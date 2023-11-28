In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best selling smartphones in Japan. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Best Selling Smartphones in Japan.

According to a report by Spherical Insights, the Japanese smartphone market was valued at $12.68 billion in 2022. The Japanese smartphone market is expected to grow to $17.7 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the forecast period. The Japanese population is highly tech-savvy, one of the primary reasons contributing to a large smartphone market in the country. The popularity of mobile banking, online shopping, and mobile payments in the country facilitates the growing use of smartphones. This explains why companies in Japan are striving to offer the latest technologies and advanced cellular and 5G services in the country. You can also check out countries with the most smartphone users.

The Changing Smartphone Dynamics in Japan

In a strategic move earlier this year, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) decided to regain its branding with the company name across Japan. Previously, the company sold its mobile devices in the country as "Galaxy." Previously, all advertisements, social media handles, and official services were disseminated through "Galaxy" instead of Samsung. However, on February 28, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) announced that Samsung's online store and social networking services in Japan will officially carry the company's name instead of just Galaxy. New devices revealed under the Galaxy S23 series have also been rebranded as the Samsung Galaxy S23 devices.

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been the undisputed market leader in Japan for years. However, affordable smartphone options by Google have been gaining immense popularity in the region. On September 28, Bloomberg reported that Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone has been losing its market to Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Pixel in Japan. According to the report, Google Phones posted a 12% market share in Japan, six times greater than its share a year ago. The Japanese Yen has been losing its value over the dollar, making the iPhone more expensive, which is among the primary reasons for the shift. Moreover, since the Japanese market is highly tech-savvy, the new iPhone does not provide enough new and advanced features compared to its predecessors.

While the future of the major players is uncertain in Japan, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) continue to hold the largest market share in the country. You can also check out some of the best selling smartphones in the world.

Major Japanese Smartphone Companies

While Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) hold a strong presence in the region and account for the majority of smartphone sales, some of the leading Japanese companies engaged in the production of smartphones include Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation's (OTC:NTTYY) NTT Docomo, Inc., Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY), and Sharp Corporation (OTC:SHCAF). Let's check out some of the latest updates from these companies.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation's (OTC:NTTYY) NTT Docomo, Inc. is a prominent smartphone producer and mobile phone operator based in Tokyo, Japan. The Docomo Raku-Raku phone and Anshin Smartphone are two popular smartphone devices by the company. The company is also highly focused on improving the communications technology scenario in the country. On November 27, NTT Docomo, Inc. (OTC:NTTYY) reported that the company, along with NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), and SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (SKY Perfect JSAT), have formed a strategic collaboration with Project Kuiper. The Project Kuiper is a low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband network from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Project Kuiper will facilitate enhanced communications availability for Japanese customers and support the use of a range of applications, including the Internet of Things, predictive maintenance, fleet management, and remote manufacturing.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) is a multinational conglomerate in Tokyo, Japan. The company produces televisions, car audio, cameras, imaging platforms, gaming gear, and mobile phones, to name a few. Some of the most popular smartphones by Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) include the Sony Xperia 5 IV, Sony Xperia 1 IV, Sony Xperia 1 III, and Sony Xperia 5 111. On November 9, Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) reported earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings per share of $1.07 and revenue worth $18.69 billion during the quarter.

Sharp Corporation (OTC:SHCAF) is a leading electronics company based in Osaka, Japan. The company sells various products, including household, solar, and business electronics. The company also produces mobile phones that are quite popular in the country. On October 3, Sharp Corporation (OTC:SHCAF) announced that it will soon launch its new smartphone device, Sharp Aquos Sense 8. The new device has a remarkable battery life of 5,000 mAh, allowing people to use the device for two days with a usage of 10 hours per day. It is the first device in the Aquos Sense series with an optical image stabilizer that significantly reduces blur and produces clear and crisp pictures. The new device has a 90 Hz variable refresh rate IGZO OLED display. The device is waterproof and only weighs 159 grams.

