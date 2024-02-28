Advertisement
Stock futures, TJX earnings, Apple Car cancelled: 3 Things

Yahoo Finance

Stock futures pull back on Wednesday as markets await the February Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index print and bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices soar.

TJX Companies (TJX) — the parent company of TJ Maxx and Marshalls — same-store sales rose in the fourth quarter as the retail company updated its first-quarter earnings guidance.

Apple (AAPL) has officially stepped back from its plans to develop an electric vehicle.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

