U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.13
    +3.52 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,756.04
    +124.90 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,534.59
    -39.63 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,729.43
    -4.82 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.12
    +3.21 (+3.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.80
    +45.80 (+2.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.84 (+3.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    -0.0024 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6370
    -0.0750 (-1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2143
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.6540
    -0.1240 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,809.58
    +125.42 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    565.82
    +1.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.29
    -20.49 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,315.99
    -178.67 (-0.55%)
     

Stocks open higher, financials sector sees gains on bank earnings

Nicholas Jacobino and Seana Smith

Stocks open Friday higher as the financial sector (XLF) sees a small uptick after Big Banks report their third-quarter earnings. Yahoo Finance's Diane King Hall reports from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to give a market break down after the opening bell, noting technical glitches causing a problem for NYSE order flows in early trading.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