Now that we have discussed prominent players in the region and major Japanese smartphone companies, let's discuss the 10 best selling smartphones in Japan.

Our Methodology

Figuring a methodology for the 10 best selling smartphones in Japan was challenging due to the unavailability of data. Therefore, we first sifted through 4 reports on the internet, published in 2023, to assess the most popular and best-selling smartphones in Japan. These included Counterpoint Research, Strawpoll, Japan Truly, and Techwire Asia. This process enabled us to curate a pool of 15 best selling smartphones in Japan. We then used the average vendor market share in Japan from Statcounter and the mobile-wise search volume in Japan from Semrush as two metrics to assess the top-selling smartphones and to make our ranking more comprehensive and accurate. The search volume by Semrush is updated monthly, and the average vendor market share is based on figures from the past 12 months as of October 2023. The list is in ascending order of the vendor market share as a primary metric, and the search volume in Japan is used as a tiebreaker for two phones from the same company. It is to be noted that our methodology may not be entirely accurate but a reasonable approximation of the 10 best selling smartphones in Japan.

In some instances, we were unable to find a specific best selling smartphone model of a particular brand or series despite conducting thorough research. In such cases, we tried to be as specific as possible and have discussed the company's most prominent and popular model.

10. Sharp Aquos

Average Market Share of Sharp in Japan as of October 2023: 1.3%

Search Volume in Japan as of November 27, 2023: 4,400

According to our methodology, the Sharp Aquos series consists of the best selling smartphones in Japan. The series includes the Sharp Aquos C10, the Sharp Aquos D10, the Sharp Aquos R3, and the Sharp Aquos V, to name a few. The Sharp Aquos R8 is a particularly famous and well-rounded model by the company. The device has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The device also comes with a 4,570 mAh battery and is offered in two colors including cream and blue. The device also supports 5G connectivity, making it a highly attractive option for Japanese customers.

9. Xiaomi Mi

Average Market Share of Xiaomi in Japan as of October 2023: 1.8%

Search Volume in Japan as of November 27, 2023: 590

According to our methodology, the Xiaomi Mi series consists of the best selling smartphones in Japan. While the company produces a range of smartphones, the Xiaomi 13T is one of the best smartphone devices offered by the company. The Xiaomi 13T has a MediaTek Dimensity 8,200-ultra 4nm power-efficient processor with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The device comes with a 5,000 mAh battery life and 67W turbocharging. The device also supports 5G NSA and SA connectivity.

8. Huawei P30

Average Market Share of Huawei in Japan as of October 2023: 2.0%

Search Volume in Japan as of November 27, 2023: 2,400

According to our methodology, the Huawei P30 is one of the best selling smartphones in Japan. The 6.1-inch device comes with an OLED display and weighs 165 grams. The device comes with an Android 9.0, but it is upgradable to Android 10, and EMUI 10. The device has an octa-core CPU, 6GB RAM, and 128 GB storage. Huawei P30 has a search volume in Japan of 2,400 as of November 27, 2023.

7. Google Pixel 6a

Average Market Share of Google in Japan as of October 2023: 3.0%

Search Volume in Japan as of November 27, 2023: 2,900

The Google Pixel 6a is among the best selling smartphone devices in Japan for its affordability and top-notch features. The 6.1-inch device comes with a battery life of over 24 hours, 6GB RAM, and 128 GB storage. The device is powered by the Google Tensor Titan M2 security co-processor and comes with 5G connectivity. The device comes in three colors including chalk, charcoal, and sage.

6. Google Pixel 7a

Average Market Share of Google in Japan as of October 2023: 3.0%

Search Volume in Japan as of November 27, 2023: 5,400

According to our methodology, the Google Pixel 7a is one of the best selling smartphones in Japan. Phones by Google Pixel have been gaining immense traction in Japan for their offerings and affordability. The device is powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor, has 8GB RAM, a 6.1-inch display, and an ultrawide 120-degree camera. The device also supports 5G connectivity. The phone has a battery life that lasts over 24 hours.

