PayPal (PYPL) announces new AI-driven product innovations.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.