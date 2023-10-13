Stocks open higher, financials sector sees gains on bank earnings
Stocks open Friday higher as the financial sector (XLF) sees a small uptick after Big Banks report their third-quarter earnings. Yahoo Finance's Diane King Hall reports from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to give a market break down after the opening bell, noting technical glitches causing a problem for NYSE order flows in early trading.
